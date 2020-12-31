 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

Here's a pretty slideshow of states affected by Covid 19, ranked from least hit to worst hit states. Go home Kansas you're drunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Link in article to original:

https://bestlifeonline.com/covid-outb​r​eak-your-state/
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That Woman In Michigan seems to have the state doing fairly well.

46
Michigan
26.9 daily new cases per 100,000 people
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be honest, these rankings change from week to week.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kansas is also last or close to last in vaccinations. I know a lot of good people there, but JFC, an awful lot of them are just nuts.
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course this shiat hole is 3rd
 
farker99
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Bah, I live in California.
Land of the diseased.
Home of the stupid.
And business now has discovered that it can move out of state and not have it affect the employees who are all remote anyway.
Not looking 'golden' so much anymore.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yay, my state is orange!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strapp3r
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
for the sake of this still young republic, i am skeptically hopeful we can do better next year

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

farker99: Bah, I live in California.
Land of the diseased.
Home of the stupid.
And business now has discovered that it can move out of state and not have it affect the employees who are all remote anyway.
Not looking 'golden' so much anymore.


California has been in decline since it lost its People Mover.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
These new maps indicating scale of spread really need to update their color gradations.
Dark red isn't cutting it anymore when you the max tier is 300+ and you got 500-800 states.
Almost the whole US is dark red so it's not helping. How about Flourescent Teal?
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How the fark is Connecticut doing worse than Florida? We used to be one of the best states!
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Am I missing something, or is this a long scrolling "article" that essentially uses words and random stock photos to describe what could easily be a single image of a map?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Only 17th for New York. I thought for sure we'd be higher. Then I kept scrolling.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Per 100,000 it will take about four years to get me, so............
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Okay but I'd like to see how every state is performing in terms of 3 metrics - testing, new cases and deaths.

Johns Hopkins, you are my only hope.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
So basically at the current rate 1% of the population in California is infected every 10 days.  In New York it's closer to every 20 days.  In Hawaii it's closer to every 200 days (really rough rounding.  Too lazy to be bothered to be more exact).  

It seems the median hospital stay for covid (mean would be more useful for the following) is about 8 days.  It's harder to find numbers for what percentage of covid cases end up in the hospital, but the number I've heard was about 20%.  So in California expect .2% of your population to go to the hospital with covid every 10 days, with an average stay of 8 days.  Somebody more awake or better at math... am I right that, aside from the infection rate the closer that 10 days and 8 days get together you risk a tipping point where, separate from the overall infection rate you run the risk of the clearance rate at the hospitals falling behind the incoming rate separate from the general rise in rates where you'd start to see hospital occupancy spike even faster than the infection rate?
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: How the fark is Connecticut doing worse than Florida? We used to be one of the best states!


Christmas and college students coming home.

Even in my pocket of sanity are numbers jumped from 3% to 7% recently... Granted, those numbers are still far lower than other places in the state that haven't dropped below 14% since August *cough* redneck infested Dump supports that don't wear masks *cough*
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
meh. how can we trust these numbers?

i'm in FL and we ALL know DeSuckass has been cooking the books on our numbers since the beginning...

but, let's say these numbers are 100% accurate: how is it possible that CA, with so many STRICT masking and lockdown measures is way, WAY worse than FL, where half the population acts like COVID isn't real and the gov actually made enforcing any local mask mandates with a fine illegal?

i don't get it. i always biatch here (and to my local family) about how FL isn't taking this seriously at all, but last week i heard my boss telling a customer "well, yeah, here the "rules" are very lose (for masking and distancing) but i look up north and out west where they have TONS of rules and things aren't any better...."

and i thought "huh. that actually seems true..."

has too much exposure to FL just warped my lifelong commitment to science? is it just "pandemic fatigue?"

i still ALWAYS mask outside the house, but i'm feeling depressed and confused about, well, everything....

happy new year.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A little misleading. I live on the Oregon washington border. Projections for WA have been steady at us running out of ICU beds the second week of January and staying that way until April at least. So, we're nearly doing best in the US, and we're still totally borked.
 
Lemigasa [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Persnickety Paladin: Okay but I'd like to see how every state is performing in terms of 3 metrics - testing, new cases and deaths.

Johns Hopkins, you are my only hope.


Agreed. How is this adjusting (or not) for testing rates. No way is Iowa the 9th "best" with a positivity rate hovering in the high 30%s
 
dennysgod
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

thorpe: That Woman In Michigan seems to have the state doing fairly well.

