Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Mail)   If you thought your 2020 was bad then meet the guy who cut off his penis and tossed it in the toilet   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
    More: Sad  
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I believe the Latin word is "depenistration".
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A report, obtained by 7News, stated that the man had used a shaving razor to commit the act and that he had told officers he did it because 'I have no need for it anymore.'

Printing this on Fark amounts to encouraging self-harm.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He did it to himself, so I'll assume it's what he wanted.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He still has one bean left, so I guess he failed.  But he's definitely ahead of the curve.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Naido: A report, obtained by 7News, stated that the man had used a shaving razor to commit the act and that he had told officers he did it because 'I have no need for it anymore.'

Printing this on Fark amounts to encouraging self-harm.


I think you're overestimating the number of us that own a razor.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... but I don't live in New York.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, my 2020 was bad enough, subby, I don't need to hear about any self-inflicted penisectomy.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, with as much action as I get, might as well... 🤔
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice. I'll do anything to shave seconds off my lap times
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bit late to become an NFL kicker.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Doctor Poop: Nice. I'll do anything to shave seconds off my lap times


That was pretty brilliant, lol
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officers reportedly found a large quantity of blood in the bathroom on the second floor of the apartment.

Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood.  Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood.  Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood.  Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood.  Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood.  Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood.  Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood.  Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood.  Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood.  Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood. Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood....
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not one to have phobias but I keep sharp objects away from three places on my body.

My eyes are two of them.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NSFW: https://i.imgur.com/9bHWvPL.gif​?noredi​rect
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Officers reportedly found a large quantity of blood in the bathroom on the second floor of the apartment.

Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood.  Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood.  Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood.  Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood.  Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood.  Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood.  Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood.  Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood.  Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood.  Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood. Passersby were amazed by the unusually large amounts of blood....


Well, it is the main vein.
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not the right way to perform gender reassignment surgery.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, I take it he's married then.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King Missile- Detachable Penis
Youtube mIUk08iYZKE
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
monstersandcritics.comView Full Size
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/mIUk08iY​ZKE]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're going to show me a stock photo of a toilet,
but no stock penis photos?

Liberal journalism? Hardly.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should have joined a bowling team instead.

Audio NSFW

Heaven's Gate
Youtube fZNYEWwRZtc
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, they shared with us what a toilet might look like:
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


Let's be thankful they didn't show us what a liberated penis looks like.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
R/eyeblech could use this.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She'll be fine.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Free Willy!
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Drama queen
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can have my penis when you pry it from my cold dead hand.


Wait..
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you need that for, dude?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Well, they shared with us what a toilet might look like:
[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]

Let's be thankful they didn't show us what a liberated penis looks like.


I wonder what thought process went behind the choice of stock photo. I guess there weren't many safe options, considering the content and outcome of the story.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
-ploonk-
 
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Well, they shared with us what a toilet might look like:
[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]

Let's be thankful they didn't show us what a liberated penis looks like.


Doctor Wongburger?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter, had s...no wait...I did it wrong, didn't I? GODDAMMIT
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't condone it.

But by got, I understand it
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Darth_Lukecash: SBinRR: Well, they shared with us what a toilet might look like:
[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x476]

Let's be thankful they didn't show us what a liberated penis looks like.

Doctor Wongburger?[Fark user image 425x731]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Arch-dick Ferdinand?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
cdn.funnyisms.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Glad I never did this.  It would stop up the toilet.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Glad I never did this.  It would stop up the toilet.


Lucky.  For me, it would be a little floater that wouldn't go down unless I threw some layers of TP on top of it.
 
Zorba Paster's Wet Nurse
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At least it didn't ruin a perfectly good bowl of mashed potatoes.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Glad I never did this.  It would stop up the toilet.


Your toilet must be tiny.
 
