Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(KTLA Los Angeles)   California becomes third state to pass the grim milestone of 25,000 deaths
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That we're only 3rd means we did a reasonable job. CA's so much bigger than most other states that CA should be lapping some of them in terms of raw numbers at the same case rates.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GWSuperfan: That we're only 3rd means we did a reasonable job. CA's so much bigger than most other states that CA should be lapping some of them in terms of raw numbers at the same case rates.


CA did a very good job, for a while.

Then it all kind of fell apart as it did in the country as a whole
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: GWSuperfan: That we're only 3rd means we did a reasonable job. CA's so much bigger than most other states that CA should be lapping some of them in terms of raw numbers at the same case rates.

CA did a very good job, for a while.

Then it all kind of fell apart as it did in the country as a whole


Yes indeed-y. On the other hand, we're approximately 10% of the US population (give or take a few %) so as long as we stay below that number we're ahead of the curve. And just like CA is the giant gorilla in the room, LA is the giant gorilla in the state.

Jan 20 cannot come soon enough. Where the heck are the vaccines?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I lost an old friend to it

/F*ck covid
 
SomeAmerican [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Top 10 states by COVID deaths per 100k people:

1) New Jersey (205)
2) New York (188)
3) Massachusetts (171)
4) North Dakota (162)
5) Connecticut (159)
6) Rhode Island (158)
7) South Dakota (156)
8) Louisiana (153)
9) Mississipi (148)
10) Illinois (130)

California is # 40 with 58 deaths per 100k.
 
GWSuperfan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The NE states (and to a lesser extent Louisiana) can be forgiven somewhat as "initial surge." They got hit before everyone got their feet underneath themselves and took a walloping early. The others though? They were warned, and many of them lack the population density to see truly horrific spread. Their presence on the list is simply due to bad governance and the ensuing poor (or nonexistent) response that issued forth from their government leaders.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LadySusan: LA is the giant gorilla in the state.


If we are relying on Los Angeles doing the right thing, we are totally farked.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I kinda expect high population states to have higher death rates from covid.
Taking into consideration people being and acting like people.
 
Meireles16
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is mostly SoCal, LA County has been hard hit with over 10,000 deaths, San Bernardino and Riverside have done poorly. Orange and San Diego County have been better but the sparsely populated north of the state and the Bay Area have done very well. I am in LA County and I have known multiple families to catch Covid this month. Luckily no one I or my family knows has died of it yet but it feels like it's just a matter of time.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They must be doing something wrong!
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: I kinda expect high population states to have higher death rates from covid.
Taking into consideration people being and acting like people.


Population doesn't automatically mean you have more of everything faster.

Totals, sure. But a rate? That's on how government operates and the people in those areas.

Similar to how the Dakotas have zero offshore oil rigs and Texas has a lot, it isn't because Texas has 10 times the population, but has more coastline. The fact that the Dakotas are in the top 10 in total deaths for such small states is embarrassing. But predictable, do to how little farks they give.
 
Neeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LadySusan: Yes indeed-y. On the other hand, we're approximately 10% of the US population (give or take a few %) so as long as we stay below that number we're ahead of the curve. And just like CA is the giant gorilla in the room, LA is the giant gorilla in the state.


Over 12%, actually. Roughly 1 in 8 Americans live in CA.

To put things in perspective, if LA County was a state, it would be the 10th most populous state.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Illinois biggest hit was also early.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes!  This is totally awesome!  Only 4 people died here in Dickless Corners, AR.  This PROVES UNEQUIVOCALLY that we here in Dickless Corners are so so much better than those dead people in Kamalafornia!  Suck it, dead lib people!

Also, you need to show us more respect.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's just farking embarrassing for the Dakotas.

But I guess that's the price of "freedom".
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That's a lot of dedication to a hoax.
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The NE should have known better. WA was hit hard in the first round and we locked down hard and fast. Now we have fewer cases per 100k than CA.

You all knew what you should have been doing.
 
FarkingChas [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I am in SW CA. 70 and I have not been past my mailbox in 2 months. I was going to a takeout place in the wee hours but then even that got risky. Nothing but delivered groceries now.
And I still may have it :(
If I do it was from the grocery or UPS delivery.
I have Covid fingers now. I think. I also had a couple of sore toes. My fingers on my right hand are red and sore. If I grip something the finger tips hurt. It could be Gout but that has always just been in my big toe before. I thought I just had a bruise but it is spreading a little and not going away. Two? weeks now.
I will have to go to a testing station in a couple of days.
 
Outshined_One [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Chicago got hit pretty hard in the initial surge and has handled it pretty well overall, but downstate and Western Illinois have been getting creamed since September.

West of 294 and south of 80 might as well be Indiana West. A number of Sheriffs and municipalities outside of Cook County/Chicago refuse to enforce mask requirements and indoor dining bans, so naturally we are stuck in a downward spiral.
 
ecl [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Yes!  This is totally awesome!  Only 4 people died here in Dickless Corners, AR.  This PROVES UNEQUIVOCALLY that we here in Dickless Corners are so so much better than those dead people in Kamalafornia!  Suck it, dead lib people!

Also, you need to show us more respect.


No?  welcome to "THE HEARTLAND"
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: Chicago got hit pretty hard in the initial surge and has handled it pretty well overall, but downstate and Western Illinois have been getting creamed since September.


I'm sure the fact Missouri (outside of St. Louis) has been taking a laissez faire approach to the pandemic hasn't helped those regions.
 
ChuckGandCrew
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
 when it's all said and done, I really hope they go bank through numbers from a lot of states to get more accurate counts.  Florida, Ohio, Wisconsin, I'm looking at given how late they were to mask up.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: That's a lot of dedication to a hoax.


Tell that to the other 3 million that died this year.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: That's a lot of dedication to a hoax.


Its rude of all those people to die just to make Trump look bad.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Say what you will about California, just remember the Dakotas do get all that free snow and all those cool motorcycles in the summer.
 
BeautifulOnes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Meireles16: This is mostly SoCal, LA County has been hard hit with over 10,000 deaths, San Bernardino and Riverside have done poorly. Orange and San Diego County have been better but the sparsely populated north of the state and the Bay Area have done very well. I am in LA County and I have known multiple families to catch Covid this month. Luckily no one I or my family knows has died of it yet but it feels like it's just a matter of time.


I can only say that I and those around me have been really, really nervous.  As you say, it's a matter of time.  I went to my uncle's house to pick up something that he picked up for me at Bed, Bath and Beyond.  We both agreed that he would leave it in his car, I would not go in his house.  I was wearing my mask for the 10 seconds it took me to open and close the car door.  My friend came to pick up that item from me today.  She did come in my apartment, and we both kept our masks on.  She was here for about 20 minutes, and we kept our distance.  We've both been working remotely, so our risk to each other was likely low.   But that same uncle had a brother-in-law die from COVID right before Christmas; he was put on a ventilator at Thanksgiving.  Now he lived in TX, which was much more lax than CA in terms of mask wearing, no indoor dining, etc.  However, given the situation L.A. County is in now, I'm not feeling smug or lucky these days.

/It's just a matter of time before someone who is close to me or is actually me.
 
joaquin closet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm not dead yet.

"Get on the wagon..."
 
