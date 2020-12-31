 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(CNN)   Doctor drives three hours to get Covid-19 vaccine to rural Michigan hospital   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Hero, Temperature, Celsius, Absolute zero, Thermodynamic temperature, Anders Celsius, Fahrenheit, Health care, New York City  
•       •       •

iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need statues of our pandemic heroes, like yesterday. Fark Lee, Let's get regular nurses who risked their lives to save us all up there!
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, while I support medical professionals in this time, I am also from Montana, so a 3 hour drive isn't real a heroic effort in my book. It's just a slightly long trip.

/trips to see my dad's family as a kid where 6 hours one way.
//it was an hour drive to fast food or a grocery store opened pass 7.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the doctor should've used the tardis and got it there last year
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sounds like we finally have a cargo that is worthy of the long anticipated Smokey and the Bandit reboot.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: We need statues of our pandemic heroes, like yesterday. Fark Lee, Let's get regular nurses who risked their lives to save us all up there!


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Truly, a modern day Balto.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The US government's Operation Warp Speed had promised to that 20 million vaccine doses would be administered by January 1, but that effort is behind schedule.

In October they said 100 million doses by January 1, but they keep moving the goalposts as usual.
That every American who wants a vaccine can get one by March/April thing is also not gonna happen.

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://thehill.com/changing-america/​w​ell-being/prevention-cures/520297-us-c​ould-have-enough-covid-19-vaccine-for-​every

/operation "Captain, the warp speed engines are broken!"
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: We need statues of our pandemic heroes, like yesterday. Fark Lee, Let's get regular nurses who risked their lives to save us all up there!


Yeah take down all the confederate ones and put up ones of medical people, grocery store workers and other vital workers.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Umm. Couldn't they just have had ups deliver it there?

It's not like balto in a blizzard. This was hust saving on shipping costs.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My doctor takes every Wednesday off to play golf.
 
gyruss
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'll take Feel Good Feel Bad for $400, Ken.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Some crazy people have a commute longer than that.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Umm. Couldn't they just have had ups deliver it there?

It's not like balto in a blizzard. This was hust saving on shipping costs.


Thunder Bay gets a lot of snow, if memory serves.  Don't know the conditions when the doctor drove up there, but I wouldn't dismiss him driving up to a place fairly isolated in winter.  UPS might have taken longer.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: We need statues of our pandemic heroes, like yesterday. Fark Lee, Let's get regular nurses who risked their lives to save us all up there!


"a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities."

The problem with 'everyday' heroes is that 1 - nobody looks up to them for those everyday things they do, and 2 - there are too many of them 3 - noble is pretty subjective.

You can start making generic statues for generic jobs, but that's not really fair. My brother in law is a (medical) doctor, but he hasn't done anything to save lives during the pandemic. He took a long vacation in the beginning, because he does optional, conveniently scheduled surgeries. Similarly, a lot of nurses are far removed from treating covid patients.

Some guy driving three hours to deliver something is a pretty low bar to set for calling someone a hero.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Some guy driving three hours to deliver something is a pretty low bar to set for calling someone a hero.


oh I dunno.  If a pot dealer wants to deliver to me three hours away, I would call him a hero.

/currently out of pot.
//bet you couldn't tell
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Walker: The US government's Operation Warp Speed had promised to that 20 million vaccine doses would be administered by January 1, but that effort is behind schedule.

In October they said 100 million doses by January 1, but they keep moving the goalposts as usual.
That every American who wants a vaccine can get one by March/April thing is also not gonna happen.

[Fark user image 850x147]

https://thehill.com/changing-america/w​ell-being/prevention-cures/520297-us-c​ould-have-enough-covid-19-vaccine-for-​every

/operation "Captain, the warp speed engines are broken!"

I found a note saying "To comply with Financial Streamlining and Business Efficiency Initiative the warp engines were not installed on this vehicle. Sorry for the inconvenience"
 
SansNeural
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Umm. Couldn't they just have had ups deliver it there?

It's not like balto in a blizzard. This was hust saving on shipping costs.


The hub and spoke systems of UPS and FedEx will have an overnight package bound for a town an hour away from you head to Chicago, St Louis or Memphis anyway.  And with more opportunity for loss, damage, etc.

