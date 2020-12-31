 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(KNBC 4 Los Angeles)   Oh, hi there. I'm a fresh new Covid-19 variant who is currently making the rounds, shaking hands, and making friends everywhere at super-spreader events in San Diego. Can I cough on you?   (nbclosangeles.com) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to hold the UK accountable for the British Flu.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This is never going away, is it?
 
Salmon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Welp, we should probably all get together and party since it's New Years Eve!
 
Surrender your boo-tah
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: This is never going away, is it?


Nope
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hi, I'm Covid-Guard, just poop in me and send me to the lab. It's much better than a deep painful nasal swab"
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, well, well, if it isn't the consequences of my own actions ...
 
orbister
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: We need to hold the UK accountable for the British Flu.


Please. It's Boris Flu.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Surrender your boo-tah: Wanderlusting: This is never going away, is it?

Nope


Nope. But... if enough people get vaccinated before the damned thing mutates in such a way as to be immune to the current antibodies, then it will be about as much as an issue as the common cold.

Endemic, but not a serious concern.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 228x221]


Shouldn't that building and dog be ashes by now?
 
yomrfark
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
2021 trying to out due 2020 and getting a good start
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meanwhile in LA:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jesterling
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 425x147]

Well, well, well, if it isn't the consequences of my own actions ...



Nice post count
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Please, for the childrens
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Meanwhile in LA:

[Fark user image image 425x436]


This sucks, but it sounds worse than it is. Its very rare to be able to resuscitate someone. TV lies. If your heart stops you have on average less than a 10% chance of living anyway.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Mad_Radhu: Meanwhile in LA:

[Fark user image image 425x436]

This sucks, but it sounds worse than it is. Its very rare to be able to resuscitate someone. TV lies. If your heart stops you have on average less than a 10% chance of living anyway.


Forgot to add most of the time people in cardiac arrest are "worked" and taken to the hospital for the benefit of the family. Not because they are gojng to survive.

/former firefighter/paramedic
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wanderlusting: This is never going away, is it?


it's the new normal
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I hope this news doesn't dampen the spirits of everyone coming to my killer New Years Eve bash tonight.
 
