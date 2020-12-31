 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The New York Times)   Aside from that steak you still haven't gotten, your dog had the best year ever   (nytimes.com) divider line
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Let me get this straight, the NY Times wants you to buy a subscription and then GIVES YOU A SLIDESHOW!
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I gave my dog a piece of my ribeye yesterday. So she really is having the best year ever.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My family fostered and then adopted a rescue dog just before the March pandemic started and its nice having a playful little fella around the house. The only downside is that we haven't been able to socialize him at all so he is extremely protective of family and completely loses his mind every time some delivery person drops something on the porch.

/afternoon couch naps with a lap full of dog are the best
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



My dog helps me work at home. She watches my lap-top for any new e-mails that might come in.

she loves it that I've been working from home since March.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ oblig
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone: Slideshows couldn't possibly get any worse.

NY Times: Hold our beer.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs. Samurai started working from home a couple of months before the pandemic.  Our youngest and highly co-dependent cat has loved it.

Unfortunately we also lost our two older girls to age and heart failure.  But they were 18 and 17, and had full lives of being lazy spoiled indoor animals.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know my canine has never been happier
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah the cat wasn't happy I was home so much so he moved out in October ☹
Roommate could have left him you know he loved my bed more than hers.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My sister got a new puppy and he turned into a horse.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snicker and Doodle love that Mom works from home now. And Santa brought them some fluffy dog beds that are a major hit. bunch of nappers, those two.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaytkay: [Fark user image image 430x484]

/ oblig


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

groppet: [Fark user image image 425x318]
My sister got a new puppy and he turned into a horse.
[Fark user image image 425x318]


Fark user imageView Full Size

They get big fast
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


The puppers loves that she gets 2-3 walks per day since I'm working from home.  One cat loves to knock stuff off my desk and try and help me with my accounting nerdery so he's happy.  The other cat, my baby, sleeps most of the day but has learned to catch me at lunch and put on his cut mew voice and I give in and give him treats.  Which means other cat and puppers also get treats.

So yeah... I'd say they are enjoying it.

/working from home until at least April
 
valenumr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Until the Mrs dresses him up like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snooza
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Paywall. Grrrrrrrr
 
guestguy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The main reason why I won't have pets, besides the whole allergies and landlords won't allow them issues.  I am a site supervisor, and even with no visitors and hiring freezes/vacancies, I still work nine hours a day.  I couldn't devote enough time to animals that need companionship.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If nothing else positive, 2020 lifted the veil on how terrible our normal lives were. Can we support all the people we do in some other way?
 
