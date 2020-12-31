 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Fox News)   In designing its new state flag, South Carolina officials clearly relied on the expertise and insights of (a) local celebrated artisans, (b) seasoned designers, or (c) failed fresco restorers   (foxnews.com) divider line
28
    More: Fail, South Carolina, Scott Malyerck, first look, American Revolutionary War, proposed state flag, crescent moon, palmetto tree, electric chair  
•       •       •

1016 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2020 at 5:16 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With no helpful picture of anything.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alaska's flag was designed by a 13 year old boy and it's quite pretty (if I do say so).
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a particular individual: With no helpful picture of anything.


As far as I can tell it's exactly like the old one except the tree looks dead.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a particular individual: With no helpful picture of anything.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm helping!
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think trash I designed on my phone looks better than the new S Carolina flag and it could visually appeal to people who live there, if the tree is stylized in a final derivative.

If they want this, they can have it.
Fark user imageView Full Size


People like simplistic flags that are easy to quilt or convey.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm really surprised they kept the tree at all.

Every time I see a South Carolina flag or decal, I think "Middle East".

It's got a palm tree and a crescent moon on it.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
New flag?

glasstire.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Damn, dude, your flag look like somebody jizzed on it. Did they change the motto to "Grunt, grunt, grunt, splat"?
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Honey aren't you supposed to submit that new flag design by 4pm? It's 3:53 you know..."

"F&*K"
 
CrossEyed [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Should have consulted with Mississippi. Their new magnolia blossom design is pretty slick.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Damn, dude, your flag look like somebody jizzed on it. Did they change the motto to "Grunt, grunt, grunt, splat"?


Or the internet-ready version:

>_>
<_<
>_>
>_<
@_o
^_^
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They're replacing a palm tree with a triffid?
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The state flags is probably one of the most unimportant flags in all of vexillogy. It's only use is in quiz shows and bar trivia.
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
What was wrong with the old one?  The new one is basically a Go-Bots ripoff of it.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Alaska's flag was designed by a 13 year old boy and it's quite pretty (if I do say so).


And it's simple in design.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's a Charlie Brown Palmetto Tree.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: It's a Charlie Brown Palmetto Tree.

[Fark user image image 850x525]


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I'm really surprised they kept the tree at all.

Every time I see a South Carolina flag or decal, I think "Middle East".

It's got a palm tree and a crescent moon on it.


Dammit!
*shakes tiny fist*

/was gonna say "call it Muslim looking and see how fast it gets changed."
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Scale down the tree's size to that of the moon and put it down in the lower right corner, and then you'd have something.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: FrancoFile: I'm really surprised they kept the tree at all.

Every time I see a South Carolina flag or decal, I think "Middle East".

It's got a palm tree and a crescent moon on it.

Dammit!
*shakes tiny fist*

/was gonna say "call it Muslim looking and see how fast it gets changed."


Username checks out.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Looks like one of those inkblots that shrinks show you, and you're supposed to say what is the first thing you see.
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I'm really surprised they kept the tree at all.

Every time I see a South Carolina flag or decal, I think "Middle East".

It's got a palm tree and a crescent moon on it.


If the background was green, they'd have Saudi Arabia trying to form their government.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This one?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's a trick. They made a shiat flag on purpose. Even people who aren't racist will look at that flag, and given the choice to keep it, or just fly a confederate flag instead, will prefer the later.

Well played.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: The state flags is probably one of the most unimportant flags in all of vexillogy. It's only use is in quiz shows and bar trivia.


I see you've never been to Maryland.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ArkPanda: a particular individual: With no helpful picture of anything.

As far as I can tell it's exactly like the old one except the tree looks dead.


I looked up why this was even a thing, and it's actually kind of amusing so I'll summarize it here:

South Carolina doesn't actually have a flag, in the traditional sense of an actual standardized design.  The "old one" mandated by law is literally "a flag portraying a palmetto and a crescent insignia".  That's the legal definition of what the flag is.  Nothing about relative size, nothing about placement, nothing about color, and nothing about even shape.

The result of this hilariously total lack of the SC government's ability to perform even the most trivial functions of government has been, entertainingly, that the population basically ran with it.  It's traditional, for instance, for schools in the state to have a state flag in the colors of the school (there being no official colors) and tourist tat can be sold as an "official state flag" regardless of color, the specifics of the symbols, or even what it's printed on, since it's technically still legally a "flag" if it's a kazoo or novelty bolo tie or whatever.

The committee thing in 2018 isn't even intended to change this nonsense, is my impression, since at this point it's basically a quaint local tradition instead of a fark-up emblematic of their state's failure to actually be a state in any real sense most of the time.  This is just a standardization of which design the actual government will use on things.

// I'm working off of basic internet searching and reading local articles and government press releases and such, though, so if someone has more direct knowledge feel free to correct this.
 
silkylustah [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I guess they were out of ideas.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.