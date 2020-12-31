 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1600, Queen Elizabeth I granted a formal charter to the East India Company in hopes of breaking the Dutch monopoly on the spice trade, possibly due to Guild navigators constantly folding space and giving her Dutch Ovens   (history.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Worse. Decision. Ever.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig. plug:
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought the Dutch had a monopoly on the spice trade because they had a monopoly on rudders.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The nation of Guilder is the sworn enemy to Florin.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YUPPERZ.......I've been there & definitely done that!!!!!

But..The Spice Must FLOW!
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Worse. Decision. Ever.


Because the Dutch were so benevolent?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a Behind the Bastards that was titled "The Worst Company in History". And I had a few guesses as to what it might be, no surprise when the East India Company was the winner
 
AntonChigger [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: Worse. Decision. Ever.


Not for the English it wasn't.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Invincible: Nadie_AZ: Worse. Decision. Ever.

Because the Dutch were so benevolent?


Oh hell no. Colonialism is exploitation and theft.

The British East India Company conquered India, the British treasury, China and other places around the globe. Their tea monopoly pissed off some colonists in the American colonies.
At one point, their tea accounted for 10% of all revenue in the British Empire. They are the model of the modern corporation and its concepts of exploitation.

They figure into American history:

"The American consumption of smuggled tea hurt the finances of the East India Company, which was already struggling through economic hardship. Although it was a private concern, the company played an integral role in Britain's imperial economy and served as its conduit to the riches of the East Indies. A glut of tea and a diminished American market had left the company with tons of tea leaves rotting in its warehouses. In an effort to save the troubled enterprise, the British Parliament passed the Tea Act in 1773."

https://www.history.com/topics/americ​a​n-revolution/tea-act
 
Fissile [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The history of Europe from that time period was all about who was going to get exclusive rights to exploit the 'heathens' .....er, 'secure' global trade routes.    In 1664, during the Second Anglo Dutch War, the English seized the Dutch colony of New Netherland in North America (mostly beaver pelts...really).  The Dutch retaliated by taking the English possessions of the Run Islands (spice) and  Suriname (sugar).   The Dutch prevailed in this round.  The English offered the Dutch a deal of status quo antebellum.   Sugar and spice was worth its weight in gold at the time, beaver pelts...not so much.  The Dutch said, "Nee".  You keep that real estate in North Murica and we'll keep the sugar and spice and everything nice.   The English renamed their newly acquired chunk of Murica, "New York", never thinking it would amount to anything.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Secret documents have revealed that the Queen was threatened with being put in a pain amplifier for the rest of her life if she didn't allow the spice to flow.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bslim: Other Memory have revealed that the Queen was threatened with being put in a pain amplifier for the rest of her life if she didn't allow the spice to flow.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Found the Spice, what looks like
img1.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Spices That Inspired Voyages | The Spice Trail | Absolute History
Youtube bovUA3haHgk
 
