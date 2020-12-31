 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(PennLive)   Pennsylvania Man gets annoyed by neighbor's motion detection light so he aims 8 construction grade floodlights at neighbor's house. Cop compares it to Wrigley's Field, probably 1989 or later Wrigley's Field though article doesn't specify   (pennlive.com) divider line
45
    More: Awkward, Appeal, Joseph McConnell, Court, Lighting, light pollution, Chicago Cubs, Disorderly conduct, Judge  
•       •       •

1176 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2020 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Instead, he ended up with a disorderly conduct conviction and a $200 fine levied by a Lancaster County judge

So $200 is the charge of the light brigade, then.

The judge's middle name being Gardner, you'd have thought he'd go....  light on him.
 
drewbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This article is highly illuminating.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Buy a BB gun for a neighbor kid and tell him you'll give him $10 cash every time he shoots out the light.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
David Thorne has had to deal with this problem

https://www.reshareworthy.com/neighbo​r​s-floodlight-dispute/
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wrigley's Field, subby? Seriously?
 
Farkage
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: David Thorne has had to deal with this problem

https://www.reshareworthy.com/neighbor​s-floodlight-dispute/


Stopped in to post exactly that.  Cheers!
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The bigger story is that there is a cop in Lancaster County, PA that's a Cubs fan.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
butbut mah rahts,
and i was protestin' the lack of light regulations

He has the money for those lights and electricity?
He should have been levied a $2k fine.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewbob: This article is highly illuminating.


Indeed, it's helping us to keep up on currant events.
 
cnocnanrionnag [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Light trespass is definitely a thing and it is actionable.
International Dark sky Association
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ELWOOD!!

indyprops.comView Full Size
 
Scoobie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Buy a BB gun for a neighbor kid and tell him you'll give him $10 cash every time he shoots out the light.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A district judge convicted McConnell of the disorderly conduct charge and fined him $25. McConnell appealed to the county court, which upheld the conviction and upped the fine to $200."

That's some Rudy-level lawyering.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: butbut mah rahts,
and i was protestin' the lack of light regulations

He has the money for those lights and electricity?
He should have been levied a $2k fine.


How much would it cost to run them for an hour?
 
DuckDuckGooseAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trerro: drewbob: This article is highly illuminating.

Indeed, it's helping us to keep up on currant events.


What do tiny dried grapes have to do with it? Did I miss an important detail? So confused.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't blame the guy - those lights are infuriating. A dinky 40 watt bulb is fine but no one needs a zillion candlepower light bright enough to be seen from the ISS
 
Armaroller2003
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now if they would only add a dome...
Don't Wait On Me (Live At Capitol Music Hall, 1989)
Youtube bon3YAo_4tU
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: I don't blame the guy - those lights are infuriating. A dinky 40 watt bulb is fine but no one needs a zillion candlepower light bright enough to be seen from the ISS


Did he offer to spend an evening with the guy fine-tuning the settings, so that the light won't go off every time a squirrel runs through the back yard or a leaf falls?
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DuckDuckGooseAgain: trerro: drewbob: This article is highly illuminating.

Indeed, it's helping us to keep up on currant events.

What do tiny dried grapes have to do with it? Did I miss an important detail? So confused.


...and this is why you don't go "no red squiggles, it's good to post!" Whoops.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Wrigley's Field, subby? Seriously?


Perfectly cromulent proper noun.

That's where the Doublemint Twins, umm...

Fark user imageView Full Size


... play ball.

/I'll be stuck under the desk
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Instead, he ended up with a disorderly conduct conviction and a $200 fine levied by a Lancaster County judge

So $200 is the charge of the light brigade, then.

The judge's middle name being Gardner, you'd have thought he'd go....  light on him.


Worth

foo monkey: Buy a BB gun for a neighbor kid and tell him you'll give him $10 cash every time he shoots out the light.


I know somebody who did exactly that, but he offered a hundred and a case of beer.

/they supplied the BB gun
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maximum Boomer actions detected
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: I don't blame the guy - those lights are infuriating. A dinky 40 watt bulb is fine but no one needs a zillion candlepower light bright enough to be seen from the ISS


I have security lights that illuminate the shiat out of my neighbor's house.  He doesn't mind because like most humans he can't see IR light.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

bughunter: gameshowhost: Wrigley's Field, subby? Seriously?

Perfectly cromulent proper noun.

That's where the Doublemint Twins, umm...

