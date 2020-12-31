 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CNN)   Tesco, Pizza Hut "shamed" by UK government for failing to pay minimum wage to over 78,000 and 10,000 of their employees respectively. Huh, that's a very weird way to spell "prosecuted", must be one of those Britishisms   (cnn.com) divider line
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Idk about the UK, but here in the dUmbaSslAnd, the majority of theft is wage theft. More wages are stolen than all property and money stole by the stereotypical criminals, yet wage theft is consider a "civil" issue and the perpetrator never get prosecuted or even charged. It's all on the victim to seek retribution through a time and expensive legal process, because this country was built on the notion of protecting the ruling class while farking over the poor.

Wage theft should be criminal and over a certain amount should be a felony (just like property theft). People doing it should face jail time and revoking of business licenses.
 
gaspode
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I love all this 'inadvertent issue' crap.

Stop trying to shiat everyone over and pay them properly. You will still make a good profit. coonts.
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Never did like Pizza Hut.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
May the Schwarz be with you.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why did they wait two years for this?

It seems like a bit of a legitimate complaint from the companies if they sorted this shiat out years ago and it isn't actually a thing now, Superdrug and Tesco both look to just be rounding errors.

Sure, get your pitchforks out if they're still underpaying them, or the year is currently 2018, but it just seems like a dick move to vilify them for what looks like a small mistake that has long since been corrected (and possibly self-reported).
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Imagine a place where the minimum wage is almost $12 an hour and the people have actual healthcare.
That is what I got from the article but I'm from Pa.
It is hard to contemplate a place where your $12 an hour wage doesn't have $400 a month deducted for  "insurance" that has a $2500 copay and $8000 deductible.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Wasn't this plot of Superman 3, or Office Space?
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The company I work for decided, this fall, that the minimum wage in Michigan ($9.65/hr at that time) was not going to get anyone to work for them, after they had requested, of their usual temp agency (that the owners of the company I work for own), that 40 people report for that minimum wage and 6 people showed up, so, suddenly, they raised their minimum wage to $11/hr, to include the hired-in employees who were also working for the minimum wage. All of a sudden those missing workers showed up, and this includes the people under the age of 18 that they were trying to get to work.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Super common issue in retail environments where they will have "managers" making 20k a year but working 70 hour weeks bringing their salary to below the minimum hourly wage. It's a slick way to beat the system.
 
ClavellBCMI [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

sinner4ever: Imagine a place where the minimum wage is almost $12 an hour and the people have actual healthcare.
That is what I got from the article but I'm from Pa.
It is hard to contemplate a place where your $12 an hour wage doesn't have $400 a month deducted for  "insurance" that has a $2500 copay and $8000 deductible.


I pay $60 every 2 weeks for my company medical insurance, and my co-pays are nowhere near that horrible (they even pay 100% of the ambulance bill after the first call, and for me, that means they eat a $1500 ambulance bill, and the co-pays are nowhere near that bad... and the company picks up what the co-pays and the insurance doesn't cover).
 
