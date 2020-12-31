 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(IFL Science)   Too late   (iflscience.com) divider line
18
    More: Awkward, Carbon dioxide, carbon dioxide levels, carbon dioxide concentrations, carbon emissions, high concentration of carbon dioxide, New research, cognitive function, research team  
•       •       •

1636 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2020 at 10:53 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bekaye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TFA: Rising Carbon Dioxide Levels Could Make Us Dumber More Dumberer

Fixed it.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And just 15 minutes after our kids stopped eating lead paint chips.  Can't win for losing, can we?
 
Oreminer
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, I guess that explains the proliferation of the Pol tab across the site.
 
stuffy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Explains a lot.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Naido: And just 15 minutes after our kids stopped eating lead paint chips.  Can't win for losing, can we?


One thing humans excel at is finding new ways to poison themselves.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Julian Lennon - Too Late for Goodbyes
Youtube aQs1Ynq0rlk
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
tichyseinblick.deView Full Size
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bekaye: TFA: Rising Carbon Dioxide Levels Could Make Us Dumber More Dumberer

Fixed it.


You idiot, it's "fewer".

Rising Carbon Dioxide Levels Could Make Us  Fewer Smarter.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Combined with the rise of the alt-right, does that mean "Grammar Nazi" will take on a whole new horrifying meaning?
 
Raymond L Yacht
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, that sucks.  I might have actually said something witty, but we'll never know.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Anyway, I am looking forward to our more clueless and fizzy future.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Umm... It's spelt 'two latte' nerdmitter. *sheesh* thought you guys were supposed to be smart! 🙄
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves of the headline.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CNichols [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We seem to have made a terrible mistake around the time our Homo ancestors split off from the ancestors of the Panspecies.
 
Treezie03
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
And here we are blaming Facebook, who knew?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LaChanz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's rare that I agree with a Fark headline so much. The only advice I have to make it HOTY candidate would have been to spell too wrong.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.