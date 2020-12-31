 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Komo)   If Nashville bomb is declared terrorism, business owners may have to pay out of pocket... because how many tattoo parlors carry terrorism insurance?   (komonews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It comes down to "political aims." That is, whether or not it is terrorism comes down to that.

What we do about it always comes down to something else.
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't seem very terroristy to work as hard as he did to ensure there weren't casualties other than himself. Paranoid mentally ill suicide bomber who's desperate to bring attention to some conspiracy theory, yeah. Trying to terrorize people, not really.

It's the insurance companies who are lobbying long and hard to have it declared a terrorist act so they are off the $$ hook. 

/This probably wouldn't have happened if we had decent mental health care in this country.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only reason this hasn't yet been called terrorism is because of the dude's skin color.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jackal_N: It doesn't seem very terroristy to work as hard as he did to ensure there weren't casualties other than himself. Paranoid mentally ill suicide bomber who's desperate to bring attention to some conspiracy theory, yeah. Trying to terrorize people, not really.

It's the insurance companies who are lobbying long and hard to have it declared a terrorist act so they are off the $$ hook. 

/This probably wouldn't have happened if we had decent mental health care in this country.


We need a system where any non conformant is renditioned to a black site and put through an intense reprogramming to make them conformant.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jackal_N: It doesn't seem very terroristy to work as hard as he did to ensure there weren't casualties other than himself. Paranoid mentally ill suicide bomber who's desperate to bring attention to some conspiracy theory, yeah. Trying to terrorize people, not really.

It's the insurance companies who are lobbying long and hard to have it declared a terrorist act so they are off the $$ hook. 

/This probably wouldn't have happened if we had decent mental health care in this country.


So what you're saying is, this is something else we can blame on Reagan.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: The only reason this hasn't yet been called terrorism is because of the dude's skin color.


This is what insurance company lobbying astroturf looks like?
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Jackal_N: It doesn't seem very terroristy to work as hard as he did to ensure there weren't casualties other than himself. Paranoid mentally ill suicide bomber who's desperate to bring attention to some conspiracy theory, yeah. Trying to terrorize people, not really.

It's the insurance companies who are lobbying long and hard to have it declared a terrorist act so they are off the $$ hook.

/This probably wouldn't have happened if we had decent mental health care in this country.

We need a system where any non conformant is renditioned to a black site and put through an intense reprogramming to make them conformant.


tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Peter Griffin doesn't look so stupid for buying volcano insurance, now does he?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the last terrorism exclusion I read was tied to some high level executive declaration that might be expected to come with government assistance to victims of terrorism.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh boy, it's Mental Health Week again.

(Yes, gunshots were reported before the explosion.)
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they said what social or political cause he was trying to further with this act?  Or are they trying keep that a secret?
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: The only reason this hasn't yet been called terrorism is because of the dude's skin color. we don't know the dude's motivation.


Fixed it for you.

The terrorists who tried to kidnap the Governor of Michigan were called terrorists, were charged with terrorism.

The KKK were terrorists.

The IRA were terrorists.

Kyle Rittenhouse is a terrorist.

Tim McVeigh is a terrorist.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

veale728: Jackal_N: It doesn't seem very terroristy to work as hard as he did to ensure there weren't casualties other than himself. Paranoid mentally ill suicide bomber who's desperate to bring attention to some conspiracy theory, yeah. Trying to terrorize people, not really.

It's the insurance companies who are lobbying long and hard to have it declared a terrorist act so they are off the $$ hook. 

/This probably wouldn't have happened if we had decent mental health care in this country.

So what you're saying is, this is something else we can blame on Reagan.


So we're back to that bullshiate.  Reagan released people from mental health facilities because a judge ordered their release unless they were a danger to self or others.  Reagan had no choice.  Congress and the California state legislature didn't bother to allocate funding for mental health and Reagan had no authority to arbitrarily provide the funding.  So would you have rather that Governor Reagan ignore a court order and do as he pleased?
 
meanmutton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meanmutton: ketkarsa: The only reason this hasn't yet been called terrorism is because of the dude's skin color. we don't know the dude's motivation.

