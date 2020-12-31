 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(ABC News)   "How to prepare pets for post-pandemic life." And if you immediately thought 'spatchcock or sous vide' you've been indoors way too long   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All of you people that went against warnings and bought puppies during the pandemic deserve every shredded shoe, couch, carpet, smartphone and garbage can contents you get once you aren't around them 24/7 like they've come to expect their entire lives with you so far.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The cat will move over to claim the center of the couch. Then go back to sleep.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
article about pets? pets will be fine. My cat will be fine.  I need an article on getting past the crippling depression, anxiety and malaise that 2020 has incurred.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
SIGNS FOR CONCERN AFTER RETURN TO WORKPLACE
-Changes in eating or drinking habits.

Yeah, my cats will probably start raiding the liquor cabinet when we start leaving the house again.
 
drayno76
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

phedex: I need an article on getting past the crippling depression, anxiety and malaise that 2020 has incurred.


Ask your doctor if Cannabis is right for you. because it probably is.

REAL Marijuana Delivery Commercial - Voiced by Laila Berzins
Youtube pygTBlSndBw
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
My cats will be very happy to have us and the kids back on a regular and not-at-home routine.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: All of you people that went against warnings and bought puppies during the pandemic deserve every shredded shoe, couch, carpet, smartphone and garbage can contents you get once you aren't around them 24/7 like they've come to expect their entire lives with you so far.


I picked up two shelter dogs during the pandemic because I couldn't find a puppy anywhere. I'm "essential" so I never stopped working but the lady that runs the shelter is bracing for a storm of surrendered dogs when people get back to work.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If cooking sous-vide can can make an eye-of-round roast as tender as filet mignon, I'm pretty sure it can make my cat palatable.
 
stuffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wonder how many jerks will decide, pets they adopted during lock down will be too much trouble. Start dumping them off.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: If cooking sous-vide can can make an eye-of-round roast as tender as filet mignon, I'm pretty sure it can make my cat palatable.


Here is your starter rump roast.......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: If cooking sous-vide can can make an eye-of-round roast as tender as filet mignon, I'm pretty sure it can make my cat palatable.


You gotta be a lesbian to really taste cat.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: If cooking sous-vide can can make an eye-of-round roast as tender as filet mignon, I'm pretty sure it can make my cat palatable.


Sous vide makes a steak tender, but the flavor is dependent on the meat itself.  You need to feed your cat a diet of sweet berries, honey, and whole grains to improve the flavor, and as a bonus, after trying to choke down a honey-smeared strawberry on a whole grain bagel the cat will be begging for the sweet release of death anyway.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

toraque: GoodHomer: If cooking sous-vide can can make an eye-of-round roast as tender as filet mignon, I'm pretty sure it can make my cat palatable.

Sous vide makes a steak tender, but the flavor is dependent on the meat itself.  You need to feed your cat a diet of sweet berries, honey, and whole grains to improve the flavor, and as a bonus, after trying to choke down a honey-smeared strawberry on a whole grain bagel the cat will be begging for the sweet release of death anyway.


Jokes on you: my cat loooooooves strawberries (and other berries to a lesser extent). They're like catnip for her.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ah spatchcock. The new word everyone learned while browsing cooking sites this year.
 
phedex
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

drayno76: phedex: I need an article on getting past the crippling depression, anxiety and malaise that 2020 has incurred.

Ask your doctor if Cannabis is right for you. because it probably is.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/pygTBlSn​dBw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


Actually started experimenting with D8 cartridges and edibles recently.  Could it replace drinking alone on a saturday night? I'm not sure yet;  I definitely grow tired of feeling like crap on sunday mornings.  The cartridges really DO make me feel pleasant.  Really pleasant. and its legal in my state!  The sheer coughing fit after exhaling and only doing a couple drags in one night, the ultra dry mouth, thats what turns me off; which is unfortunate because I like the act of vaping/smoking.

The edibles are still in the package but will be sampled tomorrow. Again, unsure of the proper dosage so we'll see how much of a 50mg one I eat & how it treats me?

All of these things are more fun in a social setting.  Thats really the issue, just trying to find a way to feel okay for a few hours once a week.
 
Surpheon [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If you want to sous vide most pets, spatchcocking is almost required to deal with the body cavity.
 
powhound [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: The cat will move over to claim the center of the couch. Then go back to sleep.


Which funny cuz that is where our cat is currently occupying space.

/no pandemic pets for us
 
mcmnky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

phedex: drayno76: phedex: I need an article on getting past the crippling depression, anxiety and malaise that 2020 has incurred.

Ask your doctor if Cannabis is right for you. because it probably is.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/pygTBlSn​dBw?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Actually started experimenting with D8 cartridges and edibles recently.  Could it replace drinking alone on a saturday night? I'm not sure yet;  I definitely grow tired of feeling like crap on sunday mornings.  The cartridges really DO make me feel pleasant.  Really pleasant. and its legal in my state!  The sheer coughing fit after exhaling and only doing a couple drags in one night, the ultra dry mouth, thats what turns me off; which is unfortunate because I like the act of vaping/smoking.

The edibles are still in the package but will be sampled tomorrow. Again, unsure of the proper dosage so we'll see how much of a 50mg one I eat & how it treats me?

All of these things are more fun in a social setting.  Thats really the issue, just trying to find a way to feel okay for a few hours once a week.


If you're new to edibles, start with 5-10mg. And wait a couple hours before deciding how that works. Don't wait 20 minutes before saying you don't feel anything and eating the rest.
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How to cook for humans?
 
valenumr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: All of you people that went against warnings and bought puppies during the pandemic deserve every shredded shoe, couch, carpet, smartphone and garbage can contents you get once you aren't around them 24/7 like they've come to expect their entire lives with you so far.


You are obviously doing well in this pandemic.
 
valenumr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: If cooking sous-vide can can make an eye-of-round roast as tender as filet mignon, I'm pretty sure it can make my cat palatable.


Pandemic purchases:
- sous vide? Check.
- bidet? Check.
- got nothing...
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Ah spatchcock. The new word everyone learned while browsing cooking sites this year.


I thought everyone learned it from Bob's Burgers in 2017?
 
rohar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dude, I live in the Seattle area.  Last snow storm, I saw grown men burning their screenplays to keep warm.

I'm keeping a list of my non GMO free range neighbors.  If it comes to it, that's where I go.

Then the pets.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: If cooking sous-vide can can make an eye-of-round roast as tender as filet mignon, I'm pretty sure it can make my cat palatable.


I'm sure my cat is well marbled.  My old roommate said that the Nooblet is the most tender cut.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The anger is the best seasoning.
 
Encyclopedist Bioluminesica
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Salmon: How to cook for humans?


How to cook four humans?
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: GoodHomer: If cooking sous-vide can can make an eye-of-round roast as tender as filet mignon, I'm pretty sure it can make my cat palatable.

I'm sure my cat is well marbled.  My old roommate said that the Nooblet is the most tender cut.

[Fark user image 850x637]

The anger is the best seasoning.


Then my cat will be very well seasoned.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ less than a minute ago  

stuffy: Wonder how many jerks will decide, pets they adopted during lock down will be too much trouble. Start dumping them off.


Most of them, unfortunately.
 
