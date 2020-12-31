 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(ABC News)   Interest in raising backyard chickens has grown during the pandemic, and not just among people who like having cock on demand   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
26
    More: Interesting, Chicken, Bird, Meat, own chickens, Hen, pandemic took hold, recent years, Once COVID hit  
•       •       •

172 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2020 at 3:50 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Chickens are better without cocks, they're assholes.

I've had a few, they start out fine, then one day they decide it's time to start attacking me every time my back is turned.  However being chickens they're too stupid to learn I can hear them coming with enough time to punt their stupid asses across the yard.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have too many hawks, foxes, and weasels for safe urban chickening.
 
skyotter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Because why not play with salmonella during a pandemic?
 
ScepticalChymist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So a pandemic that ostensibly came about because of close animal to human contact has increased demand for animal to human contact? I must be missing something.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ScepticalChymist: So a pandemic that ostensibly came about because of close animal to human contact has increased demand for animal to human contact? I must be missing something.


Yeah, why aren't we killing all the cats and dogs?

More deep thoughts at 6.
 
knight_on_the_rail [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
While interest in having chickens rose, interest in actually taking care of chickens seems to be way down in my neck of the woods.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image image 376x370]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

lurkey: We have too many hawks, foxes, and weasels for safe urban chickening.


However cool it might be to have backyard chickens, I do like having red-tailed hawks who hang out in my back yard, shrieking at each other.  And having a family of foxes who made a den under my shed one winter -- the mother and kits would play in the snowy yard.  No weasels around here, but definitely owls.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have thirty or so chickens in my back yard.  I mean, the bath and chicken coop are technically behind the house, so it's kind of the back yard.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So they're coming to roost.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stray_capts: I have thirty or so chickens in my back yard.  I mean, the bath and chicken coop are technically behind the house, so it's kind of the back yard.


Barn.  Not bath.  Phone typing fail.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Also increased?  Salmonella cases.  Chickens are disgusting and belong on farms, not in a yard where your family might hang out.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I've had a few, they start out fine, then one day they decide it's time to start attacking me every time my back is turned.  However being chickens they're too stupid to learn I can hear them coming with enough time to punt their stupid asses across the yard.


My mother had a pet chicken when she was a kid who used to hassle her mother.  One day they were having chicken for dinner and her sister blurted out that it was her pet.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ScepticalChymist: So a pandemic that ostensibly came about because of close animal to human contact has increased demand for animal to human contact? I must be missing something.


Yeah, if you're worried about a chicken or two in a yard, this should give you a heart attack.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Don't worry, we stuff them full of antibiotics.
//So whatever they do create will be antibiotic resistant straight out of the gate.
///Not a vegetarian.
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My next door neighbor's chickens have been restless and noisy today, so I'm getting a kick out of...

But no roosters (thank goodness). Anyone who thinks that roosters only crow at sunrise has never lived near one.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

stray_capts: I have thirty or so chickens in my back yard.  I mean, the bath and chicken coop are technically behind the house, so it's kind of the back yard.


We've got deer, squirrels, raccoons, owls, foxes, bats, and ducks. I can't imagine adding chickens to the mix, but it's been done on the property in the past. What we currently use as the shed for bikes and lawn stuff used to be a pretty sweet chicken coop.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mitt Romneys Tax Return: My next door neighbor's chickens have been restless and noisy today, so I'm getting a kick out of...

But no roosters (thank goodness). Anyone who thinks that roosters only crow at sunrise has never lived near one.


I think most residential areas prohibit keeping roosters for obvious reasons.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've had four chickens. While they are not very hygienic when wild or poorly kept, they are perfectly fine when you clean their space regularly. Don't let them in any part of the yard you don't want to have shiat in and otherwise they're fine. They love cool water and feed but if you've got a decent-sized space for them they'll root around for all kinds of bugs and whatnot. Great cockroach hunters. It's true that predation is an issue and I lost a couple chickens to predators, and one to disease (the last just got old and had a lung infection). However the chickens I lost to predators were pretty squarely my own fault. If I had been locking up the coop better at night I'd have been fine.

I actually created an entire chickenwire-enclosed living area for them after a while. Kinda like a gigantic cage. Probably lucky we don't get much lightning here.
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

skyotter: Because why not play with salmonella during a pandemic?


Chlorinated water and the widely available salmonella vaccine for chickens keep that down.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What happens with all these animals once the pandemic is over?
 
Bandito King [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh yeah but I meant to say: they are great pets! They're dumb but also oddly clever. Like, they will figure out ways to escape or move around their space that will baffle you. And when you get them used to being handled and having food given to them by hand and so on, they will follow you around loyally like puppies.

They're super easily spooked, though. Getting attacked by chickens is evidence you're probably mistreating them, like say, by kicking them. One can only hope you'll encounter the supermegachicken that is the cassowary one day.

At dusk they will usually go immediately to their coop, making locking them in at night pretty easy.

As for salmonella, they aren't much more of a concern than say, mayonnaise, raw egg, or uncooked fish/poultry. Don't know why some people seem to think it's impossible to be clean and have chickens? Maybe wash your hands more, you gross farks.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: What happens with all these animals once the pandemic is over?


Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm willing to be someone can find a use for chickens.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: lurkey: We have too many hawks, foxes, and weasels for safe urban chickening.

However cool it might be to have backyard chickens, I do like having red-tailed hawks who hang out in my back yard, shrieking at each other.  And having a family of foxes who made a den under my shed one winter -- the mother and kits would play in the snowy yard.  No weasels around here, but definitely owls.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I have nothing about chickens to add, but this majestic bastard was on the neighbors fence right after a hurricane.  Stunning birds.

Chickens, meh, I live in a semi-rural area so chickens are a normal thing around here.  Whoever the hell said roosters crow at dawn is an asshole.  Much like roosters, who crow whenever TF they feel like crowing. 2 AM? 8 PM? Why not.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Rather have a racoon.  

Larry: The Queen of 2020
Youtube 0OjcqJolKzI
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.