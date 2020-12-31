 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CBC) Dildo Brewing faces hard times in Newfoundland. Funny, I always thought they were usually cast molded (cbc.ca)
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This pandemic has crushed a lot of hopes, dreams and lives, I feel sorry for those who got so financially blind-sided by its effects.

I do have to feel a slight hint of irony about a couple moving from Fort McMurray which suffers from a severe boom/bust economy...to another town that was yanked out of obscurity by some television personality and has just as quickly faded back into the back water.  I completely believe their story about not realizing the town was in the middle of a brief spotlight of attention and not at all trying to cash in on that, especially knowing they are coming from Fort McMurray to do it.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually, dildo brewing is what happens when you leave it in for too long.

/or so I'm told...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
ethnicelebs.comView Full Size
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Any brew is a dildo if you're brave enough.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Any brew is a dildo if you're brave enough.


Certainly if it's bottled... properly...
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dildo Hard Seltzer, for your inner hipster.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Captain Dildo - The Bob & Tom Show
Youtube d9qWN9wi5-4
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
When your business model is based off of tourism from a Jimmy Kimmel sketch... rethink yo plans
Still I'd rather be in NF than here right now...take me back Gros Morne!
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
abmoraz
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A Night in Dildo - Arrogant Worms
Youtube 5Ssrm-aLGNw
 