[Fark user image image 850x926]

... play ball.

/I'll be stuck under the desk


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
jsnbase
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
With helpful photo...
...of Wrigley Field.
 
DuckDuckGooseAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

trerro: DuckDuckGooseAgain: trerro: drewbob: This article is highly illuminating.

Indeed, it's helping us to keep up on currant events.

What do tiny dried grapes have to do with it? Did I miss an important detail? So confused.

...and this is why you don't go "no red squiggles, it's good to post!" Whoops.


It's all good, carry on.
And Happy New Year!
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A few years ago a neighbor put up a motion sensor light the shone into my window.  I asked her to aim it a tad lower, into her own yard. She did.  Problem solved.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: A few years ago a neighbor put up a motion sensor light the shone into my window.  I asked her to aim it a tad lower, into her own yard. She did.  Problem solved.


You're not going to get into the news that way!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jsnbase: With helpful photo...
...of Wrigley Field.


*Wrigley's

/arrrgh
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: A few years ago a neighbor put up a motion sensor light the shone into my window.  I asked her to aim it a tad lower, into her own yard. She did.  Problem solved.


Your neighbor sounds like a decent human being.

There's no reason that shouldn't have ended in bloodshed and prison time.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Some blackout curtains would have been a lot cheaper and easier.  Being an asshole is expensive sometimes.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: butbut mah rahts,
and i was protestin' the lack of light regulations

He has the money for those lights and electricity?
He should have been levied a $2k fine.


You've clearly never had to deal with an obnoxious neighbor who refuses to deal with their noise/lighting trespassing on your property and denying you the quiet enjoyment of said property.

I fail to see what he did that was so wrong here. Neighbor's "security" light trespasses on his property, city/county says essentially "it's perfectly legal to shine a light onto somebody else's property and into their windows." So he shone a light onto his neighbors' properties. Sure it was obnoxiously bright, but they did say there were no laws against light trespass.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
We need the supreme court to rule on how many joules of photons (and of what wavelengths) may trespass onto others properties from artificial light sources.  Problem solved.  Keep your photons on your property.
 
abbarach
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: I don't blame the guy - those lights are infuriating. A dinky 40 watt bulb is fine but no one needs a zillion candlepower light bright enough to be seen from the ISS


Or at least aim them downward on your own property.  I have friends where the next house over has motion sensitive lights set up so that every time my friends leave or enter their house, the neighbors floodlights come on and are blinding (it's a lower-middle-class neighborhood where the houses are just a couple feet apart).

We've done a couple passive-aggressive photoshoots on their porch, after dark, with a couple of studio-strobes positioned so they just so happen to hit the neighbor's windows (in addition to actually lighting the subject).  A day or two after the second one, the light was aimed more downward.  It still kicks on when you're coming or going, but it's not quite as blinding, now.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: A few years ago a neighbor put up a motion sensor light the shone into my window.  I asked her to aim it a tad lower, into her own yard. She did.  Problem solved.


A long time ago I rented an apartment right next to where they were building the Mormon temple in La Jolla.  The construction was fun to watch.  The crazy religious nutters protesting the temple were fun to watch.   But when they commissioned the thin, and turned on the lights...

media-cdn.tripadvisor.comView Full Size


It lit up the bedroom like a scene from Sunshine.

We moved.  Problem solved.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Some blackout curtains would have been a lot cheaper and easier.  Being an asshole is expensive sometimes.


Fark that. I went through this years ago with my house in the Florida Keys. The house directly across the canal from my place was a vacation home only used a few weeks a couple times a year. The owners at some point hire an electrician to put a 500w metal halide spot light on the back of the house (supposed to light the back yard) facing my place across the canal. Now this neighborhood is very dark at night, no street lights and almost all the home owners used low wattage colored porch lights to reduce the number of bugs you attract and to keep the light pollution down. This is a very nice neighborhood with zero property crime. It is wonderful sitting on your back porch looking up at the stairs at night, unless of course your farking douchebag neighbor installs the the farking Batsign on the back of his house and points it at your place.

It was so bright it would shine through my sliders window shear curtains, down the main hall and light up my bedroom wall like a movie projector, I would have to close my bedroom door on the OTHER SIDE OF THE HOUSE form the light in order to sleep at night, it would blind me trying to walk to the bathroom to piss at night.

