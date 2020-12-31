 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(KRON 4)   San Francisco sends off 2020 not with a bang, but a rumble   (kron4.com) divider line
sotua
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
3.6? That's barely noticeable...
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oklahoma laughs in your general direction
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
https://fox4kc.com/news/3-8-magnitude​-​earthquake-strikes-wichita-local-meteo​rologist-describes-sensation/

Kansas's response to San Francisco's "earthquake":

media.tenor.com
 
kenundrummer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wish I knew vaguely what this was about...I'm not clicking that link; could be poison, or even worse, could be twitter on fark. Lame. Guess this person took a note from the dreaded msn.com. Ugggh.
 
KB202
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Our European visitors are important to us."

If that's true, you would have figured out how to add a data disclosure footer to your website in the last two years. Catch up to the 21st century.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A 3.6 is just Subby's mom getting out of bed.
 
BlakCat
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sotua: 3.6? That's barely noticeable...


Right smack dab on the San Andreas tho...
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, given it is 2020...

That was just the foreshock of a 8.5+ sometime around midnight.
 
dryknife
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The old tavern at Muir Beach was great entertainment back in the day.
 
valenumr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Well, given it is 2020...

That was just the foreshock of a 8.5+ sometime around midnight.


In any other year, meh. 2020? You might be on to something...
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Does 5:45AM on 12/31 actually count as New Year's Eve?
 
valenumr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
There was recently a 5.7 in the cascadia rift zone as well...
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
IOW everything's Okeh in the Bay?
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
DoesItReallyMatter
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A 3.6 is like someone getting in the car and the suspension adjusts.

Or you might notice it if you're staring at a sinkful of dishes and the water does a quick tiny ripple.

/goes back to sleep
 
