Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Patheos)   Jesus told y'all to wear a mask
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So they formed a large crowd to stop another guy from forming a large crowd?

Religion needs to die.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a religious type, but how come none of these religious types ever consider that maybe God's way of helping them through the pandemic is by sending smart doctors to tell them how to stay safe?
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brian: Maskus Wearus.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: Not a religious type, but how come none of these religious types ever consider that maybe God's way of helping them through the pandemic is by sending smart doctors to tell them how to stay safe?


These are not very bright people.  I'm sure there are religious types that have considered that, but these are not them.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If God wanted us to wear a mask he would have intelligently designed ones that fit without chafing our ears.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems the fruit of the tree of knowledge has become rather dilute over time in some people....
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Godscrack: [Fark user image 591x800]


Jesus says "wipe yo' ass!"
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: Not a religious type, but how come none of these religious types ever consider that maybe God's way of helping them through the pandemic is by sending smart doctors to tell them how to stay safe?


That's the attitude of our church. But we have at least six CDC employees (I know of two epidemiologists) and numerous doctors in our congregation. We have had limited attendance services with registration for contact tracing, and masks required since July, and as far as I know, no COVID cases traceable to attendance.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the hell do I keep getting these ads on that site???
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoesItReallyMatter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See, I'm a person of faith and I believe in miracles and divine intervention.    Say what you want, I've seen and I believe.

That said, it takes an act of trust to do things like handle snakes.   You start to lose me when you do that stuff, but I get the concept and can take or leave it.  Mostly leave it.

It's when you get to stuff like daring viruses, or defying trucks to hit you whilst walking on an open freeway that really become head scratchers.

Jesus told you to take care of widows and orphans.  To love others as yourself.  To give with a willing heart and not a resisting heart.

In other words, give people help, and in the process, try to take preventive measures to not get them sick or give them viruses.  It just sounds pretty simple to me.

You don't tempt Jesus.  Satan did that after starving him for 40 days, and still lost.  Why would any of your spiritual kids think you'd fare better than the LITERAL Prince of Darkness?

Oh, but Constitutional Kevin is going to step up and hit one out of the park to show us, I suppose.  :rolleyes:
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sent you two boats and a helicopter...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The virus is real, your deity is not.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When people say God will protect them, I want to ask "God didn't protect the nuns at two convents that Covid wiped out, so why would he protect you?"
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: I sent you two boats and a helicopter...


I was gonna: https://www.funnyandjokes.com/​god-will​-save-me.html

Also, my sympathy meter is running on fumes...
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even a mask can help in some cases
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: [Fark user image 850x599]


Martin Luther was a rabble-rouser, the religious and Republicans are all "Law and Order" types.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aimtastic: Not a religious type, but how come none of these religious types ever consider that maybe God's way of helping them through the pandemic is by sending smart doctors to tell them how to stay safe?


A storm descends on a small town, and the downpour soon turns into a flood. As the waters rise, the local preacher kneels in prayer on the church porch, surrounded by water. By and by, one of the townsfolk comes up the street in a canoe.
"Better get in, Preacher. The waters are rising fast."
"No," says the preacher. "I have faith in the Lord. He will save me."
Still the waters rise. Now the preacher is up on the balcony, wringing his hands in supplication, when another guy zips up in a motorboat.
"Come on, Preacher. We need to get you out of here. The levee's gonna break any minute."
Once again, the preacher is unmoved. "I shall remain. The Lord will see me through."
After a while the levee breaks, and the flood rushes over the church until only the steeple remains above water. The preacher is up there, clinging to the cross, when a helicopter descends out of the clouds, and a state trooper calls down to him through a megaphone.
"Grab the ladder, Preacher. This is your last chance."
Once again, the preacher insists the Lord will deliver him.
And, predictably, he drowns.
A pious man, the preacher goes to heaven. After a while he gets an interview with God, and he asks the Almighty, "Lord, I had unwavering faith in you. Why didn't you deliver me from that flood?"
God shakes his head. "What did you want from me? I sent you two boats and a helicopter."
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: I sent you two boats and a helicopter...


*shakes fist angrily*
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Regarding masks and social distancing:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Also:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotARocketScientist: When people say God will protect them, I want to ask "God didn't protect the nuns at two convents that Covid wiped out, so why would he protect you?"


"Papist are not real Christians."
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: But what's really messed up is how COVID-ignorant the people in this Bible study group are.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blasterz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Luke 4:12 covers it pretty farking well.

Jesus answered, "It is said: 'Do not put the Lord your God to the test.'"
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I thought that was on account of the leaf blower.
 
italie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
shiat lile this is why we separate church from state.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's odd, given that Jesus wore a mask for his time in the desert .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Not even a mask can help in some cases
[Fark user image 425x613]


"Legendary"? What, like one of those really obscure niche legends that nobody has ever heard of?
 
Insain2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

When your done beating yourself up........next in line is........The Azz kicking machine!!!!!!

Next!!!!
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I do agree with the pastor that we need to put this in perspective with the flu. It's at least 3 times as deadly. And that's with taking all sorts of precautions.

However, I suspect he may not agree with me.
 
valenumr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: I do agree with the pastor that we need to put this in perspective with the flu. It's at least 3 times as deadly. And that's with taking all sorts of precautions.

However, I suspect he may not agree with me.


20 times as deadly and 4 times as contagious.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: [Fark user image 850x599]


Oh yeah. Lutherans. SPLITTERS.

Their sacraments are coffee and sponge cake.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dadoody
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Jesus did help them: He watched them be born and raised in a first world country with advanced medicines and science. 

And they just pissed all the resources Jesus tried to provide them.


fathercarrozza.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
