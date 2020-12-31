 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(PennLive)   Judge sides with landowners in their fight against power line project. It's all about who has the power, who wants the power, and who gets the power. Then, you get the women   (pennlive.com) divider line
    Electric power transmission, controversial power line project, case of Transource Energy, Pennsylvania state line, Pennsylvania Public Utility Code, Franklin counties, eminent domain  
Sasquach [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've always wondered why, when all else fails, these projects don't use public rights of way (if possible) or run them along/over/under highways.

I'm sure it's a longer route, more costly to construct....but this has to be possible
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conowingo.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sasquach: I've always wondered why, when all else fails, these projects don't use public rights of way (if possible) or run them along/over/under highways.

I'm sure it's a longer route, more costly to construct....but this has to be possible


makes too much sense. Too easy to get a crew out there to maintain it.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 years to get approval for a run-of-the-mill 230kV line?  The type of thing that there are already hundreds of miles of in Pennsylvania?

This is why we can't have nice things.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
StoPPeRmobile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, jesus helped them. They are always talking about how great heaven is so he put them there. Maybe.

If there is a heaven eventually people would get around to talking about how they died. Seems you would want a good story to tell.

Wait until people find out it's the herpes they got that is the reason for their medical problems.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Look, jesus helped them. They are always talking about how great heaven is so he put them there. Maybe.

If there is a heaven eventually people would get around to talking about how they died. Seems you would want a good story to tell.

Wait until people find out it's the herpes they got that is the reason for their medical problems.


robodog [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: 3 years to get approval for a run-of-the-mill 230kV line?  The type of thing that there are already hundreds of miles of in Pennsylvania?

This is why we can't have nice things.


Exactly, the grid operator says it's necessary. Building it will lower prices, and yet a few idiots have tied it up for 3+ years because they don't want a freaking electrical line running along/through freaking farmland?!? Screw those idiots.
 
Insain2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm glad the lil guy won for once!!!!!
win the lil guy wins.......ok it's game over!!!!
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I guess I'm confused. There's a 500 kV line less than a mile from where they're proposing the new alignment.  Why do they need a new alignment so close to the existing alignment?  The same map at the bottom edge shows two services, a 230 kV and a 500kV, sharing an alignment.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

TWX: [pennlive.com image 850x944]

I guess I'm confused. There's a 500 kV line less than a mile from where they're proposing the new alignment.  Why do they need a new alignment so close to the existing alignment?  The same map at the bottom edge shows two services, a 230 kV and a 500kV, sharing an alignment.


It's a pretty crappy map.  And it's complicated by the fact that some of those runs are owned by different utilities or grid operators.

Just because there's a 500 kV line there, doesn't mean that there is space on the existing towers to hang 3 additional 230 kV lines.  If they have to build new towers, is there enough room in the right-of-way for that?
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sasquach: I've always wondered why, when all else fails, these projects don't use public rights of way (if possible) or run them along/over/under highways.

I'm sure it's a longer route, more costly to construct....but this has to be possible


It isn't possibility, but practicality.  You need higher and higher voltages the longer your lines run.  This is why we have transformers.  The electricity through the lines would pretty much blast your house's wiring into smithereens, so the transformer drops it from "Burn that motherfarker down!" to "I can haz PS5"  Run ICHPS5 through the lines, though, and you would need lots of local generating sources, since the power would be too low to get down long lines.  Running solely along normal roads would greatly increase the lengths of the power lines, which would mean you need to produce more electricity just to get the power down said lines.  Now, there are tiers of this.  Once power gets to your local area, the distances are short enough that following roads isn't that big a deal, hence the power poles that do run along streets and roads.  But for "All this power has to cross Montana", as straight as possible is much simpler and cheaper.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Aww, I was hoping this was about the lawsuit in my area.  Leaving disappointed.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: TWX: [pennlive.com image 850x944]

I guess I'm confused. There's a 500 kV line less than a mile from where they're proposing the new alignment.  Why do they need a new alignment so close to the existing alignment?  The same map at the bottom edge shows two services, a 230 kV and a 500kV, sharing an alignment.

It's a pretty crappy map.  And it's complicated by the fact that some of those runs are owned by different utilities or grid operators.

Just because there's a 500 kV line there, doesn't mean that there is space on the existing towers to hang 3 additional 230 kV lines.  If they have to build new towers, is there enough room in the right-of-way for that?


Screw it.....just slap some new wires up, forge the load calculations and cross EMF issues and drop the switch. What could go wrong?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: FrancoFile: TWX: [pennlive.com image 850x944]

I guess I'm confused. There's a 500 kV line less than a mile from where they're proposing the new alignment.  Why do they need a new alignment so close to the existing alignment?  The same map at the bottom edge shows two services, a 230 kV and a 500kV, sharing an alignment.

It's a pretty crappy map.  And it's complicated by the fact that some of those runs are owned by different utilities or grid operators.

Just because there's a 500 kV line there, doesn't mean that there is space on the existing towers to hang 3 additional 230 kV lines.  If they have to build new towers, is there enough room in the right-of-way for that?

Screw it.....just slap some new wires up, forge the load calculations and cross EMF issues and drop the switch. What could go wrong?


Who needs reactive balancing, anyway?  Phase, schmase.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's Pennsylvania.  If you want public support you really should be building coal transmission lines, or at least meth transmission lines.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Administrative Law Judge Elizabeth H. Barnes, assigned to oversee the case of Transource Energy's application, recommended on Dec. 22 to deny its approval and reject a settlement that would construct the high voltage transmission lines project in York and Franklin counties.

I guess their arguments weren't good enough to souter.
 
