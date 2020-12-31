 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(wtnh.com)   It's a boat launch not a car launch   (wtnh.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Connecticut, CT DEEP Environmental Conservation Police, Tolland County, Connecticut, Connecticut Department of Energy, Environmental Protection, Police, Connecticut State Police Dive Team, Coventry police  
565 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2020 at 11:11 PM



ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't remember what the story was about after seeing the anchor...giggity.
 
Vern
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I read the headline wrong the first time.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So he sent his car to Coventry lake?

Well, as far as I'm concerned, the car doesn't exist.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"The driver came to the surface but, quickly submerged...."

F*cling seatbelts.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wrong car. That's all.

public.carjager.comView Full Size
 
