Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Metro)   All of England expected to be in full lockdown by the end of January due to Covidiocy
    Followup, Influenza, Guidance, Advice, Pandemic, London Plan, North, Primary education, Influenza pandemic  
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last night a new plan for schools reopening in January was also announced, meaning many pupils will go back later than planned for in person teaching.

This is homicidal. How many will die because of these actions?

From the link in my quote:
Mr Williamson said not all schools in tier four would have to shut, insisting the measure would only affect 'a small number of areas'.

It later emerged the 'small number' was in fact 49 local authorities where primary schools will need to switch to remote learning for all but vulnerable children and those of key workers. And then it was revealed that Redbridge had been missed off the list by accident, despite having London's second highest Covid rates, in an error blasted as an 'absolute shambles'.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In person learning is a terrible policy that both the US and UK have espoused. It needs to stop. We need to get teachers, students and parents the resources they need to survive this thing while remaining safe.
 
Reverend J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: In person learning is a terrible policy that both the US and UK have espoused. It needs to stop. We need to get teachers, students and parents the resources they need to survive this thing while remaining safe.


AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I was praying for the great bloodening, but had no hopes it would be world wide.  Yet here we are.

This is glorious.  Embrace the new earth.  It is healing.  The forests will retake the cities.  The sea will swallow the oil platforms.  Slowly, then faster the stain of the plague rat will be wiped from history.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
ENGLAND PREVAILS!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: I was praying for the great bloodening, but had no hopes it would be world wide.  Yet here we are.

This is glorious.  Embrace the new earth.  It is healing.  The forests will retake the cities.  The sea will swallow the oil platforms.  Slowly, then faster the stain of the plague rat will be wiped from history.


OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Sir Corona of Virus. The Queen's new knight.
 
DoesItReallyMatter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So much for that whole, "Americans are the only stupid ones" bit.    I'll be glad to see the calming of those tits.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
screw it all.  i'm just gonna drink beer till it's over.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Think of all the fish they'll have though.
 
Outshined_One [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DoesItReallyMatter: So much for that whole, "Americans are the only stupid ones" bit.    I'll be glad to see the calming of those tits.


Insain2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Tru dat!!!!!
But this is Truer!
Ok I'm out.......gonna go have a shot & a beer cause thatz the way I'm gonna handle the incoming of 2021 & Biden..........
 
