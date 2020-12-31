 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(KCCI Des Moines)   In Iowa, 69 more won't 69 more   (kcci.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Hospital, COVID-19.The Iowa Department of Public Health, Health care, Public health, Vaccination, health department, 14-day positivity rates, health department reports  
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Iowa just blew a rod?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK - for a second I thought they renamed US 69!
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not-noice.
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wouldn't that be 34 people not 69ing, plus a super friendl with benefits
 
SansNeural
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Wouldn't that be 34 people not 69ing, plus a super friendl with benefits


No, sex math is doubled-ended.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What is the point of this greenlight? Make a "69" joke at the expense of COVID victims?

Sorry, it's not "too soon" it's just dumb and in really poor taste. I realize this is Fark, but seriously, Modmins, WTF?
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LesserEvil: What is the point of this greenlight? Make a "69" joke at the expense of COVID victims?

Sorry, it's not "too soon" it's just dumb and in really poor taste. I realize this is Fark, but seriously, Modmins, WTF?


If you don't live your life with the hope that your death will make a wonderfully snarky and ridiculous Fark headline then you're probably not going to be happy here.
 
