Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Mail)   I dooooooooooooooooooooooo *thud *   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How do we know she said yes?

My cynical heart thinks it went:
"Will you marry me?"
"What are you serious? hard no"
"Bye biatch"
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She really fell for him in any case.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel like I'm floating on air!
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ink wasn't dry on the insurance policy.
 
soupafi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whomever fell just dodged a bullet and a lifetime of "married sex"

that's when you marry someone and the sex stops.
 
jman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even the snowy mountains are trying to kill you in Australia
 
oldweevil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all downhill from there.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Whomever fell just dodged a bullet and a lifetime of "married sex"

that's when you marry someone and the sex stops.


I dunno man. They clearly go down for each other.
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: How do we know she said yes?

My cynical heart thinks it went:
"Will you marry me?"
"What are you serious? hard no"
"Bye biatch"


Considering they both lived and apparently haven't accused each other of murder, I don't think that's how it went down.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: I dunno man. They clearly go down for each other.


I'm telling ya, nothing shuts down a vagina more than marriage does.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, bye

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this movie. He turns out to be the Dread Pirate Roberts.
 
aperson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: How do we know she said yes?

My cynical heart thinks it went:
"Will you marry me?"
"What are you serious? hard no"
"Bye biatch"


Happy endings do exist.

/They just cost extra
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: StatelyGreekAutomaton: I dunno man. They clearly go down for each other.

I'm telling ya, nothing shuts down a vagina more than marriage does.


I thought that once. Of course, I got married at 23 because I thought that was what I was supposed to do according to family values and all.

Divorced and remarried now, and thankfully found out that the "wedding cake = celibacy" myth is exactly that. If you think the myth is true, it's because you made a mistake.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingOfTown: I thought that once. Of course, I got married at 23 because I thought that was what I was supposed to do according to family values and all.

Divorced and remarried now, and thankfully found out that the "wedding cake = celibacy" myth is exactly that. If you think the myth is true, it's because you made a mistake.


Married 3 times. My current wife says...."third one is a charm"

and I say....3 strikes, you're out.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Article fails for not mentioning whether the ring was still on the woman's finger when she was rescued...'cause that's the most important thing, after all.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: KingOfTown: I thought that once. Of course, I got married at 23 because I thought that was what I was supposed to do according to family values and all.

Divorced and remarried now, and thankfully found out that the "wedding cake = celibacy" myth is exactly that. If you think the myth is true, it's because you made a mistake.

Married 3 times. My current wife says...."third one is a charm"

and I say....3 strikes, you're out.


No one says you can't make three mistakes.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's summer in Austria, dumbmitter.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

steklo: KingOfTown: I thought that once. Of course, I got married at 23 because I thought that was what I was supposed to do according to family values and all.

Divorced and remarried now, and thankfully found out that the "wedding cake = celibacy" myth is exactly that. If you think the myth is true, it's because you made a mistake.

Married 3 times. My current wife says...."third one is a charm"

and I say....3 strikes, you're out.


And if you run into an asshole in the morning, you ran into an asshole.  But if you run into assholes all day....

I know the penny jar / jelly bean jar theory is popular, but I have never understood why so many relationships seem to work that way.  In my experience, sex with a particular partner is something that you can get better at by paying attention to what works and enough practice.  Of course, good communication is essential, both for good sex and for the overall relationship.  It's possible for a couple to have more sex in the 21st year of marriage than the 1st year.

/yes, with each other
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's good to have a girl who falls for you.
 
stuffy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thats his story and he is sticking to it.
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: StatelyGreekAutomaton: I dunno man. They clearly go down for each other.

I'm telling ya, nothing shuts down a vagina more than marriage does.


Maybe it just shut it down for you.
sorry...
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Her fiancee, a native of Carinthia

Fark user imageView Full Size


/yes, I KNOW.
//It was too close to ignore
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Doctor Poop: Maybe it just shut it down for you.


I was generalizing. A lot of people who are married stop having sex. I see that complaint all the time.

Every marriage is different.

Dork Gently: I know the penny jar / jelly bean jar theory is popular,


I've never heard of that theory. How's it work?  Put a penny in a jar every time she says no?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: Dork Gently: I know the penny jar / jelly bean jar theory is popular,


I've never heard of that theory. How's it work?  Put a penny in a jar every time she says no?


The usual version says that if a couple puts a penny or jelly bean in a jar each time they have sex during the first year of marriage, then take one out each time they have sex after the first year, they will never empty the jar.  I think that version assumes no premarital sex.
 
silverjets
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

steklo: Doctor Poop: Maybe it just shut it down for you.

I was generalizing. A lot of people who are married stop having sex. I see that complaint all the time.

Every marriage is different.

Dork Gently: I know the penny jar / jelly bean jar theory is popular,

I've never heard of that theory. How's it work?  Put a penny in a jar every time she says no?


Me and my wife have been together for 10 years.
There are lulls when you have a new baby or if there's a death in the family or something major.
Idk... If your spouse is your best friend you can work it out.
/ Yes my best friend is a girl
//I'm weird
///We gets weird
 
Doctor Poop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: steklo: Dork Gently: I know the penny jar / jelly bean jar theory is popular,


I've never heard of that theory. How's it work?  Put a penny in a jar every time she says no?

The usual version says that if a couple puts a penny or jelly bean in a jar each time they have sex during the first year of marriage, then take one out each time they have sex after the first year, they will never empty the jar.  I think that version assumes no premarital sex.


Aw that's sad.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jman144: Even the snowy mountains are trying to kill you in Australia


This is what happens, Larry. This is what happens when you bind a stranger in the Alps!
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: steklo: Whomever fell just dodged a bullet and a lifetime of "married sex"

that's when you marry someone and the sex stops.

I dunno man. They clearly go down for each other.


Culture Club - I'll Tumble For Ya (Live)
Youtube E_HPDafGWz8
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Jack and Jill?
 
