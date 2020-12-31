 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WGME Portland)   This past year has been like a root canal   (wgme.com) divider line
24
•       •       •

24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Forty-Three [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
An example of what Maine dentistry might look like:

Dead River Rough Cut - Home Dentistry -
Youtube sr6B_msM1FE

/If you've got Amazon Prime, you can see the whole film there.  It's....something.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vuvuzela 10 hours
Youtube -E6ljLSOkbY
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a decade at least.
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And to think the rot isn't even out, yet.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F oh 20, it's dead and buried. oh 21, now that's going to really be something. buy a decent camcorder, you'll be able to show your grand kids stuff that will make their ears wiggle and move to Canada.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No crap, I had a crown fall out the second week of the lockdown and quit my old dentist. Well not him but the ahole he sold his practice to. Gonna see this guy my SiL used to work with but don't wanna go out if I don't have to. But hey been flossing a lot more.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do people blast the root canal?  The root canal is the treatment that ends pain.  It doesn't cause the pain.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had my first root canal this year for a molar that "gave up the ghost" and painlessly expired.

I can say for certain that a root canal was far better than 2020, save my crappy dental care plan that paid for next to nothing.

Dealing with insurance that I already put so much money towards was worse than the root canal.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Why do people blast the root canal?  The root canal is the treatment that ends pain.  It doesn't cause the pain.


Because the four novocaine shots hurt like hell and give you a headache, your jaw aches from having to hold it open for half an hour, and you're left with a huge hole in your jaw that your insurance won't cover and you have to shell out another $1000 for the crown so you don't get an abscess that will hurt even worse and cost even more; plus, if you're me, the novocaine wore off halfway through and you had to get a second round of shots in the roof of your mouth.
 
Speef
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jtown: Why do people blast the root canal?  The root canal is the treatment that ends pain.  It doesn't cause the pain.


Are you my dentist?

I suspect you of being my dentist.

I also suspect that all dentists get total anesthesia for every dental procedure they receive, so they can maintain their chipper "drills don't hurt" attitudes later.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I had a root canal, the dentist drugged me up like I was Robert Downey Jr at a Phish show and he wanted me to win the "most drugged up" award.

Just saying, that would have taken some of the edge off last year.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
.. like a root canal on top of a broken jaw with a side of cavities.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Dollar-wise, the year's been about 80 root-canals for me.

/ root canals are a cake walk next to prepping for crowns
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
2020 certainly hasn't been sex and drugs and rock'n'roll.
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Two broken molars.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
And 2021 will be jaw removal surgery.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jtown: Why do people blast the root canal?  The root canal is the treatment that ends pain.  It doesn't cause the pain.


I don't even know why that comparison is still around. I had to have a few of them thanks to an infection resulting from an injury. Every time, my mouth was so numb I didn't feel shiat.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: jtown: Why do people blast the root canal?  The root canal is the treatment that ends pain.  It doesn't cause the pain.

Because the four novocaine shots hurt like hell and give you a headache, your jaw aches from having to hold it open for half an hour, and you're left with a huge hole in your jaw that your insurance won't cover and you have to shell out another $1000 for the crown so you don't get an abscess that will hurt even worse and cost even more; plus, if you're me, the novocaine wore off halfway through and you had to get a second round of shots in the roof of your mouth.


It takes half a dozen shots to numb me up. Then I just have to deal with drooling on myself for the next 6 hours. I haven't had a painkiller shot THAT painful to begin with. And more often than not, if the procedure goes longer than an hour, I fall asleep.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've had two root canals.  No big deal.  Sure, the pain from the cracked teeth was bad, but afterward I never got the pain pill prescriptions filled.  They were only for Ibuprofen anyway.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: It was a decade at least.


And that was just since election day
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: $1000 for the crown


Yeah, there's that
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
