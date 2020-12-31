 Skip to content
 
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(The Hill)   The US sets a daily coronavirus death record for second-straight day. "Suck it, 2021 - I'm going out like champion pestilence I am," wheezed 2020 in its final daily statement   (thehill.com) divider line
The Repeated Meme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worst day of 2020
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2021 says, "hold my beer".
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wake up, start the coffee, read about Covid-19 records, some health worker intentionally spoiling 500 vaccine doses, federal lack of logistics planning (when we've got an entire farking army that exists to solve logistics and supply line problems), read about more Republican farkery. I'm 21 minutes into my day and considering going to sleep for 17.5 hours until it's 2021 in my time zone.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
done in two.
 
cookiefleck
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A whole lot of them wanted this, so fark 'em.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I imagine it will keep going up for the immediate future. It's sad that most of this could've been avoided. Thanks, Covidiots.  Have to hope for a better year in 2021.
 
Lost_in_Korea
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Subby, you will find out just how much 2020 frowns on your shenanigans when you wake up tomorrow and find it is December 32nd.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I learned a lot about human nature in 2020.  Much of it was not good.

It's tempting to say that millions of Americans have been radicalized and the COVID response reflected that, but really I think millions of Americans have not been radicalized.  I think they've just had their natural human selfishness and ignorance justified.
 
Insain2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yupperz
TRU DAT!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

ok 2020 you are outta here now boyz!!!!!!

Hasta la vista Baby.........
Fark user imageView Full Size

Best part about 2020 is, it won't be Back!
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

mofa: Wake up, start the coffee, read about Covid-19 records, some health worker intentionally spoiling 500 vaccine doses, federal lack of logistics planning (when we've got an entire farking army that exists to solve logistics and supply line problems), read about more Republican farkery. I'm 21 minutes into my day and considering going to sleep for 17.5 hours until it's 2021 in my time zone.


This is a pandemic. We see the response from the government.  We've seen the government's hurricane response.

You're on your own.
 
texanjeff
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I got bad news for you who think this virus cares about the celestial calendar we have organized our lives around....

The only thing that will help is a New president.
 
TenJed_77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mofa: Wake up, start the coffee, read about Covid-19 records, some health worker intentionally spoiling 500 vaccine doses, federal lack of logistics planning (when we've got an entire farking army that exists to solve logistics and supply line problems), read about more Republican farkery. I'm 21 minutes into my day and considering going to sleep for 17.5 hours until it's 2021 in my time zone.


What's this about spoiling vaccines?
 
flood222
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

mofa: Wake up, start the coffee, read about Covid-19 records, some health worker intentionally spoiling 500 vaccine doses, federal lack of logistics planning (when we've got an entire farking army that exists to solve logistics and supply line problems), read about more Republican farkery. I'm 21 minutes into my day and considering going to sleep for 17.5 hours until it's 2021 in my time zone.


sounds to me like the media is shaping your worldview.  Maybe go for a walk instead and see that everything is fine?
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

The Repeated Meme: Worst day of 2020


Worst day of 2020 so far.

Oh...
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mofa: Wake up, start the coffee, read about Covid-19 records, some health worker intentionally spoiling 500 vaccine doses, federal lack of logistics planning (when we've got an entire farking army that exists to solve logistics and supply line problems), read about more Republican farkery. I'm 21 minutes into my day and considering going to sleep for 17.5 hours until it's 2021 in my time zone.


There's also this. Granted, I've just seen it in tweets, and not a confirmed news story, but if true it is a horrible turn:

Fark user imageView Full Size


So does it count as a COVID-related death if you die of a heart attack because the hospitals are over capacity?
 
