Headline of the Year 2020 Winners

(Daily Mail)   The amazing story of some guy who picked up a bike from factory in Shanghai and then rode it 9,300 miles back home to the UK. Even The Proclaimers think that's crazy   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
hebrides [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow...it's basically a real-life version of this sketch, only in the opposite direction:

The Best of What's Left of Not Only But Also Episode 4 Birmingham-Mandalay cycle race
Youtube B9vqPgxO7Mg
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bit loony, but considering it was pulled off fine it goes into the cool side of the scoreboard.  Also could have gone the other way pretty easily.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's not wearing his mask!!!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Four months. I would love to ride around for four months.

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Bit loony, but considering it was pulled off fine it goes into the cool side of the scoreboard.  Also could have gone the other way pretty easily.


He skipped Iran for a reason.
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Bravo!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gulper Eel: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Bit loony, but considering it was pulled off fine it goes into the cool side of the scoreboard.  Also could have gone the other way pretty easily.

He skipped Iran for a reason.


Sure, I was thinking more some of the hairier corners of Eastern Europe/Western China.  Not all of it even human hazards, some territory through there.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good for him. We'll done.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*Well
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One belt one road
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A drone shot of Josh's sleeping set-up, taken in China. He didn't take a tent as that would have slowed him down

Just ponder that for a moment...
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: A drone shot of Josh's sleeping set-up, taken in China. He didn't take a tent as that would have slowed him down

Just ponder that for a moment...


You don't need shelter, but you gotta selfie.
 
SamLowryDZ-015 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The bike has a 10000 mile warranty and he's already used up 93% of.  Guess he's got all the bugs out by now though.
 
New Age Redneck
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Archie Goodwin

He didn't take a tent as that would have slowed him down

Just ponder that for a moment...

Bivouacs whether planned or unplanned are character building and harden you up. When doing epics as such carrying to much weight sucks, light and fast is the way.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Bit loony, but considering it was pulled off fine it goes into the cool side of the scoreboard.  Also could have gone the other way pretty easily.

He skipped Iran for a reason.


Hes a Brit.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

New Age Redneck: Archie Goodwin

He didn't take a tent as that would have slowed him down

Just ponder that for a moment...

Bivouacs whether planned or unplanned are character building and harden you up. When doing epics as such carrying to much weight sucks, light and fast is the way.


So you pack a drone? As you do...
 
