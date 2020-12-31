 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(KUCI)   Today's two-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave is interrupted for our annual end of the year listener voted countdown. So if it sucks more than usual, it's basically your fault. It's pastFORWARD #179. Starts 1 p.m. ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Standing by...


...and if you didn't vote, you can't complain.
 
Pista
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Evening all.
Let's start the end of this shiat show of a year with something lovely.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Pista: Evening all.
Let's start the end of this shiat show of a year with something lovely.


*checks countdown list*......SORTED.
 
Pista
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Evening all.
Let's start the end of this shiat show of a year with something lovely.

*checks countdown list*......SORTED.


You have the best listeners. & I say that even before you roll out the top voted songs.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's all Siouxsie today, right?!! "ducks" Love you wonderful jerks <3
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Evening all.
Let's start the end of this shiat show of a year with something lovely.

*checks countdown list*......SORTED.

You have the best listeners. & I say that even before you roll out the top voted songs.


i DO have the best listeners.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ohhh this is nice. I likes it.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Evening all.
Let's start the end of this shiat show of a year with something lovely.

*checks countdown list*......SORTED.

You have the best listeners. & I say that even before you roll out the top voted songs.

i DO have the best listeners.


And then there's Pista and myself :p
 
Pista
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Evening all.
Let's start the end of this shiat show of a year with something lovely.

*checks countdown list*......SORTED.

You have the best listeners. & I say that even before you roll out the top voted songs.

i DO have the best listeners.

And then there's Pista and myself :p


We dodgy darklings have to stick together
 
Pista
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The bass on the Whimsical song is so Simon Gallup-esque
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
this tune really strikes a chord with me and i am bummed that it was not voted higher.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This set is beautiful Socalnewwaver <3
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

djslowdive: This set is beautiful Socalnewwaver <3


it ain't me, it's you lot.
 
