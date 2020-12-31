 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(ABC News)   Teacher whose video of first graders giving each other hugs went viral, dies of complications from Covid. "She embodied kindness. That's who she was"   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Teacher, Education, elementary school teacher, Zelene Blancas, El Paso, video of her first graders, El Paso, Texas, High school  
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For those who DNRTFA, the hugging video was from 2018, and she was only 35.

/very sad, indeed
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"giving each other hugs went viral"
(DRTFA)
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh sure but if I run around hugging first graders they call the cops on me.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Man, they really should've specified sooner that the video game out before Covid, and the Gods punishes is to never hug people again.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Oh sure but if I run around hugging first graders they call the cops on me.


That's why I only give out shrugs.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Man, they really should've specified sooner that the video game out before Covid, and the Gods punishes is to never hug people again.


You have a video game where you hug first graders?? You sick fark
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Oh sure but if I run around hugging first graders they call the cops on me.


Calm down, pastor.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: MattytheMouse: Man, they really should've specified sooner that the video game out before Covid, and the Gods punishes is to never hug people again.

You have a video game where you hug first graders?? You sick fark


Gosh darn autocorrect.

Anyway, you all should play Dropsy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tudorgurl
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But hey! Let's make kids and teachers go back to the classroom! Covid is over!

/So farking pissed at Republican "leaders"
//#DrawTheLine
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

CFitzsimmons: gameshowhost: Oh sure but if I run around hugging first graders they call the cops on me.

That's why I only give out shrugs.


All I'm gonna say is that I didn't give out hugs OR shrugs, the cops still got called, and the moment was eventually enshrined as a statue.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hate that some people would rather see others literally diethan be inconvenienced.
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

toraque: CFitzsimmons: gameshowhost: Oh sure but if I run around hugging first graders they call the cops on me.

That's why I only give out shrugs.

All I'm gonna say is that I didn't give out hugs OR shrugs, the cops still got called, and the moment was eventually enshrined as a statue.

[Fark user image image 291x382]


It's the one getting stomped that got me to chuckle (which doesn't happen much [depression]). Thanks!
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

toraque: CFitzsimmons: gameshowhost: Oh sure but if I run around hugging first graders they call the cops on me.

That's why I only give out shrugs.

All I'm gonna say is that I didn't give out hugs OR shrugs, the cops still got called, and the moment was eventually enshrined as a statue.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't care what anyone says, that was the funniest moment in little league soccer I've ever witnessed and its no reason to ban parents from drinking at the matches.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
One more proof we live in hell.

Good people die at 35 while evil sons of biatches live forever and die peacefully in their beds.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
oy!  i needed that

media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Obesity and Covid. It's like peanut butter and jelly!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

lolmao500: One more proof we live in hell.

Good people die at 35 while evil sons of biatches live forever and die peacefully in their beds.


That's the price of apathy. *shrug*

/but the apathetic insist they're not apathetic, and really stick it to the man by changing their twitter name for a week
//on their trusty smartphones, all while they're brunching with friends
 
valenumr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: For those who DNRTFA, the hugging video was from 2018, and she was only 35.

/very sad, indeed


Yeah, that was a blatant troll.
 
gretzkyscores [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Man, they really should've specified sooner that the video game out before Covid, and the Gods punishes is to never hug people again.


The media's default and permanent setting nowadays is "maximum covid panic" so expecting them to provide context which doesn't support that just aint gonna happen.
 
valenumr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: But hey! Let's make kids and teachers go back to the classroom! Covid is over!

/So farking pissed at Republican "leaders"
//#DrawTheLine


DNRTFA
 
valenumr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: I hate that some people would rather see others literally diethan be inconvenienced.


DNRTFA
 
valenumr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lolmao500: One more proof we live in hell.

Good people die at 35 while evil sons of biatches live forever and die peacefully in their beds.


DNRTFA
 
valenumr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

valenumr: lolmao500: One more proof we live in hell.

Good people die at 35 while evil sons of biatches live forever and die peacefully in their beds.

DNRTFA


Wait, okay, maybe you did...
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ less than a minute ago  

valenumr: GranoblasticMan: I hate that some people would rather see others literally diethan be inconvenienced.

DNRTFA


Sorry, my comment was definitely ambiguous now that I look again. I was lamenting the loss of this teacher because others wouldn't be inconvenienced and wear masks, keep businesses closed, etc.
 
