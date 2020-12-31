 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Hill)   Hi, welcome to Costco, I *cough* *cough* *cough* *cough* *wheeze* love you   (thehill.com) divider line
20
    More: Scary, Washington, COVID-19 outbreak, Yakima Health District, Melissa Sixberry, sharp increase, site-wide testing, Epidemiology, coronavirus infections  
•       •       •

1262 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2020 at 11:13 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Coco LaFemme [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think it's time we start dealing with assholes like that far more harshly than we have been. If you don't take proper precautions and as a result of that, someone gets sick, off to prison you go. If that person dies, you get the same sentence someone convicted of depraved indifference homicide gets. Enjoy doing your 10 to 15.

The only way these anti-mask morons are going to figure out the error of their ways is if they're made to pay for it. Dearly. Money isn't enough. Money can be replaced. Time spent behind bars cannot. Does this sound harsh, if not draconian? Sure. Almost 350,000 people have died of something that shouldn't have killed even a third of that number. They're dead because selfish, stupid people, starting from the White House on down, don't give a fark. Asking nicely, releasing strongly-worded executive orders, even public pleas on TV haven't worked. Maybe mandatory prison time will drive the point home. Maybe it won't. Either way, they're off the streets.

If you can't tell, I've had enough. Absolutely had enough.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Coco LaFemme: I think it's time we start dealing with assholes like that far more harshly than we have been. If you don't take proper precautions and as a result of that, someone gets sick, off to prison you go. If that person dies, you get the same sentence someone convicted of depraved indifference homicide gets. Enjoy doing your 10 to 15.

The only way these anti-mask morons are going to figure out the error of their ways is if they're made to pay for it. Dearly. Money isn't enough. Money can be replaced. Time spent behind bars cannot. Does this sound harsh, if not draconian? Sure. Almost 350,000 people have died of something that shouldn't have killed even a third of that number. They're dead because selfish, stupid people, starting from the White House on down, don't give a fark. Asking nicely, releasing strongly-worded executive orders, even public pleas on TV haven't worked. Maybe mandatory prison time will drive the point home. Maybe it won't. Either way, they're off the streets.

If you can't tell, I've had enough. Absolutely had enough.


Didn't RTFA didja?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Unless there's only one Costco in all of Yakima county, perhaps providing information about which warehouse was hit might have been useful.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maskety masks masking masks mask!
 
amb [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'd say around here at least at first, Costco was really good about keeping social distancing and limiting amount of people in the store. By this fall, that had pretty much stopped. Of course, everywhere around here has relaxed more than they were in the spring.
 
hammettman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Of course you would find pallet loads of infection at Costco.
 
Rob4127
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Coronavirus outbreak among In-N-Out Burger employees in Colorado grows to over 120 cases | Fox News [foxnews.com]
 
testosteronephobe [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Unless there's only one Costco in all of Yakima county, perhaps providing information about which warehouse was hit might have been useful.


Not sure if serious.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

amb: I'd say around here at least at first, Costco was really good about keeping social distancing and limiting amount of people in the store. By this fall, that had pretty much stopped. Of course, everywhere around here has relaxed more than they were in the spring.


Here in North Georgia I use BJs Wholesale and they are pretty strict about masks and distancing, and have gallons of hand sanitizer everywhere for customers to use.

You can smell that the sanitizer is made with "moonshine" lol.

Having said that, for a while it seemed about 85% of people elsewhere were wearing masks but recently it's been 85% not wearing masks, although now that the situation is much worse I see more wearing masks...but far from everyone wearing them.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's a 2020 update to an old joke.

The morale improving team morale building meetings will continue until morale improves
 
WhoGAS [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 850x434]


It's why you don't let them free-feed.  They make a mess and go into a food coma.
 
12349876
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

testosteronephobe: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Unless there's only one Costco in all of Yakima county, perhaps providing information about which warehouse was hit might have been useful.

Not sure if serious.


Yakima is probably one of the smaller metro areas to even have a Costsco.

And even in some big cities like Cincinnati, there's only one in the same county as downtown (2 others in the metro area).
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

12349876: testosteronephobe: We Ate the Necco Wafers: Unless there's only one Costco in all of Yakima county, perhaps providing information about which warehouse was hit might have been useful.

Not sure if serious.

Yakima is probably one of the smaller metro areas to even have a Costsco.

And even in some big cities like Cincinnati, there's only one in the same county as downtown (2 others in the metro area).


Yeah, but Costco is based out of Seattle.  Even small towns in the PNW sometimes have a Costco.  Astoria, Oregon (of Goonies fame) - less than 20k population but they have a Costco.  Same thing with Targets near Minnesota.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You don't need to be a Costco member to use the food court and in an area with a lot of migrant farm workers those cheap meals probably sell like gangbusters. Seems like some folks without good healthcare options are likely to be most impacted by this outbreak.
 
soupafi
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If COVID was killing kids mainly, would people take it more seriously?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

soupafi: If COVID was killing kids mainly, would people take it more seriously?


Nope. The takeaway from this pandemic is that selfish people can craft any excuse to avoid doing the bare minimum.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

amb: I'd say around here at least at first, Costco was really good about keeping social distancing and limiting amount of people in the store. By this fall, that had pretty much stopped. Of course, everywhere around here has relaxed more than they were in the spring.


The Costcos here have been the best retailers by far throughout the entire pandemic. They've been the most systematic of all the food retailers with consistent protocols in place to clean carts, monitor store access, check customers out, and ensure compliance with mask wearing and social distancing. They've also enforced buying limits to stop people from hoarding emergency supplies and have zero tolerance for people who refuse to wear masks or distance. They did relax standards a bit during the summer when the local COVID numbers were low, but they tightened things back up when the numbers started increasing (even before official direction from Health Unit).
 
Masakyst
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

soupafi: If COVID was killing kids mainly, would people take it more seriously?


No. But if we start saying that COVID is a demonic pedophile globalist from hollywood harvestin adrenochrome, then maybe.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.