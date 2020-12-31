 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(7 News) Woman goes to Australian ALDI to purchase wine along with some other groceries. Too bad she brought her teenage daughter to the checkout line
    Asinine, Alcoholic beverage, Wine, ALDI shopper, Supermarket, Adolescence, alcohol section, Melbourne mum Rachael  
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So stupid question, but does the law allow for a parent to make alcohol-related decisions for their children?
If the legal minor was accompanying any adult other than a parent or legal guardian I could understand the grocer's position, but to deny a adult's attempt to purchase alcohol for themselves while they're shopping with their family seems stupid.
 
slepygryhnd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They wouldn't sell a friend of mine a half dozen ciders in the Bloomington Indiana Walmart when we were passing through visiting friends because I inadvertently left my purse in the car and didn't have my ID. I was 37 and my friend was 55.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't blame the store.  Blame the puritans who wrote the laws.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

TWX: So stupid question, but does the law allow for a parent to make alcohol-related decisions for their children?
If the legal minor was accompanying any adult other than a parent or legal guardian I could understand the grocer's position, but to deny a adult's attempt to purchase alcohol for themselves while they're shopping with their family seems stupid.


How are you going to prove they're parents/guardians? Bring birth certificates/adoption papers/etc everytime? Or do you expect the cashier to take their word for it and open the store up to legal liability for facilitating underage drinking?

I agree it's very stupid, and a lot of Australian laws frequently go too far though (yay nanny state), the government loves to tell people what they can't do
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Don't blame the store.  Blame the puritans who wrote the laws.


Most of it is to curb underage drinking. However they aren't really effective, but it makes so people feel good about themselves and gives the government another reason to be despised
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

BizarreMan: Don't blame the store.  Blame the puritans who wrote the laws.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

no1curr: lot of Australian laws frequently go too far


Happened to my sister (in her 60s) in Portland OR. She had my 15 yo daughter with her and they wouldn't let her buy beer because she had a minor with her. It was a corner store type place and she knew the cashier. He said not only could he not sell her the beer, he couldn't sell to her for some time period after (like 3 hours or something).

Apparently they had been cracking down on violators recently.
 
Bob Falfa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Bob_Laublaw: BizarreMan: Don't blame the store.  Blame the puritans who wrote the laws.


Outside of the Outback, Australia is overwhelminly white and Catholic.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

no1curr: I agree it's very stupid, and a lot of Australian laws frequently go too far though (yay nanny state), the government loves to tell people what they can't do


Yeah, unlike the Freedum of America. Try some of the liquor laws of Oklahoma and Ohio...or some of the multiple (dry) counties in USA. Heck in Atlanta, before the Olympics it was "technically" illegal to bring a bottle of beer or liquor in your hotel room if you didn't order it from room service.

Just a few years ago. Bars in Utah had to have a 'zion curtain' so a customers could be shielded from the SIGHT of evil booze bottles.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Petit_Merdeux: no1curr: lot of Australian laws frequently go too far

Happened to my sister (in her 60s) in Portland OR. She had my 15 yo daughter with her and they wouldn't let her buy beer because she had a minor with her. It was a corner store type place and she knew the cashier. He said not only could he not sell her the beer, he couldn't sell to her for some time period after (like 3 hours or something).

Apparently they had been cracking down on violators recently.


I think it's dumb but I understand why they do it

It's like 1% of people farking things up for the rest of us
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What is just as disturbing is that...there is an "Aldi Mums " space on FB.

wrote Rachael on the Aldi Mums Facebook page.

There are enough of these KIT's to swarm at Aldis, and discuss?
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

optikeye: no1curr: I agree it's very stupid, and a lot of Australian laws frequently go too far though (yay nanny state), the government loves to tell people what they can't do

Yeah, unlike the Freedum of America. Try some of the liquor laws of Oklahoma and Ohio...or some of the multiple (dry) counties in USA. Heck in Atlanta, before the Olympics it was "technically" illegal to bring a bottle of beer or liquor in your hotel room if you didn't order it from room service.

Just a few years ago. Bars in Utah had to have a 'zion curtain' so a customers could be shielded from the SIGHT of evil booze bottles.
[Fark user image image 850x477]


US alcohol laws are whack.

Late 00s, friend and I were visiting Atlanta, we go to a Walmart or something for cheap beer (a novelty to me back then, department store selling booze) Saturday night. But we hit the register just at midnight and told we can't buy it because it just turned Sunday, farking bullshiat


Of course, some other places here I've used my accent to my advantage because I forgot my ID or whatever
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Part of the Aldi problem is that if your kid is with you and takes the booze over to the packing area, then Aldi can get hit with a huge fine.  There suburbs of Melbourne that were recently dry that still don't have bars like Box Hill due to zoning laws.  They are going away quickly.  Local restaurants used to have a "bring your own wine" license.  The 6:00 pm close for pubs wasn't that long ago even though it originated in WWII.  There are a number of areas in the rest of the country that are dry using Aboriginal health as the excuse.  The US base exchange near Darwin doesn't sell any alcohol at all.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I remember as a ten year old kid living in upstate NY, my grandmother would give us a $20, send us to the grocery store at the top of the hill, and the grocer handed us beer and cigs to take back home like it was no big deal.

