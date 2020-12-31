 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knockoff of Masked Rider, a spinoff of Power Rangers in case you were wondering....

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
worldwideinterweb.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
thesun.co.ukView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When I was  growing up in the days of the Hulk tv show, the local candy dispenser at Walmart had little stickers and figures of a yellow character called "The Inedible Bulk."  Some sort of fiber-based hero. Never seen it since, but I would love to see it again.
 
Stantz
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I know a genuine Magnetbox, Panaphonic, & Sorny when I see one.
Youtube guck4FoWQss

A favorite clip from back in the day.
 
Stantz
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


I've got a ton of these

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
art.penny-arcade.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
149 of them?

Listicles exploded during 2020. I assume it's too many people with too few jobs at home with too much time to gawk at the internet.
 
Salmon
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jsnbase
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Suspicion is my gut's best friend? What madman wrote this?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Would they be ersatz, Farkers?
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Woo hoo, I made the 5 billionth google search
 
AngryTeacher
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: Woo hoo, I made the 5 billionth google search


I heard you get a prize for that.
 
snochick
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm ded.  They just switched heads around.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Wagstaff [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How much does Drew get paid per greenlit bored panda link?
 
marklar [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I realize there are cheap knock-offs, but does anyone else get the feeling that some of these are just photoshops?
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They missed the best knockoff:

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Knockoff journalist whose current mission is sit on Reddit for an hour ctrl-c/ctrl-v'ing until the hangover wears off.
 
Mouser
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size


We probably need to use this on the Politics tab.
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I could wear this

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TangoDown [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I bought a couple of 'Rolox's in the Green Zone in Baghdad for $50 a piece and got exactly what I paid for.
One of them lost more time than it gained, it was the biggest joke. I loved it.
I think we gifted it to an outgoing asshole platoon sergeant.
 
marklar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

xrayspx: They missed the best knockoff:

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Knockoff journalist whose current mission is sit on Reddit for an hour ctrl-c/ctrl-v'ing until the hangover wears off.


Can't that sum up Bored Panda as a whole?
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: I could wear this

[Fark user image 291x347]


My toddler was on my lap while I was scrolling through the article and lost his shiat at that shirt, I'd buy it for him in an instant.

And yeah, I'd wear that too - it's rad.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
all this comes from china. they give zero farks about IP rights
 
