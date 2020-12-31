 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Imgur)   Here's a heartfelt message from one Farker to all you Farkers   (imgur.com) divider line
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Right back atcha, subby.

A votre sante!
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But I don't wanna drink ovaltine.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cheers!
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Comet NEOWISE. One of the few highlights of 2020 for me.

Hold Fast Farkers!
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same to ya, ya basturd. And all ya other basturds too.

/basturd
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Subs! Another vape hit in your honor!
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy New Year to all you Farkers!  You've helped me maintain what little sanity I had left in 2020.

Thank you for putting up with me!
 
otiosa
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Let's hope 2020 stays in 2020.

Happy New Year's Eve!
 
skyotter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cheers, and thanks. Happy new year!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sláinte!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Same to you, Subby.
 
lemurtx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Wishing everyone a safe healthy Happy New Year!!! 🍾🥂
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't want to get too sappy, but Fark has been super important for me this year. Submitting headlines has been a creative outlet of humor in a year where it was hard to find.

In addition, I went public with some of my struggles with alcohol. I've never had anyone in my entire life tell me that "You're worth it." But I heard it here repeatedly.

Thank you for this community. I appreciate it very much.
 
aoktrouble [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Toss off all friperies, leave behind the idiots, charge onwards recklessly into the interesting unknown.  2021 - prepare to be mounted!
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Since we're obviously staying home this year, I had no intention of drinking.

And then I started watching this depressing-as-fark New Year's Rockin' Eve show, in an empty Times Square, with musicians playing  in front of a quiet audience of dozens (all masked), and Ryan Seacrest interviewing an ER nurse as she describes how traumatic it was to hold the hands of sick people dying alone on a ventilator, all while the talking heads desperately try to keep their fake smiles on and repeatedly try to convince me (and themselves?) that they're just so excited and having the BEST time.

fark it. Bring on the booze.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kryptoknightmare: Since we're obviously staying home this year, I had no intention of drinking.

And then I started watching this depressing-as-fark New Year's Rockin' Eve show, in an empty Times Square, with musicians playing  in front of a quiet audience of dozens (all masked), and Ryan Seacrest interviewing an ER nurse as she describes how traumatic it was to hold the hands of sick people dying alone on a ventilator, all while the talking heads desperately try to keep their fake smiles on and repeatedly try to convince me (and themselves?) that they're just so excited and having the BEST time.

fark it. Bring on the booze.


My wife turned that up briefly to torture me with Party in the USA and it looked so bizarre.

Then Nelly came on and the face masks were the only way I could tell that it wasn't New Years Eve 2008.
 
D_PaulAngel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Happy New Year Farkers!
 