I have you tagged as an Okie like me.  This doc's drive was like us heading to Wichita or Dallas for the day.  Maybe even shorter.  He probably could have had a nurse, intern or plain old go-fer take the meds but it was his hometown anyway.  So I'm guessing he was pleased to make the run himself.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Good for the doc, and any covid related medical type person deserves a hero tag just for getting up and going to work every day.

But a 3 hour drive?  I did a three hour drive to drop my regulators off for service just last week.   I've done a three hour drive to chase some strange.   I've driven three hours for tamales.

Doc is a hero, but not because of a three hour drive.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: Um, while I support medical professionals in this time, I am also from Montana, so a 3 hour drive isn't real a heroic effort in my book. It's just a slightly long trip.

/trips to see my dad's family as a kid where 6 hours one way.
//it was an hour drive to fast food or a grocery store opened pass 7.


My dad is from Montana.  We used to do Seattle to Livingston in one shot all the time.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: We need statues of our pandemic heroes, like yesterday. Fark Lee, Let's get regular nurses who risked their lives to save us all up there!


Honestly I am more impressed with essential workers that had no idea they were essential until this happened.

Not to take away from medical professionals but this is kind of what you signed up for and generally speaking hospitals are prepared to protect their own and still deliver services in a crisis.

Look at the people like  bus drivers, gas station attendants, grocery store workers and everyone else that was told they had to work and that we are working on finding a way for you you to do it safely but for now we have to keep the doors open and the buses moving.

Those people as much as medical professionals deserve statues and parades.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: iheartscotch: We need statues of our pandemic heroes, like yesterday. Fark Lee, Let's get regular nurses who risked their lives to save us all up there!

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x1061]


Goddamnit, you beat me to the joke!
 
kahnzo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Alpena is my hometown.  Thank you Dr. Bates!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, there could be creepier tributes than statues

assets.atlasobscura.comView Full Size
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: thehobbes: Umm. Couldn't they just have had ups deliver it there?

It's not like balto in a blizzard. This was hust saving on shipping costs.

Thunder Bay gets a lot of snow, if memory serves.  Don't know the conditions when the doctor drove up there, but I wouldn't dismiss him driving up to a place fairly isolated in winter.  UPS might have taken longer.


Fark user imageView Full Size


UPS got it to the main hospital initially.

Like someone posted, this is a stupid feel good PR story. One call to state and you'd get a michigan state trooper to drive the vaccines to wherever the hell you want in the state.  Or use air methods lifenet. Or any supply truck that makes deliveries between the networked hospitals. We fly organs regularly that are time sensitive. Or use ambulances.

Hell you could call the receiving hospital's county sheriff and get someone to come make the pickup.

This isn't some northshore frontier village.

"Hey  CEO doc, mind coming in to cover  covid overflow?"

"No can do underling- i have to spend my day driving and dropping off vaccine shipments."
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Well, there could be creepier tributes than statues

[assets.atlasobscura.com image 600x450]


Such a good boy. Still playing dead after all these years.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Well, there could be creepier tributes than statues

[assets.atlasobscura.com image 600x450]


Balto has a face on his ass.
Better than having an ass on his face I guess.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm NHS but not patient facing. Got an email today saying there's sufficient vaccine for all staff, so I'm pretty happy about that.

London though innit. Props to rural healthcare systems for putting in the extra effort.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

EvilVanMan: Some crazy people have a commute longer than that.


Out where my brother lives they have these homes with huge garages for planes in the bottom and homes on top. They fly from there to suburban airports near me or further. They have cars there they take to work or take busses or the metro.
 
SansNeural
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lady J: I'm NHS but not patient facing. Got an email today saying there's sufficient vaccine for all staff, so I'm pretty happy about that.

London though innit. Props to rural healthcare systems for putting in the extra effort.


Let us know if the vaccine makes you swell up and die, OK?
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Good for the doc, and any covid related medical type person deserves a hero tag just for getting up and going to work every day.

But a 3 hour drive?  I did a three hour drive to drop my regulators off for service just last week.   I've done a three hour drive to chase some strange.   I've driven three hours for tamales.

Doc is a hero, but not because of a three hour drive.


Leave the doc at the hospital to do doc stuff and send a low wager on a delivery run. Management 101.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

SansNeural: thehobbes: Umm. Couldn't they just have had ups deliver it there?

