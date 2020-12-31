 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(WMUR New Hampshire)   You can't snowmobile if there's no farkin snow
    More: Obvious, WMUR-TV, New Hampshire, New Hampshire snowmobile trails  
GoodCopBadCop [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and here's a snowmoblie and a Jeep on water:

Richard Hammond's Iceland Buggy Trip | Top Gear
Youtube 4oeJjzdlTuI
 
talkertopc
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You would think that if you've never been around snowmobile enthusiasts.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Can I just mobile?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

GranoblasticMan: Can I just mobile?


[OBVIOUS]
 
mononymous
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Snowmobiles on the dunes
Youtube Hlyfjd6QhAg
 
Insain2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nuff said.....no more Fun allowed!!!!!
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Heh, sure you can Subby, it mainly depends on how much you like your runners and track and how often you want to replace 'em.
 
germ78 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
you mean "snowmuhsheen" subby.

/don't know why the northern rednecks call a snowmobile that
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Can't," is a very precise word.
 
Edaw 0
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

isamudyson: Oh, and here's a snowmoblie and a Jeep on water:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/4oeJjzdl​TuI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Jesus Jeep?
Son of God Snowmobile?

Which book were they in again?
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Western New Yorkers... "Hold my beer."
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I live near a drag strip in Wisconsin; used to go there a lot to watch my brother race. There indeed was a snowmobile division, and they competed during the summer. Admittedly, the snowmobiles were probably modified in many ways to make them faster and pavement-friendly.
 