I got in touch with the neighbor and asked if he would be willing to put in on a motion sensor and or install a visor, I would be happy to pay for it. He says no, his property, if I don't like it fark off. So, I got off the phone, grabbed my 6' ladder walked around the block to the other side of the canal into the yard and took out the bulb and left it laying on the ground next to the house (this is how I know the wattage). A couple of months go buy and some dumbass reinstalled the bulb. So, the next day I took my ladder and screw driver and removed the bulb and the fixture from the wall and left it laying on the ground next the house. A couple of months go by and some dumbass puts it all back together again. So, I take my ladder walk over there, remove the bulb and fixture and toss that shiat into the trash can. A few weeks later I get a call from the neighbor and he wants to know if I have been disconnecting his spot light, I said yes, he asks what did I do with the fixture and bulb, I said I tossed it in the trash, he says well I am going reinstall it and send you the electricians bill. I said fine do that, and I will remove it again and toss it in the trash again, or, he could be a good neighbor and agree to put the farking thing on a motion sensor so it actually works like a security light should. He agrees and we never had an issue about it again.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Save Farris!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Creepy Lurker Guy: A few years ago a neighbor put up a motion sensor light the shone into my window.  I asked her to aim it a tad lower, into her own yard. She did.  Problem solved.

A long time ago I rented an apartment right next to where they were building the Mormon temple in La Jolla.  The construction was fun to watch.  The crazy religious nutters protesting the temple were fun to watch.   But when they commissioned the thin, and turned on the lights...

[media-cdn.tripadvisor.com image 338x450]

It lit up the bedroom like a scene from Sunshine.

We moved.  Problem solved.


I wish I had enough money to build a giant nuisance expressing a bizarre fixation with a nonexistent sky hobo, and then not have to pay taxes too.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Rent Party: Creepy Lurker Guy: A few years ago a neighbor put up a motion sensor light the shone into my window.  I asked her to aim it a tad lower, into her own yard. She did.  Problem solved.

A long time ago I rented an apartment right next to where they were building the Mormon temple in La Jolla.  The construction was fun to watch.  The crazy religious nutters protesting the temple were fun to watch.   But when they commissioned the thin, and turned on the lights...

[media-cdn.tripadvisor.com image 338x450]

It lit up the bedroom like a scene from Sunshine.

We moved.  Problem solved.

I wish I had enough money to build a giant nuisance expressing a bizarre fixation with a nonexistent sky hobo, and then not have to pay taxes too.


You and me both, brother.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

recombobulator: "A district judge convicted McConnell of the disorderly conduct charge and fined him $25. McConnell appealed to the county court, which upheld the conviction and upped the fine to $200."

That's some Rudy-level lawyering.


That right there is Florida levels of stoopud.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Assault with photons.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rent Party: gameshowhost: Rent Party: Creepy Lurker Guy: A few years ago a neighbor put up a motion sensor light the shone into my window.  I asked her to aim it a tad lower, into her own yard. She did.  Problem solved.

A long time ago I rented an apartment right next to where they were building the Mormon temple in La Jolla.  The construction was fun to watch.  The crazy religious nutters protesting the temple were fun to watch.   But when they commissioned the thin, and turned on the lights...

[media-cdn.tripadvisor.com image 338x450]

It lit up the bedroom like a scene from Sunshine.

We moved.  Problem solved.

I wish I had enough money to build a giant nuisance expressing a bizarre fixation with a nonexistent sky hobo, and then not have to pay taxes too.

You and me both, brother.


... soooo.... Indiegogo or Kickstarter?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Rent Party: gameshowhost: Rent Party: Creepy Lurker Guy: A few years ago a neighbor put up a motion sensor light the shone into my window.  I asked her to aim it a tad lower, into her own yard. She did.  Problem solved.

A long time ago I rented an apartment right next to where they were building the Mormon temple in La Jolla.  The construction was fun to watch.  The crazy religious nutters protesting the temple were fun to watch.   But when they commissioned the thin, and turned on the lights...

[media-cdn.tripadvisor.com image 338x450]

It lit up the bedroom like a scene from Sunshine.

We moved.  Problem solved.

I wish I had enough money to build a giant nuisance expressing a bizarre fixation with a nonexistent sky hobo, and then not have to pay taxes too.

You and me both, brother.

... soooo.... Indiegogo or Kickstarter?


GoFundMe.  We can build a FSM Palace/Buca de Beppo.  With hookers and black jack.
 
rej1138 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jsnbase: With helpful photo...
...of Wrigley Field.


...During the day...
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.