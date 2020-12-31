 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Mail) 2020 was the sixth... No the 8th worst year ever
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
1862, 1929 and so on I'll believe.

2001 was not even close.  It was a single day event in two places that killed fewer Americans than COVID has on some days.  It was very much a hit to the national psyche in ways that we still haven't recovered from, but the fallout from 2020 is going to be far worse- COVID, Trump's abuse of the election and its integrity, the economic crash, Trump's abuse of the presidential pardon, the rise of Chinese authoritarianism, Trump's abuse of national security, the rise of Q nonsense, Trump and McTurtle's forcing Barrett onto the SC, Trump's abuse of damn near everything else...
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1964 was pretty devastating:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The memory of pain is nothing compared to the experience of it. I don't mean that context isn't important or that previous tragedies lack legitimacy, but that the impact of what people are going through in the present shouldn't be diminished because people in the past experienced worse.

The way people feel about the past year is valid, our global pain is valid, and the personal losses are valid. There are too many people who have lost loved ones and that's a kind of pain that will linger. I love history, my BA was in it and I believe history can help inform us in how to face ongoing challenges in our lives. But articles like this seem to be historical whataboutery rather than offering parallels or ways forward.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1862 - No.  Lincoln could've just let the south go.  Sure, still kicked their ass and freed the slaves, but just think if all the depository of derp rested outside the USA in the CSA.

1929 - yeah, bad.  And unfortunately, the lessons learned only kept regulations in place for so long.

1838 - horrible year and doings by the US.

1919 - bad.

1968 - bad.  King, RFK, riots and Nixon.

1962 - maybe we should have blown it all up.

2001 - bad.  should be combined with 2000 election, gave us the new breed of bloodthirsty incompetent government.

2020 still takes cake as most shiatastic year ever.  Nothing will be the same and it's downhill from here.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


2020 in a nutshell.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything is roses if you pretend like man-made global warming isn't happening.

/just wait until the effects of global warming push society to the brink such that flying nukes are back on the table
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: 1862, 1929 and so on I'll believe.

2001 was not even close.  It was a single day event in two places that killed fewer Americans than COVID has on some days.  It was very much a hit to the national psyche in ways that we still haven't recovered from, but the fallout from 2020 is going to be far worse- COVID, Trump's abuse of the election and its integrity, the economic crash, Trump's abuse of the presidential pardon, the rise of Chinese authoritarianism, Trump's abuse of national security, the rise of Q nonsense, Trump and McTurtle's forcing Barrett onto the SC, Trump's abuse of damn near everything else...


On behalf of those that lost family and friends in the towers that year, I beg to differ.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well, I just found out MF Doom passed in October, so that's one more big mark against 20 motherfarking 20. fark this year.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Glockenspiel Hero: 1862, 1929 and so on I'll believe.

2001 was not even close.  It was a single day event in two places that killed fewer Americans than COVID has on some days.  It was very much a hit to the national psyche in ways that we still haven't recovered from, but the fallout from 2020 is going to be far worse- COVID, Trump's abuse of the election and its integrity, the economic crash, Trump's abuse of the presidential pardon, the rise of Chinese authoritarianism, Trump's abuse of national security, the rise of Q nonsense, Trump and McTurtle's forcing Barrett onto the SC, Trump's abuse of damn near everything else...

On behalf of those that lost family and friends in the towers that year, I beg to differ.


Beg to differ with what part of that rant?
IMO, preventable fatalities are a fair way to judge what the article is emphasizing in one disaster and de-emphasizing in another.

They are all tragic, it's not a contest. Have more people died from a single cause in American history-- other than Native Americans?

The article is as sick as Americans who will not simply mask in public, remain with immediate family and not travel.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You know, few, if any, of these incidents can be remotely compared to each other, so this list is completely full of the shiat.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: 1862, 1929 and so on I'll believe.

2001 was not even close.  It was a single day event in two places that killed fewer Americans than COVID has on some days.  It was very much a hit to the national psyche in ways that we still haven't recovered from, but the fallout from 2020 is going to be far worse- COVID, Trump's abuse of the election and its integrity, the economic crash, Trump's abuse of the presidential pardon, the rise of Chinese authoritarianism, Trump's abuse of national security, the rise of Q nonsense, Trump and McTurtle's forcing Barrett onto the SC, Trump's abuse of damn near everything else...


Consider what 911 paved the way for though? Although thats not really a year, more a few years.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We still have a few hours left on our time to kick the UKs arse again and go 2-0-1.   Fark off daily Fail.
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
List is complete garbage without including 2009

Fark user imageView Full Size



Yep, you guessed it, first time Nickleback played in the U.S.
 
Iczer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Reeeeeal uncertain on that list. While yes it's true that there have been more prominent and much more tragic events in previous years past, 2020 was basically like a constant kick in the squirrel nuts on crack. Pandemic (which I may add has killed far more than the "bloodiest Civil War battle" has at this point), a "leader" that refuses to do even the simplest of farking things to actually assuage our suffering unless it directly benefits him also, people threatening violence against leaders that do actually lead their states through this crisis with intelligence, attacks on science, a number of dipshiats that don't have enough brain cells to rub two together claiming the legitimate winner of the election cheated...

But yeah. 2 months of 1929 were quite bad because of the stock market crashing. Which obviously takes precedence over a whole year of nut punches.
 
DemonEater
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: 2001 was not even close. It was a single day event in two places that killed fewer Americans than COVID has on some days. It was very much a hit to the national psyche in ways that we still haven't recovered from, but the fallout from 2020 is going to be far worse- COVID, Trump's abuse of the election and its integrity, the economic crash, Trump's abuse of the presidential pardon, the rise of Chinese authoritarianism, Trump's abuse of national security, the rise of Q nonsense, Trump and McTurtle's forcing Barrett onto the SC, Trump's abuse of damn near everything else...


