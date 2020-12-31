 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1775, Patriots were defeated at Quebec after poutine proved to be more than a match for Tom Brady's deflated balls   (history.com) divider line
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The Band - Acadian Driftwood - 11/25/1976 - Winterland (Official)
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
amindtat
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
On December 2, Arnold, Montgomery and their troops met on the outskirts of Quebec and demanded the surrender of the city. Governor Sir Guy Carleton rejected their demand, and on December 8 the Patriots commenced a bombardment of Quebec, which was met by a counter-battery by the British defenders that disabled several of the Patriots' guns. Facing the year-end expiration of their troops' enlistment, the Patriot forces advanced on the city under the cover of a blizzard at approximately 4 a.m. on December 31.

Attack Canada in the Winter with troops who have one month left on their enlistment contracts. That's some fine planning.
 
winedrinkingman [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It's too bad they failed.  All those extra Canadian states would have put the south in the minority in both the house and senate, and likely would mean that we would have all the cool Canadian social policies and Mitch McConnel would be the Senate Minority leader, if he wasn't in prison for political corruption.  Hell, Trudeau might be president right now of all of North America.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They are still fighting in Aroostook County, Maine.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
under the cover of a blizzard at approximately 4 a.m. on December 31

Then over the pole to Moscow.
 
Mokmo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
amindtat:

Attack Canada in the Winter with troops who have one month left on their enlistment contracts. That's some fine planning.

It's surprising the soldiers even made it through the bogs and the woods, 600 out of 1100 made it... 400 miles of wilderness, most of it still just as wild today. 

Seems not one's really sure why they set off so late into the year. Probably expected a shorter walk. It's well known the maps were inaccurate (forgot a whole large lake and swamp east of Lac Megantic, for example).
 
