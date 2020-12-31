 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(NBC News)   Feds looking into whether Nashville bomber believed in lizard people conspiracy theory. Reverse vampires unavailable for comment   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Weird, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Law enforcement agency, Anthony Quinn Warner, Warner's digital devices, senior law enforcement officials, conspiracy theories, lizard people, acquaintances of Warner  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Terrorism is an act, not a belief.

They're gonna write this guy off as mentally deficient and not worry about it. Pretend there aren't more like him and it all goes away.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: Terrorism is an act, not a belief.

They're gonna write this guy off as mentally deficient and not worry about it. Pretend there aren't more like him and it all goes away.


RIP this thread
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
white guy?

Isolated incident as per all federal Law enforcement agencies.

Only brown people are capable of inciting violence and TERROR!
 
Tarl3k
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That's only what the reverse vampires WANT you to think...
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