Indeed.  2001 was a doddle compared.

There was one really horrible day, a week or two of shock, and a period of uncertainty in international relations, but less than 1/100th of the number of people died, very few people lost their jobs, and we all got to do fun stuff otherwise.  Friends, movies, cons, travel, everything was fine.  The biggest hardship was trying to watch South Park in horribly, horribly-pixelated Realplayer formats.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What about 1930, 1931, 1932, 1933, 1934, 1935, 1936, and 1937?
 
alice_600
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Everything is roses if you pretend like man-made global warming isn't happening.

/just wait until the effects of global warming push society to the brink such that flying nukes are back on the table


Greta take your pills! Look I get it but until the government stops industral pollution it's a pointless battle.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Glockenspiel Hero: 1862, 1929 and so on I'll believe.

2001 was not even close.  It was a single day event in two places that killed fewer Americans than COVID has on some days.  It was very much a hit to the national psyche in ways that we still haven't recovered from, but the fallout from 2020 is going to be far worse- COVID, Trump's abuse of the election and its integrity, the economic crash, Trump's abuse of the presidential pardon, the rise of Chinese authoritarianism, Trump's abuse of national security, the rise of Q nonsense, Trump and McTurtle's forcing Barrett onto the SC, Trump's abuse of damn near everything else...

On behalf of those that lost family and friends in the towers that year, I beg to differ.


I'll second that.
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Yeah I'm pretty sure about every single year in the middle-east was garbage.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
1942 would like a word.
1814: White House torched.
1793 or 1878: yellow fever epidemics
1999: Fark launched
1836: interstate slave trade peaked
1837: depression, Trail of Tears
1936: depression bottoms out, dust bowl
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
536 CE
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Glockenspiel Hero: 1862, 1929 and so on I'll believe.

2001 was not even close.  It was a single day event in two places that killed fewer Americans than COVID has on some days.  It was very much a hit to the national psyche in ways that we still haven't recovered from, but the fallout from 2020 is going to be far worse- COVID, Trump's abuse of the election and its integrity, the economic crash, Trump's abuse of the presidential pardon, the rise of Chinese authoritarianism, Trump's abuse of national security, the rise of Q nonsense, Trump and McTurtle's forcing Barrett onto the SC, Trump's abuse of damn near everything else...

On behalf of those that lost family and friends in the towers that year, I beg to differ.


And the families of the 3880 people who died just yesterday from COVID in the US are also grieving

I didn't say it wasn't a tragedy, nor something that didn't affect a large number of people in horrible ways, but it was a single incident compared to the endless waves of shiat that has been 2020. The long term effects on US governance were horrible, but they are going to pale as well before the damage Trump and his enablers are doing.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

alice_600: gameshowhost: Everything is roses if you pretend like man-made global warming isn't happening.

/just wait until the effects of global warming push society to the brink such that flying nukes are back on the table

Greta take your pills! Look I get it but until the government stops industral pollution it's a pointless battle.


we're gonna stop it by giving up... how?
 
lolmao500 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
1937-1945 would like a word with those historians.
 
exqqqme [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hammettman: 1862 - No.  Lincoln could've just let the south go.  Sure, still kicked their ass and freed the slaves, but just think if all the depository of derp rested outside the USA in the CSA.

1929 - yeah, bad.  And unfortunately, the lessons learned only kept regulations in place for so long.

1838 - horrible year and doings by the US.

1919 - bad.

1968 - bad.  King, RFK, riots and Nixon.

1962 - maybe we should have blown it all up.

2001 - bad.  should be combined with 2000 election, gave us the new breed of bloodthirsty incompetent government.

2020 still takes cake as most shiatastic year ever.  Nothing will be the same and it's downhill from here.


Weren't there like 400+ bombings in 68?.

The Weathermen, sky jackings. It kept Nixon up at night.

1968 was F'D up.

/DOB '72
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Anyone saying 2020 was a worse year than any of 1861-1865, 1917-1919, or 1929-1944 is pandering to misery-wallowers.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: Glockenspiel Hero: 1862, 1929 and so on I'll believe.

2001 was not even close.  It was a single day event in two places that killed fewer Americans than COVID has on some days.  It was very much a hit to the national psyche in ways that we still haven't recovered from, but the fallout from 2020 is going to be far worse- COVID, Trump's abuse of the election and its integrity, the economic crash, Trump's abuse of the presidential pardon, the rise of Chinese authoritarianism, Trump's abuse of national security, the rise of Q nonsense, Trump and McTurtle's forcing Barrett onto the SC, Trump's abuse of damn near everything else...

On behalf of those that lost family and friends in the towers that year, I beg to differ.


On behalf of those who have lost entire families during the pandemic... I simply say I am sorry for your loss as well. Comparing grief is not a good game.
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: 536 CE


Justinian plague?
 
Cornelis de Gyselaer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Snapper Carr: 536 CE


9 CE
1666 CE
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

kevinatilusa: Anyone saying 2020 was a worse year than any of 1861-1865, 1917-1919, or 1929-1944 is pandering to misery-wallowers.


those are in the past, when we had way less technology to make things better, and with way the hell fewer human beings on the planet. our collective future (discounting stuff that falls under 'acts of grod') should always improve.

/unless we're going to accept 'suffering per capita' as a thing when it comes to ~overall~ human suffering
//yes it's worse for 500 of 1000 people to be living in hell than it is for 75 of 100 to be living in hell
 
