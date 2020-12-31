 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(News 13 Orlando)   Virus experts now face pitfalls of fame. I can imagine it, I could never get past those three alligators or catch that stupid swinging rope   (mynews13.com) divider line
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It is always the sharks that get me.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fauci will be knee deep in lady parts for the rest of his life.
 
6nome
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What do you call a lung from a chain smoker? Atari
 
sys_64738
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The alligators and the rope were relatively easy, subby. It was the disappearing-and-reappearing ponds that always got me, especially since the tech of the time meant that by the time you saw the water reappear, you had about two frames to react.

And the less said about the sequel the better.

On TFA: the problem, I suspect, has less to do with "the pitfalls of fame" than with half the population of the US, and probably 20%+ in every civilized nation, thinking that you're lying about the virus's impact for... well, they're sure you must have a reason to lie. The alternative is that those people really did have good reason for lockdowns and mask mandates, and since those people are, by definition, never right... well, you can see the predicament in which they find themselves.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Pitfalls of Fame is the name of the complete failure of my cover band....
 
MaxTigar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sys_64738: And the less said about the sequel the better.


I totally disagree. The 2nd was awesome and very influential. It was the first game with save points.

Digging through some old stuff earlier this year, I found a spiral note book from jr high/ high school era that had a colored penciled map on a single page. All the frames, showing all the crosses and correct path through.

/ if only I was that organized in class
// found another for Zelda as well
/// 3 must B
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
