 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Law and Crime)   Apparently West Virginia lawyers are to stick to screwing their clients and refrain from oral sex with them   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
8
    More: Creepy, 2007 singles, Human sexual behavior, McGinnis E. Hatfield, Sexual intercourse, Sex, Human sexuality, West Virginia Disciplinary Board, Male  
•       •       •

163 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2020 at 2:50 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any attorney should know
"Quid Pro Blow"
is a BIG No-no
Burma Shave
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I assume she later went to the McCoy Law Firm instead
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
 Loved the transcript.

Here's a women who works in a strip club, does lap dances (and god knows whatever else) and says she's not a whore.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You really blew it this time
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not too smart, Lawyer dude. Thinking with the wrong noggin.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: Loved the transcript.

Here's a women who works in a strip club, does lap dances (and god knows whatever else) and says she's not a whore.


I think that strip club used to be a Ponderosa.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: Loved the transcript.

Here's a women who works in a strip club, does lap dances (and god knows whatever else) and says she's not a whore.


Found the lawyer's Fark handle.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.