It's not like balto in a blizzard. This was hust saving on shipping costs.

The hub and spoke systems of UPS and FedEx will have an overnight package bound for a town an hour away from you head to Chicago, St Louis or Memphis anyway.  And with more opportunity for loss, damage, etc.

I have you tagged as an Okie like me.  This doc's drive was like us heading to Wichita or Dallas for the day.  Maybe even shorter.  He probably could have had a nurse, intern or plain old go-fer take the meds but it was his hometown anyway.  So I'm guessing he was pleased to make the run himself.


betting the same. We've got rural EMS crews taking patients from the panhandle to tulsa because of lack of beds. Saw Idabel to OU in OKC the other day. Insane...

Csb: I've done the transplant harvest run from hospital to Tulsa International to a drop off a heart. First time they wanted an ambulance and doc rode with. Then the doc decided he didnt want to ride along so we did the cooler in the supervisor pickup truck after that for harvests. That was a fun drive.

Then the hospital realized they could just call OHP who would love the PR and driving 100+ down the turnpike for free and not pay for ems or air travel.... plus our ambulances were governed at 88, sup truck at 95, ohp- no restrictor.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Dewey Fidalgo: thehobbes: Umm. Couldn't they just have had ups deliver it there?

It's not like balto in a blizzard. This was hust saving on shipping costs.

Thunder Bay gets a lot of snow, if memory serves.  Don't know the conditions when the doctor drove up there, but I wouldn't dismiss him driving up to a place fairly isolated in winter.  UPS might have taken longer.

[Fark user image 850x402]

UPS got it to the main hospital initially.

Like someone posted, this is a stupid feel good PR story. One call to state and you'd get a michigan state trooper to drive the vaccines to wherever the hell you want in the state.  Or use air methods lifenet. Or any supply truck that makes deliveries between the networked hospitals. We fly organs regularly that are time sensitive. Or use ambulances.

Hell you could call the receiving hospital's county sheriff and get someone to come make the pickup.

This isn't some northshore frontier village.

"Hey  CEO doc, mind coming in to cover  covid overflow?"

"No can do underling- i have to spend my day driving and dropping off vaccine shipments."


Again, I am going by prior knowledge of the region. (it sits on the 45th parallel, as does my county on the Oregon Coast, with much more severe weather.  One of my brothers lives in Michigan, and our tribe, in it's exodus nearly became extinct on Lake Huron)  Today wasn't the day he delivered the vaccines.   But hey, you be you.   fark the doctor.   Amirite?

I wouldn't have called him a hero.  But instead of handing it off to someone else he did it himself.   The world's worst monster.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: Balto has a face on his ass.
Better than having an ass on his face I guess.


Not to a dog...
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Troopers: hmm. Run traffic all day on highway alone or ride with a buddy across/between states lights and sirens, then get to hit on hospital staff at both locations while getting praised for being steve mcqueen.


Hmmmmm.

snoopy2zero: Look at the people like  bus drivers, gas station attendants, grocery store workers and everyone else that was told they had to work and that we are working on finding a way for you you to do it safely but for now we have to keep the doors open and the buses moving.


oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Walker: Vlad_the_Inaner: Well, there could be creepier tributes than statues

[assets.atlasobscura.com image 600x450]

Balto has a face on his ass.
Better than having an ass on his face I guess.


I bet Facebuttkid could give Batboy a run for his money.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Again, I am going by prior knowledge of the region. (it sits on the 45th parallel, as does my county on the Oregon Coast, with much more severe weather.  One of my brothers lives in Michigan, and our tribe, in it's exodus nearly became extinct on Lake Huron)  Today wasn't the day he delivered the vaccines.   But hey, you be you.   fark the doctor.   Amirite?

I wouldn't have called him a hero.  But instead of handing it off to someone else he did it himself.   The world's worst monster


or he could have had the doses shipped there directly instead of having to delegate it himself. When the pandemic started and supplies were running low, it was amazon, ups, and fedex restocking the stockpiles. Only time i saw usphs was when they dropped off some abbott tests.

Which was a mistake and they were supposed to.go to a reservation and they promptly had contractors in a truck come pick up.

Come on CEO, do doc stuff.
This is just a bullshiat story.
 
