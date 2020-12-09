 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Amazon)   Fine. I'll write my OWN children's Christmas Book   (amazon.com) divider line
24
    More: Amusing, Children's literature, Family, author's drug-fueled laughter, collection of whimsical rhymes, picture book, magic of Christmas, Peanut Butter, fondest childhood memories  
•       •       •

1590 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2020 at 7:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nowhereman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
With blackjack and hookers?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Nowhereman: With blackjack and hookers?


*clilcks*

Close. So close.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LoL. It's good to get a laugh in these days.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The reviews are all worth reading.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Review: From the name, I couldn't tell if this book was a weird adult joke or not. I bought it anyway, because my kid loves trucks and there weren't any reviews. Well beside the name, the book is for kids. The illustrations are neat and the story is ok. It might not have rhymed as well, but I wish they had called it hook and blow instead.

It's got all the double entendre that 'The Brave Little Toaster Who Went to Pound Town' never delivered upon. Perfect for adults and kids!
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reviews are awesome. Love a good Amazon listing that's a conversation starter

There's no two ways about it , that's slang for prostitution and cocaine - and in a children's book. I can imagine the author's drug-fueled laughter as it imagines children asking Mom and Dad for "Hookers and Blow" for Christmas. What's next? Peanut Butter and Mayo Clean Up Skid Row? Barbie Visits The Clinic? How Do I Get The Bees Out Of My Teeth?

/ bees?
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Reminds me of this gem I get for friends that are expecting.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peach_Fuz: [Fark user image image 425x425]
Reminds me of this gem I get for friends that are expecting.

P is for Pterodactyl

is good for when they get older.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: The reviews are all worth reading.


Reviewed in the United States on December 9, 2020
Some of my fondest childhood memories are of my dear Granddad sitting me on his knee and telling me stories about Hookers and Blow. Now, with this beautiful book, I can pass those memories along to my own grandchildren.
55 people found this helpful

That's good stuff right there.
 
utilaholic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ordered. Thanks so much subby!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
O_O  HAHAHAHA!!!!!  :D
 
hershy799
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You know what? Forget the book!
 
CipollinaFan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's a little late to give as a Christmas gift.

/*Sets a reminder for next year*
 
Salmon
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

utilaholic: Ordered. Thanks so much subby!


Me too.

Our Amazon account emails my wife with our orders - I can't farking wait to hear her reaction when she checks her inbox later.

(I'd like to check her inbox later as well, if you know what I mean, but I suspect our toddler will be my spam filter)
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
People who bought this also bought "Who Will Help Jack Off the Horse". Lol
 
phishrace
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This is great. I'm going to get one and have it signed by Hookers before I give it to my kid.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: People who bought this also bought "Who Will Help Jack Off the Horse". Lol


More specifically, the hardcover edition.
 
valenumr
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

InfoFreako: People who bought this also bought "Who Will Help Jack Off the Horse". Lol


I recall something a couple / few years ago about communion wafers and astroglide showing up in the amazon suggestions.
/Maybe fake
//Still funny
///Three!
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Damn this would have been perfect for the office secret Santa.
 
phishrace
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: Reviews are awesome. Love a good Amazon listing that's a conversation starter

There's no two ways about it , that's slang for prostitution and cocaine - and in a children's book. I can imagine the author's drug-fueled laughter as it imagines children asking Mom and Dad for "Hookers and Blow" for Christmas. What's next? Peanut Butter and Mayo Clean Up Skid Row? Barbie Visits The Clinic? How Do I Get The Bees Out Of My Teeth?

/ bees?


There's a great YouTube video on how to get bees out of your teeth. I gave it five stars.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Hilarious 😆
 
learn2fly
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"I'm sorry, but I will have to lay you or Jack off"

"You better jack off, I have a headache."
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So now it's possible to buy hookers and blow on Amazon.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.