Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(UPI)   Not news: chairs left outside stolen. Fark: chairs returned in better condition than when they were taken   (upi.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I know somebody who lives on a lake with a prevailing wind direction. Chairs that are lost downwind in storms may be replaced by chairs coming from upwind.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Reminds me of the antique roadshow meme where the stupid copper pan was worth eleventy billion dollars BEFORE they shined it up.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I like restoring furniture. I should do that.
 
skyotter
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Everything has its opposite. Even crime.  Thus, but not very often in a city as venal as Ankh-Morpork, the Watch is troubled with reports of proffering with intent, or breaking and redecorating.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: I like restoring furniture. I should do that.


Alt exposed!

/kidding
 
GalFisk
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fun fact: "stolen" means "the chair" in Scandinavian (Danish, Norwegian and Swedish).
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Now every time something is stolen from me I will expect it back in better condition. Expect my joy, wife took that long ago.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
sorry, still not news
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The Midnight Reupholsterer strikes again!
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Albuquerque, eh?  Someone was breaking good.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This kind of thing might not always be good, some people like working on projects more than having the finished projects, they're even okay with paying more.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I wish I had more space in my garage. Somebody was giving away an antique table that I would love to have refurbished and given back to them.
 