Fixed it for you.

The terrorists who tried to kidnap the Governor of Michigan were called terrorists, were charged with terrorism.

The KKK were terrorists.

The IRA were terrorists.

Kyle Rittenhouse is a terrorist.

Tim McVeigh is a terrorist.


abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: The only reason this hasn't yet been called terrorism is because of the dude's skin color.


waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

veale728: Jackal_N: It doesn't seem very terroristy to work as hard as he did to ensure there weren't casualties other than himself. Paranoid mentally ill suicide bomber who's desperate to bring attention to some conspiracy theory, yeah. Trying to terrorize people, not really.

It's the insurance companies who are lobbying long and hard to have it declared a terrorist act so they are off the $$ hook. 

/This probably wouldn't have happened if we had decent mental health care in this country.

So what you're saying is, this is something else we can blame on Reagan.


Ronald Reagan is the real terrorist.
Convincing people to dislike the government.
And once president making the government dislikable.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: The only reason this hasn't yet been called terrorism is because of the dude's skin color.

valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ketkarsa: The only reason this hasn't yet been called terrorism is because of the dude's skin color.


Lame. It's more likely he had some mental issues.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't mean insurance companies will try and get out of it. The bad press and managing it would cost them more than it would to fix up their clients.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Southern Dandy: Have they said what social or political cause he was trying to further with this act?  Or are they trying keep that a secret?


Last i heard he was an anti 5g nut, and slipped further off his rocker, and felt this would make him a hero.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever notice how racists always want to make things about race, when they're not about race?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jackal_N: It doesn't seem very terroristy to work as hard as he did to ensure there weren't casualties other than himself. Paranoid mentally ill suicide bomber who's desperate to bring attention to some conspiracy theory, yeah. Trying to terrorize people, not really.

It's the insurance companies who are lobbying long and hard to have it declared a terrorist act so they are off the $$ hook. 

/This probably wouldn't have happened if we had decent mental health care in this country.


If he's trying to hurt the Deep State people working with AT&T by destroying their 5G equipment, he is in his own mind trying to save Americans.  So it makes sense for him to minimize casualties.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

LineNoise: The Southern Dandy: Have they said what social or political cause he was trying to further with this act?  Or are they trying keep that a secret?

Last i heard he was an anti 5g nut, and slipped further off his rocker, and felt this would make him a hero.


someone ought to go tell him it didn't work.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: ketkarsa: The only reason this hasn't yet been called terrorism is because of the dude's skin color.

Pathetic, but I anticipated your selfie.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hurricane Sandy was quickly renamed "Superstorm" Sandy when people found out that their homeowners insurance had a hurricane exclusion.
 
Abox
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I say we give this one to the wokesters.  I don't think it's terrorism but they REALLY want it to be terrorism.  Given that it happened on Christmas it would make a good present.  Maybe that's all he really wanted?

patrick767
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
We need a system where insurance companies aren't allowed to be such absolute farking dicks. Entirely separate insurance just to cover terrorist attacks? That's not included in property insurance? Fark you. What a load of shiat.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: veale728: Jackal_N: It doesn't seem very terroristy to work as hard as he did to ensure there weren't casualties other than himself. Paranoid mentally ill suicide bomber who's desperate to bring attention to some conspiracy theory, yeah. Trying to terrorize people, not really.

It's the insurance companies who are lobbying long and hard to have it declared a terrorist act so they are off the $$ hook. 

/This probably wouldn't have happened if we had decent mental health care in this country.

So what you're saying is, this is something else we can blame on Reagan.

So we're back to that bullshiate.  Reagan released people from mental health facilities because a judge ordered their release unless they were a danger to self or others.  Reagan had no choice.  Congress and the California state legislature didn't bother to allocate funding for mental health and Reagan had no authority to arbitrarily provide the funding.  So would you have rather that Governor Reagan ignore a court order and do as he pleased?


