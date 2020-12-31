 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Reuters)   His Holiness won't lead tonight's New Year services because of a flare up of leg pain. Yeah, let's go with that - "leg pain." It's not "creative differences" and a darn sight better than "exhaustion"   (reuters.com) divider line
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Is Subby implying the pope has quietly slipped away to go to heroin rehab?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, he can't exactly use the old "Spend time with my family" excuse.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
more likely:
"Fark you, Im not doing it. I'm the Pope and can do what I want"

/it's the romantic in me
 
Yamaneko2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well...no terrible news from the Vatican so at least 2020 did not get him.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Francis is 84 years old, he deserves the night off.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He got the gout, too much wine
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's not "creative differences"

Isn't that why the last Pope went solo?

/ disturbing trend
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If the gerdern Pope can't pray Covid away, it won't work for anyone else.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jesus I hate Christianity. But yall make him sound like the bad man.

Even I can say Francis seems like a good guy trying to make the world a little better.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Well, he can't exactly use the old "Spend time with my family" excuse.


He could spend time with the Holy Family.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Jesus I hate Christianity. But yall make him sound like the bad man.

Even I can say Francis seems like a good guy trying to make the world a little better.


Yeah for the head of an international tax dodging crime syndicate, he's really not a bad dude.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Well, he can't exactly use the old "Spend time with my family" excuse.


In Catholic circles it's spend time with Alter Boys excuse.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is the pope on Instagram again?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My dog ate my homily.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: My dog ate my homily.


LOL
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
motherfarker's been jackin it to butts on instagram and got a cramp
 
blockhouse
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Axeofjudgement: Jesus I hate Christianity. But yall make him sound like the bad man.


You cannot hate Christianity without hating Christ, Whose Body the Church is.  And you cannot hate Christ without hating the Pope, who is the vicar of Christ.

punkwrestler: In Catholic circles it's spend time with Alter Boys excuse.


If you're going to drag out a joke that was stale and unfunny twenty years ago, you could have at least spelled it right.  It's "altar."
 
aagrajag
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Axeofjudgement: Jesus I hate Christianity. But yall make him sound like the bad man.

Even I can say Francis seems like a good guy trying to make the world a little better.

Yeah for the head of an international tax dodging crime syndicate, he's really not a bad dude.


This, he's a "kinder, gentler" PR flack, nothing more. He has made only small, cosmetic touch-up here and there, but never even attempted any major reforms.

And before anyone tries to excuse his utter lack of any real progress with the inertia of the Church, remember: according to this guy's own bullsh*t belief system, he is literally the omnipotent lord of the universe's personal representative on Earth. But still he can't get shiat done, even as the best-placed person on the planet to do so?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

blockhouse: Axeofjudgement: Jesus I hate Christianity. But yall make him sound like the bad man.

You cannot hate Christianity without hating Christ, Whose Body the Church is.  And you cannot hate Christ without hating the Pope, who is the vicar of Christ.

punkwrestler: In Catholic circles it's spend time with Alter Boys excuse.

If you're going to drag out a joke that was stale and unfunny twenty years ago, you could have at least spelled it right.  It's "altar."


-
It's not "alter boys", it's "altar boys".

Not after Father MacTouchy gets through with them.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

aagrajag: Karma Chameleon: Axeofjudgement: Jesus I hate Christianity. But yall make him sound like the bad man.

Even I can say Francis seems like a good guy trying to make the world a little better.

Yeah for the head of an international tax dodging crime syndicate, he's really not a bad dude.

This, he's a "kinder, gentler" PR flack, nothing more. He has made only small, cosmetic touch-up here and there, but never even attempted any major reforms.

And before anyone tries to excuse his utter lack of any real progress with the inertia of the Church, remember: according to this guy's own bullsh*t belief system, he is literally the omnipotent lord of the universe's personal representative on Earth. But still he can't get shiat done, even as the best-placed person on the planet to do so?


c'mon what  do you want him to do, melt down the gold and help the disabled people begging next to the vatican museum's 300 person line?
 
aagrajag
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: aagrajag: Karma Chameleon: Axeofjudgement: Jesus I hate Christianity. But yall make him sound like the bad man.

Even I can say Francis seems like a good guy trying to make the world a little better.

Yeah for the head of an international tax dodging crime syndicate, he's really not a bad dude.

This, he's a "kinder, gentler" PR flack, nothing more. He has made only small, cosmetic touch-up here and there, but never even attempted any major reforms.

And before anyone tries to excuse his utter lack of any real progress with the inertia of the Church, remember: according to this guy's own bullsh*t belief system, he is literally the omnipotent lord of the universe's personal representative on Earth. But still he can't get shiat done, even as the best-placed person on the planet to do so?

c'mon what  do you want him to do, melt down the gold and help the disabled people begging next to the vatican museum's 300 person line?


If I had my way, the entire church would be dismantled as the exploitative criminal enterprise it is, and the Vatican turned into a public museum.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

aagrajag: moothemagiccow: aagrajag: Karma Chameleon: Axeofjudgement: Jesus I hate Christianity. But yall make him sound like the bad man.

Even I can say Francis seems like a good guy trying to make the world a little better.

Yeah for the head of an international tax dodging crime syndicate, he's really not a bad dude.

This, he's a "kinder, gentler" PR flack, nothing more. He has made only small, cosmetic touch-up here and there, but never even attempted any major reforms.

And before anyone tries to excuse his utter lack of any real progress with the inertia of the Church, remember: according to this guy's own bullsh*t belief system, he is literally the omnipotent lord of the universe's personal representative on Earth. But still he can't get shiat done, even as the best-placed person on the planet to do so?

c'mon what  do you want him to do, melt down the gold and help the disabled people begging next to the vatican museum's 300 person line?

If I had my way, the entire church would be dismantled as the exploitative criminal enterprise it is, and the Vatican turned into a public museum.


The Giant Spider wouldn't like that!
 
