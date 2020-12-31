 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(AZ Family)   Man advertises 500 person house party in virus hotspot of AZ. By charging $2 fee it was technically public, allowing county officials to intervene. Man removes cover charge, making it private. County officials: "Problem solved"   (azfamily.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the 500 person house party in virus hotspot was in Florida with Trump, who bailed.
 
Azlefty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I thought the 500 person house party in virus hotspot was in Florida with Trump, who bailed.


Currently AZ is #2 in new infections per capita thanks to the Great leadership of the GOP that allows this stupidity.  I am hoping the Neighbors call in to the police nonstop about noise traffic etc to get it shut down

I am at the point to where If I have to go into a store I carry a can of Lysol to disinfect any Mask-less COVIDiot  that gets to close to me.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Congrats Covid. Here's to a prosperous start to 2021 for you
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Azlefty: I am at the point to where If I have to go into a store I carry a can of Lysol to disinfect any Mask-less COVIDiot that gets to close to me.


if you said "i am to the point where i want to punch them but i am to scared to do it so i will spray them with lysol and claim it is a public safety measure" i would have more repsect for u

it is very important u urn my repsect i am a repsected member of this comunity
 
sleep lack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Party on dudes!
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"There seems to be a divide between parents who believe strongly that large gatherings shouldn't happen, and those who don't think coronavirus is a very big deal"

I have a mind-reading trick. I can tell you who that second group voted for and what cable news channel they watch.
 
valenumr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I don't have the TNG facepalm image, and I'm too lazy to find it right now.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I believe it is past time to begin chaining the doors on events like this and setting fire to the building. Assholes like this will end up killing us all.
 
Insain2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yupperz this is gonna be in use big time for these morons!
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LZeitgeist: I believe it is past time to begin chaining the doors on events like this and setting fire to the building. Assholes like this will end up killing us all.


They ARE killing us all. "But whuddabout seeing my fambly and my holidays and spring break and summer and oh you want me to cancel christmas? And businesses! What about the businesses? You expect people to cower at home? My business needs to.. etc.. fark you."

If the US had taken the care to fight the pandemic, if it had taken care of the people, the businesses would be fine. But we have shown that we're a nation of rugged individualists who believe in their Constitutional right to not give a fark about anything not expressly written in the Constitution. So, here we are. 

340,000 dead. Countless marriages and relationships destroyed. Small businesses vaporized. But the big guys got their cut. You can still order your food through Instapork, and you're still working at home slamming shiat into spreadsheet cells, so it's all good. 

fark ALL you all.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
...and now he'll have everyone within an hours drive there.
 
Nickster79 [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The fact this douchenozzle was too scared to answer media questions about his party somehow makes me even more furious.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Azlefty: Currently AZ is #2 in new infections per capita thanks to the Great leadership of the GOP that allows this stupidity.  I am hoping the Neighbors call in to the police nonstop about noise traffic etc to get it shut down


Looking forward to the [Followup] thread to this one.
If these people are hell-bent on having their stupid party then they should be forced to quarantine there afterwards and stay the fark out of Tucson.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jaytkay: "There seems to be a divide between parents who believe strongly that large gatherings shouldn't happen, and those who don't think coronavirus is a very big deal"

I have a mind-reading trick. I can tell you who that second group voted for and what cable news channel they watch.


Most parents have probaby cut the cord by now.
 