I was referring more to his actions as President, but okay
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: Have they said what social or political cause he was trying to further with this act?  Or are they trying keep that a secret?


First they touted him as a Q and 5G conspiracy nut, but no one who knew him could corroborate that.

Now it seems they're going with the narrative he's a lizard-people nutcase but haven't named any witnesses to that so far.
 
undernova [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The sound guy on our gig this morning said that since he couldn't see a blast crater, and since the nearby curb was intact, that he didn't trust the reported version of this bombing and suspects an inside job. He's also a 3 percenter, so he's got that going for him. But a nice enough guy.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

LineNoise: It doesn't mean insurance companies will try and get out of it. The bad press and managing it would cost them more than it would to fix up their clients.


Insurance companies are immune from bad press.  How would that hurt any of them?  They work in concert.
 
LineNoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Hurricane Sandy was quickly renamed "Superstorm" Sandy when people found out that their homeowners insurance had a hurricane exclusion.


uhm, homeowner in NJ. There isn't a hurricane exclusion unless you are sopping for your insurance at "Jimbo's insurance company and chicken shack"

its different down south, but that is because its more of a regular thing.

Flood insurance is another thing, but that is generally pretty inexpensive if you aren't in a flood zone (I think we pay like 150 bucks a year for our rider), and if you are in a flood zone, the federal programs around it can actually make it even cheaper than that.

I'm not saying there isn't the weird donut hole people can fall into with it where it is prohibitively expensive (particularly if you have a beachfront house or something), but its something that is well within the reach of your average appropriately insured person.

Also as someone who WAS flooded during sandy, we had no issues with claims. I mean the government was literally there the next day trying to force money on us.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

patrick767: We need a system where insurance companies aren't allowed to be such absolute farking dicks. Entirely separate insurance just to cover terrorist attacks? That's not included in property insurance? Fark you. What a load of shiat.


Like pandemic insurance?  People that had pandemic insurance were told covid-19 didn't count because the government is what is causing people to not be allowed in their stores.

Or, if the insurance company, that has been gleefully taking the money for decades doesn't have enough to pay out when something happens, the government bailed them out.  Meaning the people that have been paying for insurance have to pay even more (through taxes or reduction in value of the dollar) to get the insurance money.  Like when CA has mega fires and the insurance companies can't pay.  And if your home didn't burn, and there is no longer fuel because everything around burned, your insurance is canceled, since it is now a high fire danger area, even though all the trees are gone.  And the insurance company will gladly keep the money.

No insurance is worth anything.  We only have insurance companies because the government requires us to pay into the machine.
 
Abox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

undernova: The sound guy on our gig this morning said that since he couldn't see a blast crater, and since the nearby curb was intact, that he didn't trust the reported version of this bombing and suspects an inside job. He's also a 3 percenter, so he's got that going for him. But a nice enough guy.


Inside what?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

meanmutton: ketkarsa: The only reason this hasn't yet been called terrorism is because of the dude's skin color. we don't know the dude's motivation.

Fixed it for you.

The terrorists who tried to kidnap the Governor of Michigan were called terrorists, were charged with terrorism.

The KKK were terrorists.

The IRA were terrorists.

Kyle Rittenhouse is a terrorist.

Tim McVeigh is a terrorist.


downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

patrick767: We need a system where insurance companies aren't allowed to be such absolute farking dicks. Entirely separate insurance just to cover terrorist attacks? That's not included in property insurance? Fark you. What a load of shiat.


Exclusions in fine print is how they make their margins.  It should be regulated.  It is supposed to be, I think.  But for sure it ain't.

Insurance by it's nature- above almost all other industries- should be very heavily regulated.  And I don't say that often.

But the whole concept of insurance is supposed to be... people pool their money to make everyone whole in the event of very broadly-defined losses.  The insurance company takes a cut of this and provides the calculations so the whole deal doesn't go bankrupt across the board.
 
