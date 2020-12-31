 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Click Orlando) Casey Anthony opens private investigation company, which no doubt will specialize in Missing Persons cases (clickorlando.com)
    Florida, West Palm Beach, Florida, Palm Beach County, Florida, Florida, Casey Anthony, South Florida metropolitan area, South Florida, Police, The Palm Beach Post  
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Tot Mom!
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Here's a list of things she plans to do
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh I see, it's an advert for Casey's upcoming new TV show.

That explained it all.


Is she still a "party girl"?  asking for a friend.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
SmallBallerBrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this where someone jumps out and says, "that's the joke!"?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anthony was acquitted in 2011 on charges related to the disappearance and death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony

That was only 9 years ago?!?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: [media1.fdncms.com image 600x447]


Women like her always fascinated me. The party girl. I wanted to know them better but I also knew if I ever invited them back to my place, they would find my safe, and my medicine cabinet and come back the next day to rob me blind.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess this is better than starting a limo service.
 
The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

InfoFreako: Anthony was acquitted in 2011 on charges related to the disappearance and death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony

That was only 9 years ago?!?


The trial was. The poor kid died 12 years ago.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what real PIs do? Sit in a car for hours and hours, recording things. Taking pictures. It's the most exciting occupation on earth, especially if you're into voyeurism.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope it works better than her babysitting business.


 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Headless Horseman's Headless Horse: The trial was. The poor kid died 12 years ago.


Ok, so the child would've been old enough now, to watch herself without "mom" being around so that "mom" could go out and snort a few lines of coke, suck a few bong hits and get drunk with her loser friends.

what a waste of human life.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really don't understand how she wasn't found guilty.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: You know what real PIs do? Sit in a car for hours and hours, recording things. Taking pictures. It's the most exciting occupation on earth, especially if you're into voyeurism.


they spend a lot of time on the internet looking up people's records and digital footprints too.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I really don't understand how she wasn't found guilty.


Good lawyering.


 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
are we sure she's not just looking for a private dick?
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I really don't understand how she wasn't found guilty.


I was about to give you a "Dude, really??!!?!!!" response. Then I realized you forgot the /s
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Fark_Guy_Rob: I really don't understand how she wasn't found guilty.

Good lawyering.




oh man...if only that was available on Pornhub. I'd watch it. It would be better then that crappy incest stuff they try to force down my throat.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: are we sure she's not just looking for a private dick?



 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  


Oh & OJ is still checking the Golf courses for his wife murderer too........right & I fell of a turnip truck yesterday..........



Still a Yupperz!!!!!
 
LessO2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Destination Unknown.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I really don't understand how she wasn't found guilty.


The prosecutors made the case too confusing for the jurors. They went for 1st degree murder with a very specific story without physical and no eyewitnesses.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Insain2: [Fark user image 198x162] [View Full Size image _x_]
Oh & OJ is still checking the Golf courses for his wife murderer too........right & I fell of a turnip truck yesterday..........[Fark user image 258x195]

Still a Yupperz!!!!!


All kidding aside. I would like to point out the most perfect crime of the century that hasn't been solved.

Jon Bonnet Ramsey.

Whomever pulled that one off deserves to never get caught.

My wife thinks it was her brother that killed her and the rest of the family covered it up so well that. well, that they got away with it.
 
ThatBillmanGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: cryinoutloud: You know what real PIs do? Sit in a car for hours and hours, recording things. Taking pictures. It's the most exciting occupation on earth, especially if you're into voyeurism.

they spend a lot of time on the internet looking up people's records and digital footprints too.


And that skill can super useful if done right.

/My sister runs her own PI business.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Fark_Guy_Rob: I really don't understand how she wasn't found guilty.

Good lawyering.




and lousy prosecuting. they went for Murder 1, and there wasn't enough evidence for that.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know it's gonna be a good thread when Nancy Grace party is seated.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThatBillmanGuy: And that skill can super useful if done right


Absolutely. I'm sure there's a whole PI world on the Internet that I am not privy to know about. DMV records, arrest records, etc all the stuff can be found online I bet. I'm too lazy and don't have enough time in my day to look for such things but I would be a fool if I didn't believe it existed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: Nancy Grace


I've always wondered what she would be like in bed.

not that I would want to have sex with her but how she would react while having sex.

there's a difference.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I really don't understand how she wasn't found guilty.


Florida.
 
ojay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came for bacne, leaving disappointed.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Fark_Guy_Rob: I really don't understand how she wasn't found guilty.

Good lawyering.



oh man...if only that was available on Pornhub. I'd watch it. It would be better then that crappy incest stuff they try to force down my throat.



 
Rann Xerox [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

steklo: BafflerMeal: Nancy Grace

I've always wondered what she would be like in bed.

not that I would want to have sex with her but how she would react while having sex.

there's a difference.


Here is Nancy Grace's vagina when you get it nice and moist.  This should give you a hint:

Sleep tight.


Sleep tight.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rann Xerox: Here is Nancy Grace's vagina when you get it nice and moist.


aw..no way. I would've imagined it would be shaved.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: I really don't understand how she wasn't found guilty.


She found a better lawyer and a less competent prosecutor that Scott Peterson?
 
jst3p
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Tot Mom!


She went from "Tot Mom!" to "Not Mom!" in an instant.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jst3p: She went from "Tot Mom!" to "Not Mom!" in an instant


That was her plan from day one.
 
jst3p
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: Insain2: [Fark user image 198x162] [View Full Size image _x_]
Oh & OJ is still checking the Golf courses for his wife murderer too........right & I fell of a turnip truck yesterday..........[Fark user image 258x195]

Still a Yupperz!!!!!

All kidding aside. I would like to point out the most perfect crime of the century that hasn't been solved.

Jon Bonnet Ramsey.

Whomever pulled that one off deserves to never get caught.

My wife thinks it was her brother that killed her and the rest of the family covered it up so well that. well, that they got away with it.


That's a pretty good one, but we will also never know who killed Nicole Brown Simpson.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jst3p: That's a pretty good one, but we will also never know who killed Nicole Brown Simpson.


CSB

I was working over at a communications site that had a wall of tv monitors in our facility. All tuned to different stations. Weather Channel, CNN, etc. During the OJ thing, one tv in the room was dedicated to him and the fiasco. I watched it unfold from the Bronco chase all the way to the glove not fitting.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'll pay her to investigate something, if you know what I mean.

If you don't know what I mean, I mean my penis.
 
jst3p
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: jst3p: That's a pretty good one, but we will also never know who killed Nicole Brown Simpson.

CSB

I was working over at a communications site that had a wall of tv monitors in our facility. All tuned to different stations. Weather Channel, CNN, etc. During the OJ thing, one tv in the room was dedicated to him and the fiasco. I watched it unfold from the Bronco chase all the way to the glove not fitting.


Heh, I worked at Radio Shack and the days were pretty slow, so I got to watch the entire thing too. A lot of it was pretty dry and boring as I recall, but I watched the verdict live. I was pretty shocked.
 
jst3p
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'll pay her to investigate something, if you know what I mean.

If you don't know what I mean, I mean my penis.


Could you be more specific?
 