And we got to keep the green stamps, too.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The checkout lady does her job, and Karen raises a fuss.
How to say Karen in Austrian?
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

no1curr: US alcohol laws are whack.


Yes, yes they are. Often times they are just ridiculous.

I've been stationed / TDY and traveled all over the U.S and the laws vary wildly from state to state and in some cases even county to county.
I've had real (as the cops got involved) trouble more than once. No real problems in the end but the whole experience was just a giant stressful pain in the arse.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

optikeye: no1curr: I agree it's very stupid, and a lot of Australian laws frequently go too far though (yay nanny state), the government loves to tell people what they can't do

Yeah, unlike the Freedum of America. Try some of the liquor laws of Oklahoma and Ohio...or some of the multiple (dry) counties in USA. Heck in Atlanta, before the Olympics it was "technically" illegal to bring a bottle of beer or liquor in your hotel room if you didn't order it from room service.

Just a few years ago. Bars in Utah had to have a 'zion curtain' so a customers could be shielded from the SIGHT of evil booze bottles.
[Fark user image 850x477]


What's so bad about Ohio liquor laws?

Try Pennsylvania's laws before you grump about Ohio.

DeWine's allowing us to get 2 or 3 margaritas with our delivery tacos!
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's good different
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was the main alcohol person for 9 years at a 24 hour superstore who worked the late shift and weekends, so I have direct experience with this.

I think there is more to the story than is being reported.

I sold alcohol many times to parents with underage kids with them.

The only time I could see this happening is of the minor handled the alcohol beforehand or made some indication that the alcohol was the minors.

Basically if you make it look like you are the one handling the purchase, it doesn't matter who is with you, you are indicating that the alcohol is yours, I am going to card you. And I will refuse the overage person you pass it too after I've denied you.

For example if a group of minors come in, and the 12 year old looking girl goes into the aisle and points out the bottle she wants to her overage boyfriend, and I see that, I'm carding her and refusing the sale even if she didn't attempt to bring it to me, she was clearly selecting the booze, that's when you get carded even if she leaves the store and the overage guy comes to buy it, I would still refuse the sale because it was clear to me the girl made the selection.

So I am guessing the underage person made some indication that it was her selection, and that's when we card that person. The adult can't just cover that person and say it was her purchase when it clearly wasn't initially. We take that seriously and don't play "what is your relation to" games (oh I'm her mothers cousins sisters former roommate).

Basic rule, don't handle the alcohol if you can't prove your age or the store will refuse you.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I want to put this to the test in wisconsin. I have a feeling that the clerk will ask me if I have enough alcohol at the checkout.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Shot when i was a kid dad would send me into the local convenience store to get his beer.  He would just sit in the car on his lazy ass.  Now we were in there all the time and the guy that owned it knew the deal.

Now when i got to be older i used that loophole to my advantage.  Drive dads car and park it at the pumps.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

optikeye: no1curr: I agree it's very stupid, and a lot of Australian laws frequently go too far though (yay nanny state), the government loves to tell people what they can't do

Yeah, unlike the Freedum of America. Try some of the liquor laws of Oklahoma and Ohio...or some of the multiple (dry) counties in USA. Heck in Atlanta, before the Olympics it was "technically" illegal to bring a bottle of beer or liquor in your hotel room if you didn't order it from room service.

Just a few years ago. Bars in Utah had to have a 'zion curtain' so a customers could be shielded from the SIGHT of evil booze bottles.
[Fark user image image 850x477]


It has been changed since, but about 20 years ago South Carolina had a law banning bottles of liquor larger than airplane size. It did make bartending amazingly easy though.
 
gozar_the_destroyer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I was passing through Oklahoma and wanted to buy a lighter at the gas station I had stopped at to refuel. I had left me ID in my car and had brought only my debit card in. They could not sell me a lighter without ID proving I was 21. But I could buy matches. The law was passed to try and prevent teenage smoking, but if you are going to still sell matches to anyone, then what is the point?
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not familiar with this store but it seems Aldi problems happen here.
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I can't have alcohol and a teenager in my Audi?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
That's why you shop at Woolworth's in Australia.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: The checkout lady does her job, and Karen raises a fuss.
How to say Karen in Austrian?


This is how they got Hitler!
 
LiberalConservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Don't blame the store.  Blame the puritans who wrote the laws.