KamikazeCraig [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Hurricane Sandy was quickly renamed "Superstorm" Sandy when people found out that their homeowners insurance had a hurricane exclusion.


No, Sandy was no longer a hurricane before it ever made landfall in the mid-Atlantic/Northeast. Superstorm is a made-up term to describe the severity. It was still a "named storm" but had already transitioned to "post-tropical." Facts are fun, but blindly feeding conspiracy bullshiate as fact is lame.
 
garron
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Do we really have that much trouble differentiating the actions of a mentally disturbed individual from the organized efforts of people following the political doctrines of a cult to kill infidels?
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

KamikazeCraig: Alien Robot: Hurricane Sandy was quickly renamed "Superstorm" Sandy when people found out that their homeowners insurance had a hurricane exclusion.

No, Sandy was no longer a hurricane before it ever made landfall in the mid-Atlantic/Northeast. Superstorm is a made-up term to describe the severity. It was still a "named storm" but had already transitioned to "post-tropical." Facts are fun, but blindly feeding conspiracy bullshiate as fact is lame.


Indeed, hurricane-force winds are a mathematically and scientifically defined thing.  It's a number, it can't be argued with:

"In a Category 1 hurricane, winds range from 74 to 95 mph.  ..... Hurricane Sandy was also a Category 1 hurricane when it hit Jamaica in 2012, but it weakened before reaching the east coast of the United States.
 
KamikazeCraig [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

downstairs: patrick767: We need a system where insurance companies aren't allowed to be such absolute farking dicks. Entirely separate insurance just to cover terrorist attacks? That's not included in property insurance? Fark you. What a load of shiat.

Exclusions in fine print is how they make their margins.  It should be regulated.  It is supposed to be, I think.  But for sure it ain't.

Insurance by it's nature- above almost all other industries- should be very heavily regulated.  And I don't say that often.

But the whole concept of insurance is supposed to be... people pool their money to make everyone whole in the event of very broadly-defined losses.  The insurance company takes a cut of this and provides the calculations so the whole deal doesn't go bankrupt across the board.


Insurance is a contract. Contracts are all about the fine-print. A proper contract should be clear in what is and is not included. Being upset when something is not covered by insurance generally means you have not read your contract.

And, while I'm sympathetic, I believe anyone with commercial insurance that does not have terrorism insurance had to expressly decline it. (Terrorism Risk Insurance Act)
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Jackal_N: It doesn't seem very terroristy to work as hard as he did to ensure there weren't casualties other than himself. Paranoid mentally ill suicide bomber who's desperate to bring attention to some conspiracy theory, yeah. Trying to terrorize people, not really.

It's the insurance companies who are lobbying long and hard to have it declared a terrorist act so they are off the $$ hook. 

/This probably wouldn't have happened if we had decent mental health care in this country.

We need a system where any non conformant is renditioned to a black site and put through an intense reprogramming to make them conformant.


LOL, have you been listening to Mike Pence again?
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Republicans: "Pull yourself up by the bootstraps....again"
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

garron: Do we really have that much trouble differentiating the actions of a mentally disturbed individual from the organized efforts of people following the political doctrines of a cult to kill infidels?


Religion and cults are a mental disorder.  People that claim a sky wizard is watching them, ignoring physical reality, are sane?  We need to lock up and reprogram every insane religious person.
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

veale728: Jackal_N: It doesn't seem very terroristy to work as hard as he did to ensure there weren't casualties other than himself. Paranoid mentally ill suicide bomber who's desperate to bring attention to some conspiracy theory, yeah. Trying to terrorize people, not really.

It's the insurance companies who are lobbying long and hard to have it declared a terrorist act so they are off the $$ hook. 

/This probably wouldn't have happened if we had decent mental health care in this country.

So what you're saying is, this is something else we can blame on Reagan.


Reagan? Absolutely, his policies and his trickle down BS was the beginning of the end.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

KamikazeCraig: Alien Robot: Hurricane Sandy was quickly renamed "Superstorm" Sandy when people found out that their homeowners insurance had a hurricane exclusion.

