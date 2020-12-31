 Skip to content
Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Local10 WPLG)   Florida Man jailed for drying himself off in a most WTFlorida way   (local10.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 31 Dec 2020 at 9:10 PM



Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Without RTFA I can only assume he ate enough Krokodil to paralyze the entire cast of Disney's Hoop-De-Do-Revue, got a neck tattoo of Tim Tebow praying at Don Shula's grave, tehn stole a Daytona International Speedway jet-dryer and turned it on himself.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Police say Mann told them he had been drinking, fell asleep and then fell in water when he woke up. He said he was trying to dry himself off.
Interfering with firefighter equipment is a third-degree felony."

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Without RTFA I can only assume he ate enough Krokodil to paralyze the entire cast of Disney's Hoop-De-Do-Revue, got a neck tattoo of Tim Tebow praying at Don Shula's grave, tehn stole a Daytona International Speedway jet-dryer and turned it on himself.


Sadly just a standard drunk doing drunk-logic dumb shiat.
 
Miss Burns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Close, but no, no, no!  The most Florida way to dry ones-self off is with the hand dryer in the men's room of the gas station or bowling alley.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up in southern Florida. There is no "drying off". There is "less sweaty".

That's...that's about it.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Discharging a fire extinguisher for no good reason is a felony now?

What the hell?

/ I am sooooo glad I got to grow up before America became so strict.
// The '70s and '80s were a glorious time to be young.
 
jayfurr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something's really wrong with that guy's eyes.  Last time I saw a guy what looked like that, he'd just had three shots of Malort with a Strawberry Nehi chaser.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stripped naked and stood under the air curtain at the piggly wiggly?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Since Randy Quaid is too far gone for acting anymore this guy seems perfectly acceptable as Cousin Eddie for a reboot. Don't even hand him the script just let him rip naturally and get it on the first take
 
H31N0US
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Discharging a fire extinguisher for no good reason is a felony now?

What the hell?

/ I am sooooo glad I got to grow up before America became so strict.
// The '70s and '80s were a glorious time to be young.


I was just a kid in the 70s, but I would say the same about the 80's and 90s. I remember in the early 90s, now and then someone would show up at a house party with a camcorder, and even in the absence of the internet, there would be strict rules established about rooms where it was NOT ok to bring the farking camera. We had the sense not to want to be seen blowing a line off an Ozzy mirror while some edgy kids fiddled around with needles in the corner.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Discharging a fire extinguisher for no good reason is a felony now?

What the hell?

/ I am sooooo glad I got to grow up before America became so strict.
// The '70s and '80s were a glorious time to be young.


Yeah farking around with life safety equipment is taken kind of seriously.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
