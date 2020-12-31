 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(alder grove star.com)   A small cat is on the mend after being run over, found frozen to an icy road. The BC SPCA asked for donations to help pay for the cat's estimated $2,500 care. Roughly $15,000 has been already been raised, just in time for a Happy New Year Caturday   (aldergrovestar.com) divider line
535
    More: Caturday, Cat, small cat, BC SPCA branch, tortoiseshell cat, semi-truck driver, BC SPCA, dark spot, estimated cost  
•       •       •

151 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 02 Jan 2021 at 8:00 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



535 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


As long as there aren't any fireworks Salem will likely sleep through any NYE celebrations.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Stay Home!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Timid Goddess [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I really hope next year will be better, but I suspect it won't improve for a while.

Happy New Year.  I hope.
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

(Click it! CLICK THE ZOOM BUTTON!!!)
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

BlousyBrown: [Fark user image image 425x318]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

JoJo just refuses🙄 to  transition into an indoor house cat.😸
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
He mad!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dennishiding [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 850x1134]


Fark user imageView Full Size


a) Why you laying in bed in jammies when the food bowl isn't quite full.
c) You will not leave me here while you go on holiday again!

Honestly I haven't been jumped on so many times as when I returned from Holiday travel after leaving the girls home with pet sitter visits.   April is an insecure girl and expects her human to be around to provide protection.
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

USAF Retired: [Fark user image image 850x689]
JoJo just refuses🙄 to  transition into an indoor house cat.😸


Black cat!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheez_Wit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm borrowing Rooney's chair while I'm working from home. She has made it clear that I am to get myself a chair so she can have hers back.

Happy new year's, everyone!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

USAF Retired: [Fark user image 850x689]
JoJo just refuses🙄 to  transition into an indoor house cat.😸


Poor thing just can't relax!  :)
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

USAF Retired: [Fark user image 850x689]
JoJo just refuses🙄 to  transition into an indoor house cat.😸


Conga-rats to you and JoJo on your photo win :)
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 850x1134]


This is the 1st time since I started working at the drug store/liquor store in 2006 that I have not worked New Year's Eve. It feels weird. I'm also biatchier when i hurt so probably a good thing this year LOL.
 
happyelf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ichabod had his stitches out Monday and I have found him on my bed and the kitchen counters. While I'm sure he's not making the jump to get up we think he's feeling well enough to go back to finding "steps" to take to get up on things. He still needs pain meds but he is not visibly shaking in pain. The spider is his happy place.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Anyone here aware of a cat litter that doesn't cement itself to the plastic litter box?
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: [Fark user image 850x1134]


We're 11 minutes to the new year here, and I realized earlier we aren't spending it any differently than usual. There will just likely be fewer fireworks because they're not allowed in Germany this year, but I've already heard a few go off. But we have sparkling wine, and that's what's important.

Happy New Year, everyone!

c8.alamy.comView Full Size
 
The Ice Queen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: Anyone here aware of a cat litter that doesn't cement itself to the plastic litter box?


I had someone recommend Arm and Hammer Naturals as I had arm surgery and they knew I would have issues with my normal litter (usually do scoopable clay) as it's light weight and scoops easily. I've only been using it a couple of weeks but so far I'm impressed, it seems to last and haven't noticed any sticking.

I know they also used to make a spray for litterboxes that kept the litter from sticking. Like Pam for litter boxes. You sprayed it down when you did your litter cleaning/changes and it keeps it from sticking as well.
 
random guess [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: Anyone here aware of a cat litter that doesn't cement itself to the plastic litter box?


I use the Walnut based stuff or scoopable feline pine!
 
random guess [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Shelter staff got a gift card to Meijer grocery store. Good time to score canned cat food...not!
I got a few of the small cans I just hate the additional waste!

Happy Caturday everbuddy!
 
random guess [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Everyone meet Ophelia! She came to the shelter in August with a horrible belly wound and spent her time recuperating at my house. it took two months to close up and is still healing. After her spay, She went to the shelter but was terrified! She hid so the next day I brought her back home and we advertised her on the radio and on Facebook but ultimately we ended up adopting her. Technically she's my sons cat but we all know who opens the cans around here don't we!
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Happy New Year everbuddy!

Out on the town tonight causing all sorts of TROUBLE MAKING!  Crossing the bridge later tonight, going to south side and party at Thirstys.
Fark user imageView Full Size


May every new year be better than the last one!!!!
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: Anyone here aware of a cat litter that doesn't cement itself to the plastic litter box?


Arm and hammer slide.

We discovroot not long ago and love it
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
random guess [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

BlousyBrown: [Fark user image image 425x566]


This stuff!!!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Closed_Minded_Bastage: Anyone here aware of a cat litter that doesn't cement itself to the plastic litter box?

Arm and hammer slide.

We discovroot not long ago and love it


That's what we use too.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

The Ice Queen: lilyspad: [Fark user image 850x1134]

This is the 1st time since I started working at the drug store/liquor store in 2006 that I have not worked New Year's Eve. It feels weird. I'm also biatchier when i hurt so probably a good thing this year LOL.


Aww....sorry you still hurt :(  Yeah, being off your schedule is weird!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

happyelf: [Fark user image 850x1133]
Ichabod had his stitches out Monday and I have found him on my bed and the kitchen counters. While I'm sure he's not making the jump to get up we think he's feeling well enough to go back to finding "steps" to take to get up on things. He still needs pain meds but he is not visibly shaking in pain. The spider is his happy place.


Yay Ichabod!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Manic Depressive Mouse: lilyspad: [Fark user image 850x1134]

We're 11 minutes to the new year here, and I realized earlier we aren't spending it any differently than usual. There will just likely be fewer fireworks because they're not allowed in Germany this year, but I've already heard a few go off. But we have sparkling wine, and that's what's important.

Happy New Year, everyone!

[c8.alamy.com image 469x345]


Happy New Year to you!!
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

random guess: [Fark user image image 320x240]
Everyone meet Ophelia! She came to the shelter in August with a horrible belly wound and spent her time recuperating at my house. it took two months to close up and is still healing. After her spay, She went to the shelter but was terrified! She hid so the next day I brought her back home and we advertised her on the radio and on Facebook but ultimately we ended up adopting her. Technically she's my sons cat but we all know who opens the cans around here don't we!


She looks like a jerk. So I love her.
 
random guess [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: Anyone here aware of a cat litter that doesn't cement itself to the plastic litter box?


I think anything you use will stick to a degree.  I use sWheat Scoop, and it's not too bad...plus, it's not as dusty as some others.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

random guess: [Fark user image 320x240]
Everyone meet Ophelia! She came to the shelter in August with a horrible belly wound and spent her time recuperating at my house. it took two months to close up and is still healing. After her spay, She went to the shelter but was terrified! She hid so the next day I brought her back home and we advertised her on the radio and on Facebook but ultimately we ended up adopting her. Technically she's my sons cat but we all know who opens the cans around here don't we!


Hai Ophelia!
 
Displayed 50 of 535 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | 11 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.