No, Sandy was no longer a hurricane before it ever made landfall in the mid-Atlantic/Northeast. Superstorm is a made-up term to describe the severity. It was still a "named storm" but had already transitioned to "post-tropical." Facts are fun, but blindly feeding conspiracy bullshiate as fact is lame.


Hurricane exclusions almost always say "Ending 72 hours following the cancellation of the watch or warning."

/Reminds me, Zeta knocked down all sorts of trees here in North Georgia and i need to call my agent
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

KamikazeCraig: downstairs: patrick767: We need a system where insurance companies aren't allowed to be such absolute farking dicks. Entirely separate insurance just to cover terrorist attacks? That's not included in property insurance? Fark you. What a load of shiat.

Exclusions in fine print is how they make their margins.  It should be regulated.  It is supposed to be, I think.  But for sure it ain't.

Insurance by it's nature- above almost all other industries- should be very heavily regulated.  And I don't say that often.

But the whole concept of insurance is supposed to be... people pool their money to make everyone whole in the event of very broadly-defined losses.  The insurance company takes a cut of this and provides the calculations so the whole deal doesn't go bankrupt across the board.

Insurance is a contract. Contracts are all about the fine-print. A proper contract should be clear in what is and is not included. Being upset when something is not covered by insurance generally means you have not read your contract.

And, while I'm sympathetic, I believe anyone with commercial insurance that does not have terrorism insurance had to expressly decline it. (Terrorism Risk Insurance Act)


What this guy said.  Terrorism coverage was automatically on every policy through my prior employer (large, geographically named carrier).  People would Mitch about and ask to have it removed or say they never wanted it.  I believe it was fairly inexpensive as well. As Nashville is not thought to be a major target city, I bet it was cheap there too.

I'm curious how loss of business policies paid out for my prior employer, I left in February for  a single line carrier.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jackal_N: It doesn't seem very terroristy to work as hard as he did to ensure there weren't casualties other than himself. Paranoid mentally ill suicide bomber who's desperate to bring attention to some conspiracy theory, yeah. Trying to terrorize people, not really.

It's the insurance companies who are lobbying long and hard to have it declared a terrorist act so they are off the $$ hook. 

/This probably wouldn't have happened if we had decent mental health care in this country.


Why do I get the feeling you wouldn't hesitate to call it terrorism if a brown or black dude did it?

/what he did is literal terrorism.
 
KamikazeCraig [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: KamikazeCraig: Alien Robot: Hurricane Sandy was quickly renamed "Superstorm" Sandy when people found out that their homeowners insurance had a hurricane exclusion.

No, Sandy was no longer a hurricane before it ever made landfall in the mid-Atlantic/Northeast. Superstorm is a made-up term to describe the severity. It was still a "named storm" but had already transitioned to "post-tropical." Facts are fun, but blindly feeding conspiracy bullshiate as fact is lame.

Hurricane exclusions almost always say "Ending 72 hours following the cancellation of the watch or warning."

/Reminds me, Zeta knocked down all sorts of trees here in North Georgia and i need to call my agent


Higher hurricane deductibles may be common in exposed areas, but hurricane exclusions are not the norm for homeowners. Insurance is risk sharing, and higher hurricane deductibles are part of sharing the risk and encouraging property owners to do whatever preventative is possible to mitigate damages. If you have a higher hurricane deductible, you either chose it for financial reasons or live in an area where it's unavoidable. Property insurance is highly-regulated and often quite standardized -- government oversight is rampant, but at the state level rather than a consistent federal standard or process.

Flood exclusions are what generally cause issues for folks after an event like Sandy. Buy flood insurance. And while you're at it, buy an umbrella policy too. Insurance can be a darn good thing done properly.
 
joker420
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just here for the racism comments in 3...2..
 
KamikazeCraig [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

joker420: Just here for the racism comments in 3...2..


Way too late ...
 
