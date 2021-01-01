 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(New York Daily News)   Apparently, Santa considers Belgian nursing home residents 'naughty'   (nydailynews.com) divider line
5
    More: Followup, Management, residents of the Hemelrijck, City, English-language films, Press, The Residents, Santa Claus, Error  
•       •       •

275 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Jan 2021 at 1:05 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I love fark so much.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Coal, Covid. There was a C in their stockings, so the attempt was made.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't waffle on COVID protocols or you'll end up with more than Flem.
 
daffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Way to cheer them up.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If Santa knows who is naughty and who is nice then how come he never did anything about all the reindeer being mean to Rudolph?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.