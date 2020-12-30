 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(News 13 Orlando)   Five things to know about HAOS on Church. And no, it's got nothing to do with Khorne, Nurgle, and Tzeentch doing a cover of 'Under the Milky Way Tonight'   (mynews13.com) divider line
    Florida, Orlando, Florida, Theatre, Cuisine, Musical theatre, Restaurant, Butternut squash, Vaudeville, Community theatre  
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was certainly an ad, thanks subs :|
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [Fark user image 500x375]


"SHTOKARD! THEEZ IZ HAOS! WE DO NOT GO 'YUMMY IN MY TUMMY' HERE!"
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What, no Slaanesh?
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: What, no Slaanesh?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: What, no Slaanesh?


No, never Slaanesh. It's been a very, very naughty warp entity. The minx.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: What, no Slaanesh?


It isn't the Dark Age of Technology (or golden age, always ill-defined) yet. Slaanesh won't exist for another 20 thousand years. Even though Slaanesh is retroactively already alive, due to timeywimey warp bullshiat.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nurglitch: What, no Slaanesh?


What, no Malal?  No one ever remembers poor old Malal.

/till he shows up, slaughters entire legions of chaos marines, and kills the space marines too because fark you that's why
 
timelady [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
How I love the original of that song, by The Church. I play it a lot both as a song, and a version that's lovely on my concert uke. So yay subby!
 
MelGoesOnTour [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
WTF was that all about?!

/mae no sense to me whatsoever
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Nurglitch: What, no Slaanesh?

No, never Slaanesh. It's been a very, very naughty warp entity. The minx.


It's Slaanesh, so I'm not inlining the image. Don't click if your boss is over your shoulder.
 
Phantom_Spaceman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I have a friend who's a hostess/performer there. It's certainly an interesting place that I didn't expect to see on the front page of Fark today.
 
OK Captain Tightpants
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Unguarded Moment or this thread means nothing to me.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

timelady: How I love the original of that song, by The Church. I play it a lot both as a song, and a version that's lovely on my concert uke. So yay subby!


Came in to give it some love - glad to see that's been covered.
 