Almost the same thing happened to me (Perth, Australia) but I blame the idiot security guy's interpretation of the law not the law itself. My wife was denied entry into Dan Murphys due to a lack of ID... which was weird on its own since children are allowed in. I rolled my eyes and told Mrs LC to wait in the car while I do shopping, and she does so. The security guy then denies my entry. I ask why and he tells me "its the law". I get the manager and he backs up the security guy without an explanation of why, stating if I do not leave (and not allowed back within 24 hours) he will call the police. I made no scene or fuss. Was totally weird though I noticed this was a new security guy. We drive to another store and chat to the cashier who explained I was under suspicion of purchasing alcohol for a minor once my wife failed to produce ID. This guy happily sold us what we were looking for.
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Shot when i was a kid dad would send me into the local convenience store to get his beer.  He would just sit in the car on his lazy ass.


Damn, if there was a possibility I'd get shot in a convenience store, damn right I'd send my kid in to get the beer.
 
PanicMan [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

null: Try Pennsylvania's laws before you grump about Ohio.


Ha, PA was so weird.

-Hello I would like to buy a 6-pack.

"No we have laws to curb drinking.  Minimum purchase is an entire case."
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I don't have kids, don't drink wine, and don't shop at Aldi. Looks like I'm good.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dry North Texas Counties and their Uni-Card.

Would sign up for a uni-card at one of the Bronco Bowl, and then give the plastic bracelet to my underage friend. Then I'd go the other end of the venue and sign up again at a different booth. Gitcher drink on.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: The checkout lady does her job, and Karen raises a fuss.
How to say Karen in Austrian?


Kyeer-ihn, I think.
 
nytmare
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No store wants to be liable for underage alcohol purchase, so they prevent it in the ways which they have control over.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MBooda: I can't have alcohol and a teenager in my Audi?
[Fark user image image 540x360]


A windowless van might work better.
 
zimbomba67
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: I want to put this to the test in wisconsin. I have a feeling that the clerk will ask me if I have enough alcohol at the checkout.


The rules are different behind the Cheddar Curtain, the clerk would ask the teenage would they like a brandy with a beer back.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: I want to put this to the test in wisconsin. I have a feeling that the clerk will ask me if I have enough alcohol at the checkout.


And who brings the kids they're buying peach schnapps and hard lemonade for into the store with them?
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: The checkout lady does her job, and Karen raises a fuss.
How to say Karen in Austrian?

Kyeer-ihn, I think.


No, she was buying wine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dywed88
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GregoryD: I was the main alcohol person for 9 years at a 24 hour superstore who worked the late shift and weekends, so I have direct experience with this.

I think there is more to the story than is being reported.

I sold alcohol many times to parents with underage kids with them.

The only time I could see this happening is of the minor handled the alcohol beforehand or made some indication that the alcohol was the minors.

Basically if you make it look like you are the one handling the purchase, it doesn't matter who is with you, you are indicating that the alcohol is yours, I am going to card you. And I will refuse the overage person you pass it too after I've denied you.

For example if a group of minors come in, and the 12 year old looking girl goes into the aisle and points out the bottle she wants to her overage boyfriend, and I see that, I'm carding her and refusing the sale even if she didn't attempt to bring it to me, she was clearly selecting the booze, that's when you get carded even if she leaves the store and the overage guy comes to buy it, I would still refuse the sale because it was clear to me the girl made the selection.

So I am guessing the underage person made some indication that it was her selection, and that's when we card that person. The adult can't just cover that person and say it was her purchase when it clearly wasn't initially. We take that seriously and don't play "what is your relation to" games (oh I'm her mothers cousins sisters former roommate).

Basic rule, don't handle the alcohol if you can't prove your age or the store will refuse you.


I suspect that is what they are required to do under the law.

And Aldi decided to limit its risk by implementing a more strict policy. Basically removing the employee's "I didn't notice" or "I didn't think that was suspicious" from the equation.
 
IlGreven [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Don't blame the store.  Blame the puritans who wrote the laws.


...except this wasn't the law.

null: optikeye: no1curr: I agree it's very stupid, and a lot of Australian laws frequently go too far though (yay nanny state), the government loves to tell people what they can't do

Yeah, unlike the Freedum of America. Try some of the liquor laws of Oklahoma and Ohio...or some of the multiple (dry) counties in USA. Heck in Atlanta, before the Olympics it was "technically" illegal to bring a bottle of beer or liquor in your hotel room if you didn't order it from room service.

Just a few years ago. Bars in Utah had to have a 'zion curtain' so a customers could be shielded from the SIGHT of evil booze bottles.
[Fark user image 850x477]

What's so bad about Ohio liquor laws?

Try Pennsylvania's laws before you grump about Ohio.

DeWine's allowing us to get 2 or 3 margaritas with our delivery tacos!


Not on Sundays you aren't...
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Reminds me when I was 20 and tried to purchase non-alcoholic beer. I did not know you had to be 21 to buy non-alcoholic beer.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Have her wait outside, just like all the underage college kids I saw in Chico.
 
