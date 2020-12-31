 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Sun (Ireland))   Daughter finds out her parents were doing the naughty after finding steam marks on their hotel window, leaves her having seen what cannot be unseen   (thesun.ie) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Newsflash!  Parents have sex.

Film at 11.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good for them.

Kill the puritanical views that make sex bad.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If it really was your parents banging on a window that everyone can see from. I'm willing to bet they've done all kinds of sh*t that would probably make you vomit, sweetheart.

Don't worry. You'll pull up some of their vids one night when you're watching porn.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Someone probably just heard the ice cream truck and ran to the window in excitement."

lol
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, she DOES know how SHE got here...doesn't she? ...
 
IamTomJoad [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If that's what sex looks like by her parents against a window they have really boring and motionless sex.

Which is strange, Brits are so well know for their inability to control their passions.
 
Slypork
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Newsflash!  Parents have sex.

Film at 11.


Got a link?
 
mudesi
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Looks like standing doggy
 
Sonnuvah [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They don't drive a Volvo with a lot of dust on the hood, do they?

/not obscure
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Glad that glass didn't break.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
CSB

At a hotel somewhere in MA, the wife and I had just gotten done doing our thing. The wife went into the bathroom and I was getting dressed. Just as I pulled up my pants the door beeps, and opens.

A smartly dressed woman walks in with her suitcase thinking it's her room. Must be, the key-card let her in.

Me: Er, Can I help you?
Her: What are you doing in my room?
Me: You're room? I was here first!

So I called down to the front desk.

Desk: Yes, we made a mistake, she's not in your room, have her come down to get her new key-card

Me: the front desk says they messed up so you might want to go see them for a new room.

Her: ok, thanks.

If she had come in 5 minutes earlier, she would've gotten a show.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Why does this article exist
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Slypork: BizarreMan: Newsflash!  Parents have sex.

Film at 11.

Got a link?


Saw your parents having sex... it was hot.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Jesterling: Why does this article exist


so that we can comment on it.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Considering the source is the Sun I'm guessing this photo was actually taken by the maid cleaning up and degreasing the crime scene and they threw in the daughter discovery bit just to make it more scandalous.
/don't lean against picture windows whatever you're up to
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Jesterling: Why does this article exist


Clicks. For the clicks.
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

IamTomJoad: If that's what sex looks like by her parents against a window they have really boring and motionless sex.

Which is strange, Brits are so well know for their inability to control their passions.


Almost...
Youtube VC9nmR3YvNw
 
nytmare
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoesItReallyMatter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm between my mid 40's and mid-50's.  And I'm wanting an answer to this.

Why was the generation before mine so puritanical, and the generation following mine so puritanical?  If scrambled cable pr0n "couldn't be unseen" before us, and now we've got some generic, pedestrian steamy window outlines that meet the criteria of "couldn't be unseen" after us, the greatest generation might just have well been mine, where we farked and people around us simply said, "oh hey, they're getting busy!".

/nice to be the creme in the middle tho
//careful what you say around millennials during the deed too
 