46
Michigan
26.9 daily new cases per 100,000 people


Yeah...cases have been going down for over a month now shortly after the health department issued new partial lock down orders...but I'm sure that was only a coincidence.
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

HoratioGates: So basically at the current rate 1% of the population in California is infected every 10 days.  In New York it's closer to every 20 days.  In Hawaii it's closer to every 200 days (really rough rounding.  Too lazy to be bothered to be more exact).  

It seems the median hospital stay for covid (mean would be more useful for the following) is about 8 days.  It's harder to find numbers for what percentage of covid cases end up in the hospital, but the number I've heard was about 20%.  So in California expect .2% of your population to go to the hospital with covid every 10 days, with an average stay of 8 days.  Somebody more awake or better at math... am I right that, aside from the infection rate the closer that 10 days and 8 days get together you risk a tipping point where, separate from the overall infection rate you run the risk of the clearance rate at the hospitals falling behind the incoming rate separate from the general rise in rates where you'd start to see hospital occupancy spike even faster than the infection rate?


That's assuming we have somewhere to discharge patients to.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
South Dakota is on the mend now that everyone farking had it already. Over 10% of the state has tested positive.

We're still among the worst in deaths.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Persnickety Paladin: Okay but I'd like to see how every state is performing in terms of 3 metrics - testing, new cases and deaths.

Johns Hopkins, you are my only hope.


Percentage of population tested per week, percentage of tests coming back positive, and deaths.  I think I'm still missing a variable figuring out if there is a tipping point coming in California where, separate from the infection rate the new infection rate faster than the discharge rate but my brain is struggling to see where I'm missing it.  I'm only about 10% confident.

Another useful statistic would be a cold analysis of the criteria for hospitalization where you kept track of the original baseline even if you had to change the criteria... so say things get worse and you start having to turn people away you still count the people you wouldn't have turned away before, and compare that to the population as a whole.  That would be a better metric of the spread than just death rate because the death rate changes based on quality of care (better protocols being developed, but also the possibility of hospitals being overwhelmed) but the initial assessment is before care so it might be a more stable indicator.  (Although you still have people maybe avoiding the hospital because they are afraid of it.  I'm waiting for a second test result after being sick two weeks ago... first came back negative and I was pretty sure it was food poisoning but my symptoms were so severe-collapsed on the floor, feeling pretty much all better now though- that the doctor wanted a retest.  Even although I collapsed on the floor I didn't call an ambulance.  Didn't even tell my doctor until the next day.  I was worried that a trip to the hospital with symptoms that seemed covid-y would get me put in with covid patients and I was more worried about that than collapsing, although that also involved some complete lack of motivation that comes with being that wiped out... but anyway, I suppose cases like mine might skew the data for reaching the clinical criteria for admission, but it seems like a decent baseline- covid with severity of symptoms X,Y,Z, preferably the more easily quantifiable ones like temperature and blood ox levels.

I had a friend who was in the mid 80s for blood ox.  Refused to go to the hospital because she was afraid they'd intubate her.  She was probably right.  I think she said she was down to 86%.  85% seems to be the intubation guideline number.
 
limboslam [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't know what people are griping about. Me and the wife just got over it.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Medic Zero: HoratioGates: So basically at the current rate 1% of the population in California is infected every 10 days.  In New York it's closer to every 20 days.  In Hawaii it's closer to every 200 days (really rough rounding.  Too lazy to be bothered to be more exact).  

It seems the median hospital stay for covid (mean would be more useful for the following) is about 8 days.  It's harder to find numbers for what percentage of covid cases end up in the hospital, but the number I've heard was about 20%.  So in California expect .2% of your population to go to the hospital with covid every 10 days, with an average stay of 8 days.  Somebody more awake or better at math... am I right that, aside from the infection rate the closer that 10 days and 8 days get together you risk a tipping point where, separate from the overall infection rate you run the risk of the clearance rate at the hospitals falling behind the incoming rate separate from the general rise in rates where you'd start to see hospital occupancy spike even faster than the infection rate?

That's assuming we have somewhere to discharge patients to.


I'm just trying to calculate based on recovery.  I think I've got an apples to oranges thing in my equation though.  Early in the pandemic places were seeing rates double every 4 days.  There is a number where the rate of increase in cases could exceed the rate of discharge where instead of just seeing an increase in total patients based on the number of new cases you'd start to see a pile up because the rate of new cases was growing faster than the rate you could discharge people... I think.  I think I need to go try to run a few example numbers through to see if that holds up.  I'm not sure it does and even less sure I have the correct data plugged in.  

Some days I can math.  Others I can't.
 
