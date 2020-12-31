 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Guardian)   A variant of corona virus has been discovered and is found to be more contagious than the original. No, not that variant, the other variant   (theguardian.com) divider line
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have these more contagious variants been shown to be more lethal? Someone on here posited that Covid-19 might mutate to be more transmissible, but less lethal than the original and 8m curious to know if that's true or not.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambivalence: Have these more contagious variants been shown to be more lethal? Someone on here posited that Covid-19 might mutate to be more transmissible, but less lethal than the original and 8m curious to know if that's true or not.


We're probably gonna find out soon. And I would caution against taking anything the fark "experts" posit.
Remember back in March when all the fark epidemiologists were telling us all masks were useless and this was just the flu?

Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess the SARS-CoV-2 has completed its reconnaissance phases.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Have these more contagious variants been shown to be more lethal? Someone on here posited that Covid-19 might mutate to be more transmissible, but less lethal than the original and 8m curious to know if that's true or not.


I think they said the UK variant is just more contagious (not more severe or deadly).

The jury is still out on the South Africa strain I believe.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yawn.

The media is really REALLY overplaying their fear-and-terror hand now. It's just becoming slapstick comedy to watch them twist and contort themselves to try and find new doom stories to twist people into new forms of panic.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If the virus has the same per person lethality %, but is easier to transmit, doesn't that make it more lethal to the herd?
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This one?
Claude Ballse
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
SOUTH AFRICAN COVID!
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
More transmissable means more deaths. If it were more deadly but not more transmissable, those who got it would be more likely to die, but it wouldn't spread any faster. But since spread is an exponential progression, if it gets transmitted to a lot more people, the resulting fatalities will be higher.

https://www.theatlantic.com/science/a​r​chive/2020/12/virus-mutation-catastrop​he/617531/
 
