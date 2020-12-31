 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(We Are Central PA)   Hey. The county ice skating rink is ope... And it's closed
    Ice rink, Centre County ice rink, Halfmoon Township's Municipal Lane Park, ice rink, rink's liner, Tennis, tennis court, Township Manager Denise Gembusia  
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Most of the skating rinks in the USA are closed now, and being reconfigured for use as temporary morgues.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Those heartless arseholes that did this.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What did they think would happen?
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly Covidiots trying to keep sane, healthy people from living.
 
Mateorabi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[Frozen] pool's closed!
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like icinine, amirite?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.