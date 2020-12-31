 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Star)   Female pastor who 'dated Jesus' then turned to stripping says her 'dreams have come true' in end of year inspiring Instagram post. Praise the almost naked Jesus for this blessing (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
16
    More: Giggity, Nikole Mitchell, former female vicar, favour of a career, right time, former vicar, explicit content, successful year, former husband John  
•       •       •

375 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2020 at 10:15 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Good for her. I'm glad she had something to compensate for a divorce with 3 children involved. That sounds like hell.
 
Cewley [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
New way for Paula White to make money for even more plastic surgery?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She has a Reddit page, and I'd put it closer to Penthouse than Playboy...
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pastors are the same as strippers in a sense, both convince people to give them money in order to attain something they never will.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouser
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Nuns are sometimes called "brides of Christ".  I guess if you're just dating Him, you're not ready for a commitment.  Which might explain how she ended up a stripper.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The opposite story doesn't make it into the Daily Star because it's too common.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
While I tend to think of the pastor-turned-stripper thing as being as close to a salvation story as exists in real life, I seem to recall that I looked up her twitter feed last time there was an article about her on Fark, and well...let's just say I wouldn't pay for her life coaching.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
All image and no substance.

She's a modern Ginger.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Except maybe "these n00ds" rather than "this food".
 
TangoDown [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Praise God!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But over time she began to feel disillusioned with the church after mentions of her biracial heritage were edited out of her sermons.
She realised she was bisexual, but the church didn't want any mention of that either.

Good for her.

If your religion requires you to deny who you are, you need to get the f*ck out. If god made us all and god loves us all, shouldn't his earthly representation (religion) be just as accepting?
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's all about channeling your passion...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And you all know, when she has sex, she' keeps saying..."Oh God!"
 
comrade
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How is she bi-racial? hmm... those do look like half-asian pointy nips.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.